–Metro East Calendar of Events

SEPT. 21

Annual Fall Salad Luncheon

Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. John United Church of Christ, 228 N. 6th St., Wood River

$9; children aged 6-10 $4.50

The luncheon also includes a bake sale and quilt raffle. For more information, call (618) 254-6682.

SEPT. 22

Fall Festival in Maryville

Friday, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

6960 State Rte. 162, Maryville

Free

Event includes a fall-themed lunch, free hot dogs, outdoor games with prizes, and live entertainment from Big Papa G. At 2:30 p.m. there will be a Cowboy Sing-a-Long with Paul Jarvis. For more information, call (618) 288-2211.

SEPT. 22-23

Apple Butter Making in Maeystown

Fri., 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sat. 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Rock Mill, Mill St., Maeystown

Free

Demonstrations in the art of making apple butter at the restored 1859 rock mill. See demonstrations of various methods of apple peeling and stirring. For more information, call (618) 580-5875.

Songs4Soldiers Benefit Concert

Fri., 6-10:30 p.m.; Sat. 2-11 p.m.

Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park, 1200 N. Evergreen Ln., Columbia

Friday $30; Saturday $10 (Veterans and kids under 12 free)

The goal of the event is to raise money to support struggling St. Louis area combat veterans. Musical groups include Bret Michaels, SuperJam, Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys, Dazed n Confused STL, Where’s Charlie?, PettyCash Junction, Dave Glover Band and ClusterPluck. For more information, call (618) 719-2333.

SEPT. 22-24

Balloons Over Marine Festival

Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat. sunrise to midnight

Village Park, Marine

Free

3rd annual festival will feature launches on Friday and Saturday evenings, a sunrise launch on Saturday morning and a balloon glow on Saturday evening. Sunday is a rain date for the event. For more information, call

Gem and Jewelry Show

Fri., noon-6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville

$8

Marketplace of gems, beads and jewelry. For more information, call (618) 345-8998.

Golden Eagle Intertribal Powwow

Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lake Lou Yaeger Solar Circle, 4 Marina Lane, Litchfield

Free admission and parking

Storytelling for young and old, children’s dances, treats and gifts, handcrafted vendors, food, auctions and raffles. Representatives from different Tribal Nations include: Powhatan, Cherokee, Blackfoot, Cree, Choctaw, Sac/Fox, Pottawatomi, Oneida, Navaho/Dine, Lakota, Cheyenne, Kickapoo, and Mohawk. For more information, call (217) 851-2206.

Edwardsville Art Fair

Fri., 5-10 p.m.; Sat., noon-10 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

City Park, 101 S. Buchanan

Free

Original artworks of 100 area artists will be displayed and judged. There will also be entertainment and vendor food. For more information call (618) 655-0337.

SEPT. 23

Dickens Fest

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Downtown Lebanon

Free

Lebanon is celebrating the 175th Anniversary of Charles Dickens visit to Lebanon. Enjoy Mermaid House Tours (Charles Dickens stayed here while visiting), costume contest, carriage rides, pie eating contest, vintage games and kids’ activities. For more information, call (618) 610-2510.

Habitat for Humanity Disco Bingo

Saturday, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Julia’s Banquet Hall, 101 Eastgate Plaza, E. Alton

$30

Must be 18 or older to attend. Entry fee includes beer, soda, 6 bingo cards, glow hat and glow dauber. Over $1K in cash and prizes. Bring your own snacks. For advanced reservations call (314) 467-8879.

Lincoln Place Heritage Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhause Ave., Granite City

Free

Event features the folk cultures of Armenia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Romania, Croatia, and Scotland with continuous free ethnic entertainment, including dancers, musicians, and vocalists, and delicious ethnic foods and pastries for sale. For more information, call (618) 451-2611.

Pelican Days Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, MO

Free

Celebrate all things pelicans with games, activities, speakers, paddling and live pelicans. For more information, (636) 899-0090.

SEPT. 24

Fall Equinox Sunrise Observance

Sunday, 6:35 a.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

Meet at Woodhenge Reconstruction, observe the equinox, and hear an informal talk about Woodhenge and its importance. For more information, call (618) 346-5160.

Metro East Rotary Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Edwardsville Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd.

$9; children 3-12 $4

Menu includes chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cornbread, salad, tea and coffee. For more information, call (618) 656-5051.

Wheels & Wine Fun-Raiser & Car Show

Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Weingarten, 1780 E. State Rte. 15

Spectators free; judged $20; display $15

Three awards will be given in each class. For more information, call (618) 975-0296.

SuperPrestige Cyclocross

Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

$25 entry fee

The event includes a modified course for free youth races. The race will be held rain or shine. For more information, call (618) 468-1128.

Blessing of the Animals in Brighton

Sunday, 10:15-11:30 a.m.

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 216 North St.

Free

In celebration of St. Francis of Asisi, animals will be blessed in the parking lot of the church. In the case of rain, the event will be held inside and only smaller pets will be allowed inside. For more information, call (618) 372-3737.

Benefit Concert for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s & TWIGS

Sunday, 3 p.m.

Bethalto United Methodist Church, 240 E. Sherman

Free, but donations appreciated

Gary & Mike and Silver Creek Acoustic Band will entertain. For more information, call (618) 377-8413.

Carillon Concert in the Rose Garden

Sunday, 5-6 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Rhonda Griffin will be at the keyboard. Bring your own seating. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

SEPT. 26

Movie at the Wildey: HP and the Half-blood Prince

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$2

In his 6th year at Hogwarts Harry Potter learns more about Lord Voldemort’s dark past. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

