–Metro East Calendar of Events

Metro East Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 20, 2017
JUNE 22
Alton Muny Band Concert
Thursday, 8 p.m.
Riverview Park, Alton
Free
Children’s Concert with soloist Megan Dill. For more information, call (618) 463-3500.
JUNE 23
Movie Matinee
Friday, 1 p.m.
Youth Room, Glen Carbon Public Library, 198 S. Main St.
Free
The movie will be “Rock Dog.” For more information, call (618) 288-1212.
Al Fresco Fridays at Edison’s
Friday, 5-9 p.m.
Edison’s Entertainment Center, 2477 S. State Rte. 157, Edwardsville
Free
Matt Meyer will be providing the music for the event. Dinners are served to those 21 and over for $19.95 per guest. For reservations, call (618) 307-9020.
JUNE 23-24
Haunted American Conference
Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Atrium Hotel, 3559 College Ave., Alton
$50
Event includes speakers on ghosts, hauntings, monsters, the supernatural, and the unexplained. For more information, visit ghostconference.net.
JUNE 24
Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street
Free
Purchase fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants and flowers, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, pottery, and see art demonstrations. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.
Yoga in the Park
Saturday, 9-10 a.m.
Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville
Free
Bring your yoga mat, water and bug spray to enjoy exercise in the outdoors. For more information, call (618) 692- 7538.
Wood River Watershed Day
Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Steve Bryant Community Park, Bethalto
Free
Watershed Day will involve water quality monitoring and trash pickup on the East Fork of Wood River and Rocky Branch. Lunch will be provided for the first 30 participants to sign up. To register, visit https://goo.gl/2tmdwC.
Fishing Derby at Leclaire Lake
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
900 Hale St., Edwardsville
Free
Fishing lessons provided for youth up to 15 years old, accompanied by an adult. Prizes awarded for biggest fish and most fish. For more information, call (618) 692-7538.
Collinsville Pet Expo
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville
Free
Visit dogs and cats up for adoption, and shop for pet gear. Enter the best-dressed pet contest. For more information, call (618) 979-1908.
Bikes & BBQ Festival
Saturday, 1-6 p.m.
Liberty Bank Alton, 1 Riverfront Drive
Free
See hundreds of motorcycles, listen to the music of Joe Dirt, and enjoy BBQ. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.
Jerseyville Music Festival
Saturday, 2-9 p.m.
Jersey County Fairgrounds, 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
$5
Event includes music by The Edge and Dirty Laundry, activities for children, beer and wine sold by the American Legion, and food vendors. For more information, call (618) 498-5848.
Riverbend Bluegrass Band at JAC
Saturday, 7-9 p.m.
Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton
$10
Traditional bluegrass music with the “High-Lonesome Sound.” For more information, call (618) 462-5222.
Tractor Drive in Greenville
Saturday, 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave.
Free
Check-in for the fun tractor drive is 7:30 a.m. For more information, call (618) 664-9733.
Movies on Main: Miracles from Heaven
Saturday, dusk
229 W. Main St., Collinsville
Free
Bring your own seating to enjoy the family movie. For more information, call (618) 346-5200.
JUNE 25
Cornerstone Fireworks
Sunday, 5-9:45 p.m.
St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton
Free
Cornerstone Church of Bethalto hosts an event with family entertainment that concludes with a fireworks show at approximately 9:15 p.m. Entertainment will include Roots in Blue Air Force Band and Slow Down Scarlett. For more information, call (618) 377-7625.
Carillon Concert
Sunday, 5-5:30 p.m.
Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
Joyce Anders will provide the music in the Nan Elliot Rose Garden. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.
Alton Muny Concert: Haskell Park
Sunday, 7 p.m.
1200 block of Henry St., Alton
Free
The concert’s theme is a Children’s Concert. Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. For more information, call (618) 463-3500.
Bridge Birthday Bash
Sunday, registration 7:30-10 a.m.
10950 Riverview Dr., St. Louis, Mo.
$16-$26
Celebrate the birthday of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge with a scenic Bicycle Fun Club ride on both sides of the mighty Mississippi River. Return to the bridge for the Birthday Bash featuring cake, live music, beer, and food for purchase. For more information, visit trailnet.com.
JUNE 26
Fosterburg Concert in the Park
Monday, 7-9 p.m.
3001 Main St., Alton
Free
The Gene Maynard Band will perform country music. For more information, call (618) 259-0726.
JUNE 27
Spirit of Peoria Full Day Cruise
Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Arch north area, South of Eads Bridge, of the St. Louis Riverfront, 182 N. Leonor Sullivan Blvd.
$140
The riverboat travels from St. Louis to Grafton. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.
–Metro East Calendar of Events–