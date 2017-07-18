–Metro East Calendar of Events

JULY 20

Alton Muny Concert

Thursday, 8-10 p.m.

Riverview Park, Alton

Free

“Believe” is the theme of this concert. For more information, call (618) 219-5107

Let’s Talk About Heart Disease

Thursday, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

YWCA of Alton, 304 E. 3rd St.

Free

Registered nurses will explain heart disease, ways to prevent it and how to eat healthy on a budget. For more information, call (618) 465-7774.

Night Market in Alton

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Elijah P’s Burgers and Brews, 401 Plaza St.

Free

Market for those who hold down a 9-5 job. For more information, call (618) 433-8445.

JULY 21

Free Concert at Edison’s

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville

Free lawn seating

Bring your own chair and enjoy the music of Matt Meyer. For more information, visit edisonsfun.com.

Dinner with Elvis

Friday, 6-10 p.m.

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13753 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

$36 (includes dinner)

Steve Davis performs a salute to the King of Rock and Roll. Dinner buffet will be from 6-7 p.m. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.

Highland Municipal Band Concert

Friday, 8 p.m.

Highland Downtown Square, 948 Main St.

Free

For more information, visit facebook.com/HighlandMunyBand/.

Troy Community Band Concert

Friday, 7-10 p.m.

410 Wickliffe St.

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the concert. For more information, call (618) 972-9059.

JULY 21-23

‘The Adams Family Musical’

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

Dunham Hall Theater, SIUE, 1 Hairpin Dr., Edwardsville

$15; $12 Seniors and non-SIUE students

It’s an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. For more information, call (618) 650-2774.

‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’

Fri. & Sat., 7-9 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Rd.

$10

Riverbend Youth Theater presents the ever-popular play. For more information, visit riverbendyouththeatre@gmail.com.

JULY 22

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry St.

Free

Event repeats on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.

Hummingbird Festival

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Lewis and Clark Historic Site, 1 Lewis & Clark Trail, Hartford

Free

In conjunction with the Illinois Audubon Society, hummingbirds will be captured and banded. Participants can adopt and release a hummingbird. For more information, call (618) 251-5811.

Movies on Main: ‘Finding Dory’

Saturday, at dusk

229 W. Main St., Collinsville

Free

Finding Dory is a 2016 American 3D computer-animated comedy-drama adventure film suitable for the whole family. (618) 578-1828.

JULY 22-23

Riverside Flea Market in Grafton

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Loading Dock, 401 E. Front St.

Free

One of the region’s largest flea markets. For more information, call (618) 786-3494.

Great Train Expo

Sat., 10 a.m. to Sun., 4 p.m.

Belle-Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville

$9; kids 11 and under free

The show is designed for the general public, modelers, hobbyists, families, and the just plain curious. Each show features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, huge operating exhibits, and activities for kids. For more information, call (618) 233-0052.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Carillon Concert in the Rose Garden

Sunday, 5-6 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, Rt. 140, Alton

Free

Listen to the artistry of Carol Bierbaum as you enjoy the beautiful setting. Bring your own seating. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

Alton Muny Concert

Thursday, 8-10 p.m.

Haskell Park, E. 12th and Liberty streets, Alton

Free

“Believe” is the theme of tonight’s concert. For more information, call (618) 219-5107.

Air Supply at the Amphitheater

Sunday, gates open at 6 p.m.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr., Alton

$19.50-$59

The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

I Scream for Ice Cream Bicycle Ride

Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cyclery & Fitness Center, 2472 Troy Rd., Edwardsville

$16

Riders traverse portions of the Madison County Transit Trails system and makes a stop at Annie’s Frozen Custard. For more information, call (314) 436-1324.

JULY 23-30

Monroe County Fair

Opens on Sunday, 7 p.m.

Monroe County Fairgrounds,4177 IL Rt. 156, Waterloo

Free admission on Sundays and Thursday. For more information, call (618) 939-7796.

JULY 24

Fosterburg Concert Features Mixology

Monday, 7-9 p.m.

Fosterburg Township Park, 3001 Main St., Alton

Free

Enjoy a mix of blues and ballads. Concessions available by 4H Club- cash only. For more information, call (618) 259-0726 during regular business hours.

JULY 25

Sing Into Summer

Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Haskell Park, 12th and Henry, Alton

Free

The Great Rivers Choral Society will be coordinating this audience-participation concert. Singing lessons at 6:30; concert at 7:30. For more information, call (618) 798-1492.

JULY 25-30

Madison County Fair

Opens Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Fairgrounds, 2024 Parkhill Dr., Highland

Admission fees for some events

Fair kicks off with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Each day features judgings, vehicle events, and live music. For more information, call (618) 654-6656.

