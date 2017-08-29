–Metro East Calendar of Events

AUG. 31 – SEPT. 1

Opening of the Great Godfrey Maze

Friday, 6-10 p.m.

Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

$6; Children 6-11 $4

This year’s maze sports a superhero theme, with a fire rescue squad shield and a police badge cut into the field. For more information, call (618) 466-1483, Ext. 3.

Concert in the Park

Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Fireman’s Park, Rte. 159, Maryville

Free

The Abby Road Warriors will entertain with Beatles music. For more information, visit troycoc.com.

SEPT. 1-5

Bethalto Homecoming

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Bethalto Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St.

Free

Event includes rides, games, live entertainment, and craft and food vendors. Hosted by David Scott Farmers Agency and organized by the Bethalto Fire Department and Bethalto American Legion. For more information, call (618) 377-8051.

SEPT. 2

Star Wars Murder Mystery Dinner

Saturday, 6-10 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$65

The event starts with a full dinner catered by Ravanelli’s, after which guests will work in teams to solve the murder mystery. Dress up as your favorite Star Wars character and compete in the best costume award. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

Movie in the Park: ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Saturday, 7:15-9:15 p.m.

Edwardsville City Park Bandstand, 101 S. Buchanan St.

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the family movie which is sponsored by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor. For more information, call (618) 692-7538.

Mississippi River Guided Canoe Trip

Saturday, 1-5 p.m.

Piasa Harbor to Alton Marina

$65 per person

Experience the river in a 30-foot, 14 passenger wooden voyageur canoe, the modern version of the voyageur canoes used by fur traders two hundred years ago. For more information, email trips@2muddy.com.

Brick Street Classic Car Show

Saturday, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Lebanon

Free

More than 100 classic cars and trucks will line the historic brick street. For more information, call (618) 537-4976.

At the Museum: Modern Technology of the Past

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Victorian Home Museum, 701 East Washington St., Belleville

Event sponsored by the St. Clair County Historical Society. For more information, call (618) 234-0600.

Super Hero 5k Run and Fun Walk

Saturday, 9:45 a.m.

Rogers Elementary, 200 Rogers St., Waterloo

The event will help support students with autism in Monroe and Randolph counties. For more information, call (618) 939-5650.

SEPT. 2-3

Apple Fest at Eckert’s

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Eckert’s Belleville Country Store, 951 S. Green Mt. Rd.

Free

Event includes wagon rides, live entertainment, festival foods, and children’s activities. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.

St. Louis Antique Festival

Sat.10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville

$6

Vintage wares from 90 antique dealers. For more information, call (618) 235-0666.

SEPT. 3

Carillon Concert Features Dave Drillinger

Sunday, 5-6 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Come hear the music of bells in the Nan Elliott Rose Garden. Bring your own seating. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

Heartland Prairie Restoration Day

Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon

Heartland Prairie, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Help remove invasive plants and shrubs from the prairie, woodland and savanna. For more information, call the Nature Institute office, (618) 466-9930.

Car Show at the VFW

Sunday, registration at 8:30 a.m.

1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville

$15 entry fee per vehicle; spectators free

Event includes music, 50/50 drawing, and awards. For more information, call (618) 344-7195.

SEPT. 6

Tunes at Blum House

Wednesday, begins at 7 p.m.

Blum House, 408 W. Main, Collinsville

Free

Regional bands and performers entertain on the lawn. Bring your own seating. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

–Metro East Calendar of Events–