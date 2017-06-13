–Metro East Calendar of Events

Metro East Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 13, 2017
JUNE 15
Night Market in Alton
Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Elijah P’s Burgers and Brews, 401 Piasa St.
Free
Downtown is the place for shopping, dining, nightlife and arts experiences in downtown Alton after 6 p.m. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.
Grafton’s Music in the Park: Outlaw Opry
Thursday, 7-10 p.m.
Grove Memorial Park, Market St.
Free
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music. For more information, call (618) 535-9922.
Alton Muny Band at Riverview Park
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Riverview Drive at Bluff St.
Bring your own seating and celebrate summer with the city’s band. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.
JUNE 16
Highland Municipal Band Concert
Friday, 8 p.m.
On the square in Highland
Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. For more information, visit highlandmunyband.wixsite.com/muny-home.
JUNE 16-17
Glen Carbon Homecoming
Fri. 5 p.m.-midnight; Sat. 4 p.m.-midnight
Main St., Old Town, Glen Carbon
Free
Event features a carnival with pony rides, live entertainment, a wine bar and beer garden, parade and fireworks. For more information, call (618) 288-1200.
JUNE 17
Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
James H. Killion Park, Salu & Locust, Alton
Free
Celebrate history, heritage and culture with food, music, informational information, and children’s activities. For more information, call (618) 910-7422.
Beer, BBQ and Bluegrass
Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton
The event will be held on the upper level pavilion, music from 7-9 p.m. provided by the Harman Family Bluegrass Band. For more information, call (618) 433-8288.
Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Landmarks Blvd. and Henry streets
Free
Fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants & flowers, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, pottery, and art demonstrations. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.
Craft Beer Walk
Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
215 E. Main St., Belleville
$30
Over 20 Main Street Merchants celebrate summer. Only 400 tickets available for the event. For more information, call (618) 233-2015.
Garden Tour
Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville
Admission charged
Visit 8 private gardens. The annual Garden Tour Market features a variety of plants and garden items for sale. For more information, call (618) 939-3434.
JUNE 17-18
Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe
Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Cahokia Mounds State Historical Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville
Free
Demonstrations of traditional stomp dancing, stickball game, storytelling games and social dancing for visitors. For more information, call (681) 346-5160.
JUNE 18
Bluesy Beer Garden
Sunday, noon-4 p.m.
Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton
Free admission
Celebrate Father’s Day with blues music, BBQ pork steak sandwiches and beer. For more information, call (618)786-2331.
Hakuna Matata Riverboat Cruise
Sunday, 2-3 p.m.
Grafton Harbor, Grafton
$18
Cruise the river, learn it’s history and view its geographical features aboard the all-weather tour boat. For tickets or reservations call (618) 786-7678.
International SUNday Festival
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Drive, Hartford
Free
Members of several local astronomical organizations will be on hand to celebrate the Summer Solstice. Special solar telescopes will be available. For more information, call (618) 251-9101.
Carillon Concert at Gordon Moore Park
Sunday, 5-5:30 p.m.
Gordon Moore Community Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
Becky Tuchalski will perform on the carillon in the Nan Elliot Rose Garden. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.
Summer Solstice Sunrise Observance
Sunday, 5:20 a.m.
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville
Free
Come to the reconstructed Woodhenge to experience the summer solstice. For more information, call (681) 346-5160.
JUNE 19
Scott Bibb Historical Marker Dedication
Monday, 2-4 p.m.
1005 E. 5th St., Alton
Free
Help honor Scott Bibb who worked for the desegregation of Alton schools from 1897-1908. For more information, visit http://www.lc.edu/News_Story/BibbMarker-2017/.
Fosterburg Concert features Brittney & Friends
Monday, 7 p.m.
Township Park on Main St. in Fosterburg
Free
Gather around the gazebo to enjoy country music. For more information, call (618)259-0726.
JUNE 20
Fishing Lessons for Kids
Tuesday, 9-11 a.m.; Thursday 9-11 a.m.
Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville
Free
Youth to age 15 can experience free fishing lessons. There are two classes to choose from, both of which are 2 hours long. Children need to be accompanied by an adult, but all equipment will be supplied. For more information, call (618) 692-7538.
