–Metro East Calendar of Events

JUNE 29-JULY 4

Patriots in the Park

Various times all 5 days

Wilson Park, 2900 Benton St., Granite City

Free

Celebration includes carnival rides, concerts, carriage rides, food and entertainment. Fireworks at 9:15 at the Coolidge Middle School Grounds, 3231 Nameoki Road. For more information, call (618) 877-3059.

JUNE 30

Movie Night at the Amphitheater

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive

Free

Come enjoy the movie “Secret Life of Pets” under the stars. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

JULY 1

Grafton’s Music in the Park

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

The Grove Memorial Park, Market Street

Free

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a free concert by The Shrubheads. There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School bands. For more information, call (618) 535-9922.

Grafton Fire Works

Saturday, beginning at 9 pm.

Grafton Riverfront

Free

Come out early for entertainment and food specials at local restaurants. As the sun goes down, fireworks will light up the night sky. For more information, call (618) 786-7000.

Truck & Tractor Pull

Saturday, noon

Monroe County Fairgrounds, 4177 Illinois Rte. 156

Free

Open to trucks and tractors of any styles and sizes. Presented by the Optimist Club.

Magic Show at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Glen Foster will present a show of tricks and illusions that will amaze. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

JULY 2

Carillon Concert

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, Route 140, Alton

Free

Bring chairs and enjoy a free concert provided by Myra Hughey in the Rose Garden. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.

Muny Band Concert in Haskell Park

Sunday, 7-9 p.m.

1200 Block Henry Street, Alton

Free

Enjoy patriotic music provided by the Alton Municipal Band. For more information, call (618) 463-3585.

Music at Metter Park

Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

106 N. Metter Ave., Columbia

Free

Enjoy an outdoor concert in the park featuring Silverback – classic, rock, country and folk music. Food and beverages available for purchase.

JULY 3

St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest

Monday, starting at 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 519 E. 4th St., Alton

Free

Live music, beer, food, games and a great view of the Alton fireworks. For more information, call (618) 465-4284.

Alton Fireworks Spectacular

Monday, starting at 5 p.m.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive

Free; VIP admission $25

Before the fireworks, enjoy the music of the Airforce Band of the Midwest. Fireworks being at about 9:30. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

JULY 4

Family Fun Fest with Fireworks

Tuesday, 5-9:15 p.m.

Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

Free

Fireworks cap the evening that is filled with family activities, including the announcing of the theme of the 2017 Great Godfrey Maze. For more information, call (618) 466-3324.

Fireworks in Jerseyville

Tuesday, starting at 9:30 p.m.

American Legion, 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

Free

The display is sponsored by the City of Jerseyville and American Legion Post 492. For more information, call (618) 498-2222.

4th of July Bike Parade

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon

Immaculate Conception School, 208 S. Rapp Ave., Columbia

Free

Decorate a bike, stroller or scooter for the 4th of July and kids can join this patriotic parade from Immaculate Conception School to Metter Park. Enjoy games and activities after the parade at Metter Park. For more information, call (618) 281-7144.

4th of July Celebration in Columbia

Tuesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

American Legion Park, 375 E. Locust St.

Free

Spend the day with friends and family enjoying down home fun. Play bingo, join a Kloepper or washers tournament, and enjoy your favorite food or beverage. A fireworks show lights up the night at dark. For more information, call (618) 281-5556.

Fireworks in Troy

Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.

Tri Township Park, 409 Collinsville Road, Troy

Free

Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of family fun provided by the Troy Fire Department at the park. For more information, call (618) 651-1386.

JULY 5

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.

Corner of Landmarks and Henry in Alton

Free

Purchase fresh produce, meats, and plants as well as jewelry, artwork and pottery. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.

