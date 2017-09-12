–Metro East Calendar of Events

Metro East Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 12, 2017
SEPT. 14
Italian Film Night at the Library
Thursday, 6 p.m.
Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
Watch the Italian comedy “Belli Di Papa’ (Papa’s Boys), and get a serving of gelato, Italian ice cream. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.
SEPT. 14-16
Eurydice Performed at JAC
7:30 p.m.
Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton
Adults Thurs. $15; adults Fri. & Sat. $20; students $10
Bankside Repertory Theater presents an update of a classic Greek myth from the heroine’s viewpoint. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.
SEPT. 15
Cake Walk at the Library
Friday, 2 p.m.
Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
Have fun with the traditional cake walk. Lucky contestants will leave with a free cake. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.
Italian Fest
Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat., 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Main Street, Collinsville
Free
Included will be the Grape Stomp, 5K Run and a Bocce Ball Tournament, as well as Italian food from over 30 vendors as well as live entertainment on 2 stages. For more information, call (618) 344-2884.
SEPT. 15-16
Belleville Oktoberfest
Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Downtown
Free
Event includes live music, German food and drink, and a wiener dog race on Saturday afternoon. For more information, visit bellevilleoktoberfest.com.
SEPT. 15-17
St. Ambrose Applefest
Fri. & Sat., 5-11:30 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
822 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy., Godfrey
Free
Family friendly event featuring games, inflatables, “Tour a Fire Truck,” dance performances, wine tasting and live entertainment. A chicken dinner will be served in the Community Center from 11a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (314) 791-9853.
SEPT. 16
Mario Mania at the Library
Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
Stop by the library anytime between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for open play sessions of New Super Mario Bros. on Wii, a Mario Run tournament on iPad, and to enter your best time in a speedrun of the original Super Mario Bros. Winners will receive special prizes. There will also be small snacks and other fun Mario activities for all ages. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.
DQ Dash 5K
Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-noon
Village of Bethalto Sports Complex, 4200 Culp Ln.
$30 adult; $15 kids 10 and under
Money raised at the race will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis. Register by visiting itsyourrace.com.
Bakesale for Musical Theater Conservatory
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Farmers’ Market, 2200 College Ave., Alton
Free
In addition to the baked goods, there will be entertainment by Cabaret Showcase Productions. Updated equipment will be purchased with the funds raised. For more information, email motivated_75@yahoo.com.
Lewis & Clark Frontier Dog Walk
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
1 Lewis & Clark Trail, Hartford
Free
Take your dog on a 2-mile stroll and meet with groomers, adoptive agencies, and a guest speaker. For more information, call (618) 251-5811.
Village of Marine Fall Yard Sales
Saturday, times vary
Throughout Marine
Free admission
Missouri Atlatl Association Competition
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville
Free
Ancient spear throwing devices will be demonstrated. For more information, call (618) 346-5160.
Street Art Festival
Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Downtown Highland
Free
See the sidewalk art created by 30 artists, sample BBQ and other vendor foods, enjoy a beer tasting, and participate in a 2-mile Fun Run. For more information, call (618) 654-3721.
Art and Artists on Main
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Main Street, Columbia
Free
Artists and artisans will be displaying and selling their works. For more information, call (618) 281-4672.
SEPT. 16-17
Caseyville Frontier Days
Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Community Park
Free
Reenactors will take over Caseyville Park to demonstrate the tasks of the frontier days. Talk with reenactors, visit the kid’s area, try your hand at tomahawk and knife throwing – or the frying pan toss. Food and reenactor goods available to purchase both days. For more information, call (618)344-1233.
SEPT. 17
Yappy Hour at Chez Marilyn
Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m.
119 W. Third St., Alton
Free
Held on the patio of Chez Marilyn, dogs and their people will play games and listen to live music. Dogs must be spayed or neutered. Proceeds will benefit Hope Animal Rescue, a no-kill shelter. For more information, call (618) 465-8071.
Carillon Concert: Linda Allen
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Rose Garden, Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music of the carillon in the rose garden. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.
Apple Pie Ride
Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
11477 Pocahontas Rd., Marine
$16
Bike through the farm on one of 4 routes, from 6 miles to 51 miles. BBQ, beer and fresh-picked apples and baked goods available. For more information, call (618) 887-4732.
SEPT. 18
Organ Spectacular VIII
Monday, 7:30-9 p.m.
Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey
Free
Four area organists will play a variety of music including hymn arrangements and classical organ pieces. For more information, call (618) 468-4731.
