–Metro East Calendar of Events

JUNE 15

Night Market in Alton

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Elijah P’s Burgers and Brews, 401 Piasa St.

Free

Downtown is the place for shopping, dining, nightlife and arts experiences in downtown Alton after 6 p.m. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.

Grafton’s Music in the Park: Outlaw Opry

Thursday, 7-10 p.m.

Grove Memorial Park, Market St.

Free

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music. For more information, call (618) 535-9922.

Alton Muny Band at Riverview Park

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Riverview Drive at Bluff St.

Bring your own seating and celebrate summer with the city’s band. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

JUNE 16

Highland Municipal Band Concert

Friday, 8 p.m.

On the square in Highland

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. For more information, visit highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home.

JUNE 16-17

Glen Carbon Homecoming

Fri. 5 p.m.-midnight; Sat. 4 p.m.-midnight

Main St., Old Town, Glen Carbon

Free

Event features a carnival with pony rides, live entertainment, a wine bar and beer garden, parade and fireworks. For more information, call (618) 288-1200.

JUNE 17

Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

James H. Killion Park, Salu & Locust, Alton

Free

Celebrate history, heritage and culture with food, music, informational information, and children’s activities. For more information, call (618) 910-7422.

Beer, BBQ and Bluegrass

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton

The event will be held on the upper level pavilion, music from 7-9 p.m. provided by the Harman Family Bluegrass Band. For more information, call (618) 433-8288.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Landmarks Blvd. and Henry streets

Free

Fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants & flowers, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, pottery, and art demonstrations. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.

Craft Beer Walk

Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

215 E. Main St., Belleville

$30

Over 20 Main Street Merchants celebrate summer. Only 400 tickets available for the event. For more information, call (618) 233-2015.

Garden Tour

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville

Admission charged

Visit 8 private gardens. The annual Garden Tour Market features a variety of plants and garden items for sale. For more information, call (618) 939-3434.

JUNE 17-18

Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historical Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

Demonstrations of traditional stomp dancing, stickball game, storytelling games and social dancing for visitors. For more information, call (681) 346-5160.

JUNE 18

Bluesy Beer Garden

Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

Free admission

Celebrate Father’s Day with blues music, BBQ pork steak sandwiches and beer. For more information, call (618)786-2331.

Hakuna Matata Riverboat Cruise

Sunday, 2-3 p.m.

Grafton Harbor, Grafton

$18

Cruise the river, learn it’s history and view its geographical features aboard the all-weather tour boat. For tickets or reservations call (618) 786-7678.

International SUNday Festival

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Drive, Hartford

Free

Members of several local astronomical organizations will be on hand to celebrate the Summer Solstice. Special solar telescopes will be available. For more information, call (618) 251-9101.

Carillon Concert at Gordon Moore Park

Sunday, 5-5:30 p.m.

Gordon Moore Community Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Becky Tuchalski will perform on the carillon in the Nan Elliot Rose Garden. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.

Summer Solstice Sunrise Observance

Sunday, 5:20 a.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

Come to the reconstructed Woodhenge to experience the summer solstice. For more information, call (681) 346-5160.

JUNE 19

Scott Bibb Historical Marker Dedication

Monday, 2-4 p.m.

1005 E. 5th St., Alton

Free

Help honor Scott Bibb who worked for the desegregation of Alton schools from 1897-1908. For more information, visit http://www.lc.edu/News_Story/BibbMarker-2017/.

Fosterburg Concert features Brittney & Friends

Monday, 7 p.m.

Township Park on Main St. in Fosterburg

Free

Gather around the gazebo to enjoy country music. For more information, call (618)259-0726.

JUNE 20

Fishing Lessons for Kids

Tuesday, 9-11 a.m.; Thursday 9-11 a.m.

Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville

Free

Youth to age 15 can experience free fishing lessons. There are two classes to choose from, both of which are 2 hours long. Children need to be accompanied by an adult, but all equipment will be supplied. For more information, call (618) 692-7538.

–Metro East Calendar of Events–