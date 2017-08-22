–Metro East Calendar of Events

AUG. 24

All You Can Eat Pulled Pork BBQ

Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

St. John UCC, 228 N. 6th St., Wood River

$9; children 6-10 $4.50

The dinner includes pulled pork sandwiches, cole slaw, sliced tomatoes, corn on the cob, drinks and dessert. For more information, call (618) 254-6682.

AUG. 22-SEPT. 22

Exhibit of ‘Celestial Narratives’ by Michiko Itatani

Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Free

Itatani is a Chicago-based artist who was born in Osaka, Japan. She teaches in the Painting and Drawing Department of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. For more information, call (618) 468-4751.

AUG. 25

Whitetail and Waterfowl Event

Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Outrageous Outdoors, 902 S. State St., Jerseyville

Free

Representatives from several different manufacturers will be on hand with information and demonstrations. There will also be a duck calling competition, food from Big Daddy’s BBQ, and Parker Bows will have their Crossbow Challenge Trailer. For more information, call (618) 639-4867.

Elder Abuse Conference

Friday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton

Free

Special guests will be Chief Judge Hylla and State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons presenting the “Creation of Elder Justice Initiative of Madison County.” For more information, call (618) 465-3298.

Quarter Auction to Benefit Food Pantry Fundraiser

Friday, 6-10 p.m.

City Temple Assembly of God, 4751 Maryville Rd., Granite City

Small admission fee

Enjoy a fun evening and take home some awesome prizes. Vendor’s items and 100 baskets will be auctioned off.

Movies at Metter Park

Friday, open at 7:45; movie starts at dusk

106 N. Metter, Columbia

Free

The movie will be “Finding Dory.” Concessions available for purchase. For more information, call (618) 281-7144.

AUG. 25-26

Sister Act: The Musical

Friday & Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave., Granite City

$13

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy based on the 1992 film. Disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! For more information, call (844) 248-9780.

Lee Roy Parnell in Concert at the Wildey

Friday, 8-10 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$28.50

Parnell is an ace guitarist, distinctive singer and hit songwriter. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

AUG. 25-27

Midwest Salute to the Arts

Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Moody Park, 525 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights

Free

Family-friendly art show that features some of the nation’s finest artists and entertainers. For more information, visit http://midwestsalute.com.

St. Paul’s Kirchenfest

Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-midnight; Sun. 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

1412 Ninth St., Highland

Free; $5 for Friday night’s Flea Market Pre-Sale

One of the largest church festivals in Southern Illinois, the event spreads over 6 acres and includes 500 pound skillet dish, games, live music, competitive run, and bike ride. For more information, call (618) 654-2339.

AUG. 26

Go Gold Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Miner Park, 194 S. Main St., Glen Carbon

Free

The Go Gold Family Festival is a family friendly day to help raise awareness of the statistics surrounding pediatric cancer and money for pediatric cancer research. For more information, call (618) 541-8191.

Alton Food Truck Festival

Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

Alton Amphitheater, Riverfront Dr.

Free admission

Food trucks from around the region will be offering global street food cuisine. Live music will feature ‘Honeyvox.’ For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

Moist-Soil Wetlands & Waterfowl Management Workshop

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, HCR 82, Brussels

Free

Event includes wetland site visits followed by presentations on hunting strategies, wetland management and cost-share programs. For more information, call (217) 557-3450.

Alton Marina Anniversary Party

Saturday, 6-10 p.m.

1 Henry St., Alton

Free

Celebrate the 21st anniversary of Alton Marina with music by Smash Band, a year in review slideshow and BBQ from Black Iron BBQ. For more information, call (618) 462-9860.

AUG. 26-27

Tri-County Olden Days

Saturday & Sunday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

23946 State Hwy. 3, Dow

$5

Family friendly event features steam, gas and threshing machines and heritage demonstrations. Live entertainment, flea market, games and tractor pulls each day. Cowboy Church on Sunday. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

Grafton Riverside Flea Market

Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Loading Dock, 401 Front St.

Free

Over 50 dealers with all types of goods from antiques to junk. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

Gun & Knife Show

Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville

$5

Buy, sell, and trade guns, knives, scopes, ammo, and accessories. FOID cards processed. For more information, call (618) 235-0666.

AUG. 27

Carillon Concert Features the Music of Mary Kay Mosby

Sunday, 5-5:30 p.m.

Nan Elliott Rose Garden, Gordon Moore Park, Rte. 140, Alton

Free

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the ethereal music in the rose garden. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

Cajun Beer Garden

Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

Free admission

Bring your own seating to enjoy the cajun music. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.

AUG. 28

All About Composting

Monday, 7-8 p.m.

The Nature Institute, 2213 Levis Lane, Godfrey

Free

A Discovery, Education, Environmental Research (D.E.E.R.) speaker will explain the methods and uses of composting. For more information, visit web.extension.illinois.edu/ccgms/staff/mbergv.html.

AUG. 29

Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit United Way

Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton

$5

Menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and tea. For more information, call (618) 465-3298.

