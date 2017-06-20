–Metro East Calendar of Events

JUNE 22

Alton Muny Band Concert

Thursday, 8 p.m.

Riverview Park, Alton

Free

Children’s Concert with soloist Megan Dill. For more information, call (618) 463-3500.

JUNE 23

Movie Matinee

Friday, 1 p.m.

Youth Room, Glen Carbon Public Library, 198 S. Main St.

Free

The movie will be “Rock Dog.” For more information, call (618) 288-1212.

Al Fresco Fridays at Edison’s

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Edison’s Entertainment Center, 2477 S. State Rte. 157, Edwardsville

Free

Matt Meyer will be providing the music for the event. Dinners are served to those 21 and over for $19.95 per guest. For reservations, call (618) 307-9020.

JUNE 23-24

Haunted American Conference

Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Atrium Hotel, 3559 College Ave., Alton

$50

Event includes speakers on ghosts, hauntings, monsters, the supernatural, and the unexplained. For more information, visit ghostconference.net.

JUNE 24

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street

Free

Purchase fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, pottery, and see art demonstrations. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.

Yoga in the Park

Saturday, 9-10 a.m.

Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville

Free

Bring your yoga mat, water and bug spray to enjoy exercise in the outdoors. For more information, call (618) 692- 7538.

Wood River Watershed Day

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Steve Bryant Community Park, Bethalto

Free

Watershed Day will involve water quality monitoring and trash pickup on the East Fork of Wood River and Rocky Branch. Lunch will be provided for the first 30 participants to sign up. To register, visit https://goo.gl/2tmdwC.

Fishing Derby at Leclaire Lake

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

900 Hale St., Edwardsville

Free

Fishing lessons provided for youth up to 15 years old, accompanied by an adult. Prizes awarded for biggest fish and most fish. For more information, call (618) 692-7538.

Collinsville Pet Expo

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville

Free

Visit dogs and cats up for adoption, and shop for pet gear. Enter the best-dressed pet contest. For more information, call (618) 979-1908.

Bikes & BBQ Festival

Saturday, 1-6 p.m.

Liberty Bank Alton, 1 Riverfront Drive

Free

See hundreds of motorcycles, listen to the music of Joe Dirt, and enjoy BBQ. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

Jerseyville Music Festival

Saturday, 2-9 p.m.

Jersey County Fairgrounds, 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.

$5

Event includes music by The Edge and Dirty Laundry, activities for children, beer and wine sold by the American Legion, and food vendors. For more information, call (618) 498-5848.

Riverbend Bluegrass Band at JAC

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

$10

Traditional bluegrass music with the “High-Lonesome Sound.” For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

Tractor Drive in Greenville

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave.

Free

Check-in for the fun tractor drive is 7:30 a.m. For more information, call (618) 664-9733.

Movies on Main: Miracles from Heaven

Saturday, dusk

229 W. Main St., Collinsville

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the family movie. For more information, call (618) 346-5200.

JUNE 25

Cornerstone Fireworks

Sunday, 5-9:45 p.m.

St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton

Free

Cornerstone Church of Bethalto hosts an event with family entertainment that concludes with a fireworks show at approximately 9:15 p.m. Entertainment will include Roots in Blue Air Force Band and Slow Down Scarlett. For more information, call (618) 377-7625.

Carillon Concert

Sunday, 5-5:30 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Joyce Anders will provide the music in the Nan Elliot Rose Garden. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.

Alton Muny Concert: Haskell Park

Sunday, 7 p.m.

1200 block of Henry St., Alton

Free

The concert’s theme is a Children’s Concert. Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. For more information, call (618) 463-3500.

Bridge Birthday Bash

Sunday, registration 7:30-10 a.m.

10950 Riverview Dr., St. Louis, Mo.

$16-$26

Celebrate the birthday of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge with a scenic Bicycle Fun Club ride on both sides of the mighty Mississippi River. Return to the bridge for the Birthday Bash featuring cake, live music, beer, and food for purchase. For more information, visit trailnet.com.

JUNE 26

Fosterburg Concert in the Park

Monday, 7-9 p.m.

3001 Main St., Alton

Free

The Gene Maynard Band will perform country music. For more information, call (618) 259-0726.

JUNE 27

Spirit of Peoria Full Day Cruise

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Arch north area, South of Eads Bridge, of the St. Louis Riverfront, 182 N. Leonor Sullivan Blvd.

$140

The riverboat travels from St. Louis to Grafton. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

–Metro East Calendar of Events–