–Metro Calendar of Events

JULY 6

Hampstead Stage Presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Thursday, 10:15-11:15 a.m.

Roxana Library, 200 N. Central Ave.

Free

Educational touring company presents original adaptation of the classic tale. (618) 254-6713.

Alton Muny Band Concert

Thursday, 8-10 p.m.

Riverview Park, Park Ave.

Free

Enjoy the music of “the AMB Jazz Band” along with the full Muny Band. For more information, call (618) 219-5107

June Neighbor Night

Thursday, 5:30-8 p.m.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, One Confluence Way, East Alton

Free

Guests can tour the NGRREC and hear a talk by Dr. Lyle Guyon on Floodplain Forests at 7 p.m. For more information, call (618) 462-6979.

JULY 7

Matinee at the Library

Friday, 9:30 a.m.

Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main

Free

“Singing in the Rain” will be shown. For more information, call (618) 288-1212.

PB&J Festival

Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Highland Downtown Square

Free

Event includes activities for people of all ages. For more information, call (618) 654-3721.

Kids’ Friday Movie

Friday, 1 p.m.

Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St.

Free

The movie for July 7 is “Finding Dory.” For more information, call (618) 288-1212.

All-Star Restaurant Week in Alton

Friday, all day

Restaurants throughout the downtowns

Prices vary

Local, family-owned restaurants in Alton, Godfrey, and Grafton will be participating in the annual All-Star Restaurant Week July 7 -16. Diners will be able to enjoy special menu items all week long by visiting one of the participating restaurants. For a list of the restaurants, call (618) 465-6676 or visit www.visitalton.com.

Alton Little Theater: Beauty and the Beast

Begins Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

2450 N. Henry St., Alton

$20; $10 for 18 and under

A tale as old as time presented by Alton Little Theater on July 7-14. Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. For more information, call (618) 462-3205.

Nature Brews Cask Release Night

Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton

$5 a pour

The Nature Institute and Old Bakery Beer Co. team up to provide tastes of a variety of beers highlighting a natural ingredient foraged straight from TNI. For more information, call (618) 463-1470.

Garden Walk at Willoughby Farms

Thursday, 7-8 p.m.

631 Willoughby Ln., Collinsville

Free, donations appreciated

Come and explore the gardens at Willoughby in this guided walk with the University of Illinois Master Gardeners. For more information, call (618) 346-7529.

JULY 7-8

Maryville Fireman’s Homecoming

Fri. & Sat., 7-12 p.m.

Fireman’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave.

Free

The parade with a theme of Cartoons and Comics will begin at 7 p.m. Live entertainment will be offered by “Lanny + Julie” and “Permanent Groove.” For more information, visit troycoc.com.

JULY 8

Movies in the Park: “Trolls”

Saturday, 8:15-10:15 a.m.

Edwardsville City Park Bandstand, 101 S. Buchanan St.

Free

Cosponsored by Tot Spot Resale and Redhill Church. For more information, call (618) 692-7538.

Alfresco’s Melting Pot Market

Sat., 8:30 a.m. Sun., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Civic Park, Granite City

Free

Local arts and crafts, collector’s items, locally grown fresh produce, baked goods, jams, jellies and other assorted food items. Family friendly activities included. For more information, call (618) 560-4157.

JULY 8-9

Contemporary Indian Art Show

Sat. 8:30 a.m.; ends Sun., 5 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville

Native American artists from across the nation will offer paintings, sculpture, metal work, jewelry, beadwork and basketry. For more information, call (618) 346-5160.

JULY 9

World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival

Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Woodland Park, 2 Pine Lake Road, Collinsville

Free

Nineteenth annual event featuring Brooks Ketchup tasting, hot dog eating contest, hula hoop competition, water balloon toss, and the C.I.A. Cruzin’ in Antiques Classic Car Show. For more information, call (618) 344-8775.

Carillon Concert in the Rose Garden

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, Rte. 140, Alton

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music of Betsy Arnold playing the carillon. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

Alton Municipal Band Concert in Haskell Park

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Haskell Park, E. 12th and Liberty streets., Alton

Free

Concert entitled “A Perfect Split” includes the AMB Jazz Band. For more information, call (618) 219-5107.

Edwardsville High School Trap Chicken Dinner

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road

$9 adults; $4 children

Dinner includes chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn and salad. Take outs available. For more information, call (618) 656-5051.

Ice Cream Social in Wood River

Sunday, 3-6 p.m.

Wood River Central Park, Whitelaw Ave.

For more information, call (618) 251-3100.

JULY 10

George Portz & The Friends of Bluegrass Perform

Monday, 7-9 p.m.

Fosterburg Township Park, Main St.

Free

Concerts are held in the gazebo. 4-H club will furnish concessions. For more information, call (618) 259-0726.

Preschool Learning Lab at the Library

Monday, 10-11 a.m.

Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St.

Free

Experience early childhood literacy with the elements of singing, playing, reading, writing and talking. Drop-ins are welcome. For more information, call (618) 288-1212.

JULY 12

Jerseyville County Fair Begins

Opens 8 a.m.

300 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Venue prices vary

The Fair begins with the beef show at 8 a.m. and will continue through Sunday. Event includes a carnival and the Queen Pageant (6-10 p.m.). For more information, call (618) 498-5848.

