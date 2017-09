More than 50,000 ears of fresh sweet corn, sidewalk sales, arts, crafts, and flea market vendors filled the streets of Uptown Normal the weekend of Aug. 26-27. In addition to the food and art. the streets were filled with the sound of some of Central Illinois’ best blues music.

The festival is annually held in late August as a way to welcome back the students at Illinois State University. (Photos by Tim Alexander / for Chronicle Media)