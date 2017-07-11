–Metro East Calendar of Events

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Escape Rooms for Kids

Thursday, 1-3 p.m.

Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Free

Each session will have a new escape adventure for groups of kids to solve together. For more information, call (618) 288-1212.

Muny Band Features Richard Cheng

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Riverview Park, Riverview Dr. at Bluff St.

Free

Horn soloist Richard Cheng will be featured in the Alton Municipal Band Concert in a program entitled “A Little Night Music.” For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Summer Movie Night in Godfrey

Friday, movie begins at dusk

Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane

Free

Bring your own seating and enjoy the movie “Batman.” The first 50 visitors will receive a free giveaway. Concessions available for purchase. Movie sponsored by Liberty Bank. For more information, call (618) 466-1483.

Rock Out(Side) with Joe Fry

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Rte. 157, Edwardsville

Free seating on the grass

Patio guests must be 21 or older and can purchase a grilled dinner for $19.95. For more information, visit edisonsfun.com.

Tour de Belleville Bike Ride

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

700 East Main St., Belleville

$16; special family rates

Family fun themed evening bike ride through the lighted downtown streets of Belleville. For more information, call (618) 233-1416.

JULY 14-15

Curtain’s Up Theater Presents “Pippin”

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Alfresco Performing Arts Center,

2041 Delmar, Granite City

$15

The Alfresco Performing Arts Center will host the Tony Award winning musical. The play will also be presented on July 21-22. For more information, visit curtainsuptheater.com.

St. Jacob Homecoming

Fri., 5 p.m.-midnight; Sat., 11 a.m.-midnight

North Douglas and West 3rd streets, St. Jacob

Free

The event features a parade both Friday and Saturday night, carnival rides, food vendors, live entertainment, a bags tournament and bingo. For more information, call (618) 644-5666.

Disney’s “The Lion King, Jr”

Fri. and Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville

Free

Disney’s popular musical performed by the Summer Youth Musical Program participants. For more information, call (618) 233-3303.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Bastille Day Commemoration at Cahokia

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

124 E. 1st St., Cahokia

Free

The oldest brick building in Illinois will open its doors Saturday to give the public a rare glimpse of this unique mansion and to celebrate the state’s French heritage ahead of Bastille Day. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Carillon Concert Featuring Thelma Ballard

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, Rte. 140, Alton

Free

Bring your own seating and enjoy the music of the carillon in the Nan Elliott Rose Garden. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

A Little Night Music

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Haskell Park, E. 12th and Liberty, Alton

The Alton Municipal Band Concert will feature horn soloist Richard Cheng. For more information, call (618) 463-3500.

Music at Metter Park

Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

106 N. Metter Ave., Columbia

Free

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the outdoor concert featuring ‘Fanfare’ which performs Motown, R&B, country, big band and classic rock music. For more information, call (618) 281-7144.

MONDAY, JULY 17

Fosterburg Concert Will Feature J. Christopher

Monday, 7 p.m.

Township Park, 3001 Main St., Alton

Free

J. Christopher performs a variety of music. 4-H Club will be providing concessions. For more information, call (618) 259-0726.

Preschool Learning Lab at the Library

Monday, 10-11 a.m.

Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Free

Experience early childhood literacy with the elements of singing, playing, reading, writing and talking. Drop-ins are welcome. For more information, call (618) 288-1212.

Beekeeping Presentation

Monday, 10-11 a.m.

Senior Services Plus, 2603 North Rodgers Ave., Alton

Free

Jerry and Pat Veicht will give a presentation on keeping bees. For more information, call (618) 465-3298.

JULY 17-22

Christmas in July at Waterloo

Monday-Saturday

Waterloo, IL

Free

Participating merchants and restaurants will be featuring “Christmas in July” specials and activities. For more information, call (618) 939-5300.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Rockin’ with Robert Concert

Tuesday, 7-9 p.m.

Robert Wadlow Statue, College Ave., Alton

Free

Celebrate the Robert Wadlow Statue on the SIUE Dental School Campus to promote a unified community that not only works together but has fun together. Organized by the Upper Alton Association. For more information, call (618) 468-4222.

GRCS Presents “Summer Sings”

Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Haskell Park, 1200 block of Henry St., Alton

Free

Join the Great Rivers Choral Society for a 45 minute rehearsal and an informal concert at 7:30. Event scheduled for July 25, August 1 and 8, as well. For more information, visit grcs-sing.org.

