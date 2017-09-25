–Metro East Calendar of Events

SEPT. 28

Tangling with Music Retreat

Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m.

Von Dell Art Gallery and Studios, 102 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River

$30

A Place of Grace presents an evening of music and meditative art by Richard Bruxvoort-Colligan. For more information, call (618) 251-8550.

SEPT. 29

Glo Bingo in Edwardsville

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

American Legion Post 199, 58 S. State Rte. 157

$20

Participants 18 and older can compete for prizes. Hospital themed event includes DJ, songs, humor and props. For more information, call (618) 391-5418.

“R” Acres Terror Opens

Fri., dusk-11 p.m.

25873 State Hwy 3, Dow

$15 adults; $10 kids 12 and under

Haunted woods adventure that is open every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 28. For more information, call (618) 779-2891.

SEPT. 29 – Oct. 1

Boating St. Louis Boat Show

Fri., noon- 8 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton

Free

A weekend of deals and fun including live music, and food and beer available for sale. For more information, call (618) 786-7678.

SEPT. 30

Giant Yard Sale for CARD

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Woodland Park, 2 Pine Lake Rd., Collinsville

Free

Collinsville Area Recreation Department yard sale. Rain date is October 1. For more information, call (618) 346-7529.

Miles for Meso 5K

Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-noon

Simmons Hanly Conroy A National Law Firm, 1 Court St., Alton

$35

Fundraiser for mesothelioma awareness and is sponsored by the Simmons Hanly Conroy, a National Law Firm, of Alton. There will be a kids’ game zone and a vendor fair featuring local businesses and charities. Race begins at the intersection of 4th and Alton streets. For more information, call (877) 304-6376.

Learn About Bees

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Pere Marquette State Park Visitor Center, 13112 Visitor Ctr. Lane, Grafton

Free

Local apiarists will teach about bees, their role in the ecosystem, and how you can help save them. After the presentation kids can make a bee-themed craft. Local honey will be for sale. For more information, call (618) 786-3323.

OSF Moonlight Mixer

Saturday, 6-11 p.m.

Hangar 2, West Star Aviation, 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton

$40

Fundraiser for Cancer Center of Excellence at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will offer gourmet food by local vendors and entertainment by The LustreLights. For more information, call (618) 463-5168.

Underground Railroad Shuttle Tour

Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m.

Alton Visitor Ctr., 200 Piasa St.

$25

Two-hour guided tours of sites that were part of the Underground Railroad. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

McPike Mansion Tour

Saturday, 7 p.m.

2018 Alby St., Alton

$20 adults; $15 teens; $10 child

Learn the history of the Mansion, take a tour of the grounds and crypt, and talk with spirits with Dowsing rods. For more information, call (618) 830-2179.

The Wildey Celebrates the Art of Fashion

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$20-$25

The Friends of the Wildey host event that showcases fashions of 12 Metro-East retailers, entrepreneurs and curators. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

Fall Corn Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

Free

Family-friendly event which includes music, petting zoo, pony rides, arts and crafts, games, vendors and a corn eating contest. For more information, call (618) 466-1483.

OCT. 1

Stephenson House Auction

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Ahrens & Niemeier Auction Service, 409 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville

Free admittance

16th annual event to benefit the Stephenson House. For more information, visit a-nauctions.com.

Bethalto K of C Spaghetti Dinner

Sunday, 11:30-2:30 p.m.

OLQP Church, 132 Butcher St., Bethalto

$8 adults; children 5-10 years $4

Fundraiser for Bethalto Knights of Columbus charities and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish. For more information, call (618) 377-6519.

Airport Open House & Fly In

Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Dr., East Alton

Free

Fly-In and car show, including warbirds and antique aircraft on display. Free flights for kids ages 8-17. For more information, call (618) 259-2531.

Family Fun Day at Gordon Moore Park

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

4550 College Ave., Alton

$10 per car

Fundraiser to help fund park improvements will include a car show, games, arts and crafts and special displays. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

Carrollton Tell Me Tour

Sunday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Bethalto Park, 100 E. Main St., Bethalto

Free

Music by Carrollton featuring Hannah Kerr. Fish fry for sale by area churches. For more visit riversedgeentertainment.com.

Docktoberfest

Sunday, all day

The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton

Free admission

2nd annual celebration with German style food and bier. For more information, call (618) 786-3494.

OCT. 4

Alton Blind Support Group Meets

Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon

IMPACT Center for Independent Living, 2751 E. Broadway, Alton

Free

Support group for those who are blind or who have vision loss. For more information, call (618) 474-5304.

–Metro East Calendar of Events–