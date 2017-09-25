–Metro East Calendar of Events

Metro East Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 25, 2017
SEPT. 28
Tangling with Music Retreat
Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m.
Von Dell Art Gallery and Studios, 102 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River
$30
A Place of Grace presents an evening of music and meditative art by Richard Bruxvoort-Colligan. For more information, call (618) 251-8550.
SEPT. 29
Glo Bingo in Edwardsville
Friday, 6-9 p.m.
American Legion Post 199, 58 S. State Rte. 157
$20
Participants 18 and older can compete for prizes. Hospital themed event includes DJ, songs, humor and props. For more information, call (618) 391-5418.
“R” Acres Terror Opens
Fri., dusk-11 p.m.
25873 State Hwy 3, Dow
$15 adults; $10 kids 12 and under
Haunted woods adventure that is open every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 28. For more information, call (618) 779-2891.
SEPT. 29 – Oct. 1
Boating St. Louis Boat Show
Fri., noon- 8 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton
Free
A weekend of deals and fun including live music, and food and beer available for sale. For more information, call (618) 786-7678.
SEPT. 30
Giant Yard Sale for CARD
Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Woodland Park, 2 Pine Lake Rd., Collinsville
Free
Collinsville Area Recreation Department yard sale. Rain date is October 1. For more information, call (618) 346-7529.
Miles for Meso 5K
Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-noon
Simmons Hanly Conroy A National Law Firm, 1 Court St., Alton
$35
Fundraiser for mesothelioma awareness and is sponsored by the Simmons Hanly Conroy, a National Law Firm, of Alton. There will be a kids’ game zone and a vendor fair featuring local businesses and charities. Race begins at the intersection of 4th and Alton streets. For more information, call (877) 304-6376.
Learn About Bees
Saturday, 1-3 p.m.
Pere Marquette State Park Visitor Center, 13112 Visitor Ctr. Lane, Grafton
Free
Local apiarists will teach about bees, their role in the ecosystem, and how you can help save them. After the presentation kids can make a bee-themed craft. Local honey will be for sale. For more information, call (618) 786-3323.
OSF Moonlight Mixer
Saturday, 6-11 p.m.
Hangar 2, West Star Aviation, 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton
$40
Fundraiser for Cancer Center of Excellence at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will offer gourmet food by local vendors and entertainment by The LustreLights. For more information, call (618) 463-5168.
Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour
Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m.
Alton Visitor Ctr., 200 Piasa St.
$25
Two-hour guided tours of sites that were part of the Underground Railroad. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.
McPike Mansion Tour
Saturday, 7 p.m.
2018 Alby St., Alton
$20 adults; $15 teens; $10 child
Learn the history of the Mansion, take a tour of the grounds and crypt, and talk with spirits with Dowsing rods. For more information, call (618) 830-2179.
The Wildey Celebrates the Art of Fashion
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$20-$25
The Friends of the Wildey host event that showcases fashions of 12 Metro-East retailers, entrepreneurs and curators. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.
Fall Corn Festival
Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey
Free
Family-friendly event which includes music, petting zoo, pony rides, arts and crafts, games, vendors and a corn eating contest. For more information, call (618) 466-1483.
OCT. 1
Stephenson House Auction
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Ahrens & Niemeier Auction Service, 409 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville
Free admittance
16th annual event to benefit the Stephenson House. For more information, visit a-nauctions.com.
Bethalto K of C Spaghetti Dinner
Sunday, 11:30-2:30 p.m.
OLQP Church, 132 Butcher St., Bethalto
$8 adults; children 5-10 years $4
Fundraiser for Bethalto Knights of Columbus charities and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish. For more information, call (618) 377-6519.
Airport Open House & Fly In
Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Dr., East Alton
Free
Fly-In and car show, including warbirds and antique aircraft on display. Free flights for kids ages 8-17. For more information, call (618) 259-2531.
Family Fun Day at Gordon Moore Park
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
4550 College Ave., Alton
$10 per car
Fundraiser to help fund park improvements will include a car show, games, arts and crafts and special displays. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.
Carrollton Tell Me Tour
Sunday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Bethalto Park, 100 E. Main St., Bethalto
Free
Music by Carrollton featuring Hannah Kerr. Fish fry for sale by area churches. For more visit riversedgeentertainment.com.
Docktoberfest
Sunday, all day
The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton
Free admission
2nd annual celebration with German style food and bier. For more information, call (618) 786-3494.
OCT. 4
Alton Blind Support Group Meets
Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon
IMPACT Center for Independent Living, 2751 E. Broadway, Alton
Free
Support group for those who are blind or who have vision loss. For more information, call (618) 474-5304.
–Metro East Calendar of Events–