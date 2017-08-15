–Metro East Calendar of Events

AUG. 17

Diva’s Night Out in Belleville

Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

Begins at Eckert Florist, 201 W. Main

$5

The theme for the night is Superheroes. Register for a passport, visit downtown establishments, and conclude at Righteous Pig. Event supports the 11th Memorial Walkway. For more information, call (618) 233-2015.

AUG. 18-19

Freeburg Homecoming

Fri. 4 p.m.-midnight; Sat. 10 a.m.-midnight

Freeburg Recreation Park, 300 E. Hill St.

Free

A fun-filled picnic with games, food, raffles, music, truck and tractor pulls, washer tournament, rides, and an art and craft show. For more information, email freeburghomecoming@gmail.com.

Columbia Days Summer Festival

Fri., 4-11:55 p.m.; Sat., all day

Turner Hall and Metter Park

Free

Amusement rides, games, food, and live music. Parade at 4 on Saturday. For more information, call (618) 972-0324.

AUG. 18-20

Midwest Salute to the Arts

Fri., 7-10 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Everett Moody Park, 525 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights

Free

Rated the 50th best fine arts show in the nation, the event attracts artists from across the Midwest. For more information, visit midwestsalute.com.

St. Louis World’s Fare Heritage Festival

Fri., 5 -10 p.m.; Sat. and Sun, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

St. Louis World’s Fair Pavilion, 1904 Concourse Dr.

Free

Experience a wide range of entertainment and food with a historic twist. This year the World’s Fare Festival will be featuring Restaurant Row, live music on multiple stages, Kid Island, Art Village, 1904 World’s Fair Historic Exhibit, backyard games, and plenty of local food and drink. For more information, visit http://stlworldsfare.com/.

Balloon Fest

Fri., 3-10:30 p.m.; Sat. 6 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Centralia Foundation Park, 600 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia

Free

The annual Hot Air Balloon Festival features 40 hot air balloons, races, glows, tethered balloon rides, live entertainment, cardboard boat race, car show and fireworks. For more information, call (618) 532-6789.

AUG. 19

Handlebars & Guitars Ride

Saturday, 1-5 p.m.

Ted’s Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Rd., Alton

$15 per rider; $5 for passengers

The 4th annual Handlebars and Guitars Ride for Children in Need will course through the countryside and end at Drifters in Grafton for some entertainment. For more information, call (888) 695-4740.

Rock the Hops in Downtown Alton

Saturday, 2-8 p.m.

Downtown Alton

$25

Over 25 styles of beer will be available for tasting. Free souvenir tasting glass and access to shuttles. For more information, visit facebook.com/RockTheHops.

Classic Rock at the Wildey

Saturday, 8-10 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$35

Derek St. Holmes entertains with his six-string guitar along with Charlie Torres and Kenn Moutenot. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Program

Saturday, begins at 2 p.m.

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, Brussels

Free

Learn how to report monarch butterfly sightings. At this program, participants will learn the stages of a monarch butterfly’s life cycle, how to watch for and report these stages, and how to attract monarch butterflies to their own backyards. For more information, call (618) 883-2524.

Movie Night at the Amphitheater

Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr., Alton

Free

The movie “Back to the Future” will be shown. Event sponsored by the YWCA. For more information, call (618) 463-3380.

AUG. 20

Roses and Carillon Music

Sunday, 5-5:30 p.m.

Nan Elliott Rose Garden, Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the garden’s roses and hear the music of Heather Rothe. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

Bethalto K of C Buffet Chicken Dinner

Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Lower Level, Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 231 Butcher St.

$10; Children 5-10 $5

Enjoy all the fixings of a chicken dinner. Adult carry out is available. For more information, call (618) 377-6519.

Car Cruise Block Party to Benefit Food Pantry

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bert’s Chuckwagon, 101 E. Main St., Collinsville

$10 for all you can eat

The Collinsville Food Pantry will get $3 for each admission. For more information, call 618) 344-7993.

AUG. 21

Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Alton Amphitheater, Riverfront Dr.

Free

Hayner Library, Alton Park and Recreation, and Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau are sponsoring the party which include live music, food and drinks, free solar glasses and an appearance from the Bubble Bus. For more information, call

AARP Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Senior Services Plus 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton

Glasses and snacks will be provided. For more information, call (618) 465-3298.

Waterloo’s Solarbration

Monday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monroe County Fairgrounds, Waterloo

Free

View the total solar eclipse with live music by Brad Noe, food vendors, and an artisan fair. Eclipse glasses free. For more information, call (618) 939-8600.

Total Eclipse in the Park

Monday, begins at 11 a.m.

Bolm-Schuhkraft Park, 1200 N. Evergreen Ln., Columbia

Free

Eclipse viewing glasses available for purchase while supplies last. Event also includes live music and food trucks. For more information, call (618) 281-7144.

Eclipse Party at the Library

Monday, noon-2 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

AUG. 22

Intro to Natural Childbirth

Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Dr.

Free

The two-hour class will introduce options for those who want to experience an un-medicated birth. To register, all (800) 392-0936.

Heartland Prairie Walk

Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gordon F. Moore Community Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Learn to identify native plants and birds and how to start your own prairie garden. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

AUG. 23

“Glen Campbell I’ll Be Me”

Wednesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Granite City Cinema, 1243 Niedringhaus Ave.

Free

St. Johns Community Care, AARP and Hospice of Southern Illinois will be sponsoring a free screening of “Glen Campbell I’ll Be Me” at the Granite City Cinema to help raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. Free popcorn. For more information, call (618) 531-9430.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.

Corner of Landmarks and Henry, Alton

Free

Scheduled artist’s demo is Bob Sancamper on the pottery wheel. For more information, call

