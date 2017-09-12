–Metro East Calendar of Events

SEPT. 14

Italian Film Night at the Library

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Watch the Italian comedy “Belli Di Papa’ (Papa’s Boys), and get a serving of gelato, Italian ice cream. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

SEPT. 14-16

Eurydice Performed at JAC

7:30 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

Adults Thurs. $15; adults Fri. & Sat. $20; students $10

Bankside Repertory Theater presents an update of a classic Greek myth from the heroine’s viewpoint. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

SEPT. 15

Cake Walk at the Library

Friday, 2 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Have fun with the traditional cake walk. Lucky contestants will leave with a free cake. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

Italian Fest

Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat., 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Main Street, Collinsville

Free

Included will be the Grape Stomp, 5K Run and a Bocce Ball Tournament, as well as Italian food from over 30 vendors as well as live entertainment on 2 stages. For more information, call (618) 344-2884.

SEPT. 15-16

Belleville Oktoberfest

Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Downtown

Free

Event includes live music, German food and drink, and a wiener dog race on Saturday afternoon. For more information, visit bellevilleoktoberfest.com.

SEPT. 15-17

St. Ambrose Applefest

Fri. & Sat., 5-11:30 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

822 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy., Godfrey

Free

Family friendly event featuring games, inflatables, “Tour a Fire Truck,” dance performances, wine tasting and live entertainment. A chicken dinner will be served in the Community Center from 11a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (314) 791-9853.

SEPT. 16

Mario Mania at the Library

Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Stop by the library anytime between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for open play sessions of New Super Mario Bros. on Wii, a Mario Run tournament on iPad, and to enter your best time in a speedrun of the original Super Mario Bros. Winners will receive special prizes. There will also be small snacks and other fun Mario activities for all ages. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

DQ Dash 5K

Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-noon

Village of Bethalto Sports Complex, 4200 Culp Ln.

$30 adult; $15 kids 10 and under

Money raised at the race will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis. Register by visiting itsyourrace.com.

Bakesale for Musical Theater Conservatory

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Farmers’ Market, 2200 College Ave., Alton

Free

In addition to the baked goods, there will be entertainment by Cabaret Showcase Productions. Updated equipment will be purchased with the funds raised. For more information, email motivated_75@yahoo.com.

Lewis & Clark Frontier Dog Walk

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

1 Lewis & Clark Trail, Hartford

Free

Take your dog on a 2-mile stroll and meet with groomers, adoptive agencies, and a guest speaker. For more information, call (618) 251-5811.

Village of Marine Fall Yard Sales

Saturday, times vary

Throughout Marine

Free admission

Missouri Atlatl Association Competition

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

Ancient spear throwing devices will be demonstrated. For more information, call (618) 346-5160.

Street Art Festival

Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Downtown Highland

Free

See the sidewalk art created by 30 artists, sample BBQ and other vendor foods, enjoy a beer tasting, and participate in a 2-mile Fun Run. For more information, call (618) 654-3721.

Art and Artists on Main

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Main Street, Columbia

Free

Artists and artisans will be displaying and selling their works. For more information, call (618) 281-4672.

SEPT. 16-17

Caseyville Frontier Days

Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Community Park

Free

Reenactors will take over Caseyville Park to demonstrate the tasks of the frontier days. Talk with reenactors, visit the kid’s area, try your hand at tomahawk and knife throwing – or the frying pan toss. Food and reenactor goods available to purchase both days. For more information, call (618)344-1233.

SEPT. 17

Yappy Hour at Chez Marilyn

Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m.

119 W. Third St., Alton

Free

Held on the patio of Chez Marilyn, dogs and their people will play games and listen to live music. Dogs must be spayed or neutered. Proceeds will benefit Hope Animal Rescue, a no-kill shelter. For more information, call (618) 465-8071.

Carillon Concert: Linda Allen

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Rose Garden, Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music of the carillon in the rose garden. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

Apple Pie Ride

Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

11477 Pocahontas Rd., Marine

$16

Bike through the farm on one of 4 routes, from 6 miles to 51 miles. BBQ, beer and fresh-picked apples and baked goods available. For more information, call (618) 887-4732.

SEPT. 18

Organ Spectacular VIII

Monday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey

Free

Four area organists will play a variety of music including hymn arrangements and classical organ pieces. For more information, call (618) 468-4731.

–Metro East Calendar of Events–