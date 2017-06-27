–Metro East Calendar of Events

Metro East Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 27, 2017
JUNE 29-JULY 4
Patriots in the Park
Various times all 5 days
Wilson Park, 2900 Benton St., Granite City
Free
Celebration includes carnival rides, concerts, carriage rides, food and entertainment. Fireworks at 9:15 at the Coolidge Middle School Grounds, 3231 Nameoki Road. For more information, call (618) 877-3059.
JUNE 30
Movie Night at the Amphitheater
Friday, 8:30 p.m.
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive
Free
Come enjoy the movie “Secret Life of Pets” under the stars. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.
JULY 1
Grafton’s Music in the Park
Saturday, 7-9 p.m.
The Grove Memorial Park, Market Street
Free
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a free concert by The Shrubheads. There will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School bands. For more information, call (618) 535-9922.
Grafton Fire Works
Saturday, beginning at 9 pm.
Grafton Riverfront
Free
Come out early for entertainment and food specials at local restaurants. As the sun goes down, fireworks will light up the night sky. For more information, call (618) 786-7000.
Truck & Tractor Pull
Saturday, noon
Monroe County Fairgrounds, 4177 Illinois Rte. 156
Free
Open to trucks and tractors of any styles and sizes. Presented by the Optimist Club.
Magic Show at the Library
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
Glen Foster will present a show of tricks and illusions that will amaze. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.
JULY 2
Carillon Concert
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Gordon Moore Park, Route 140, Alton
Free
Bring chairs and enjoy a free concert provided by Myra Hughey in the Rose Garden. For more information, call (618) 463-3580.
Muny Band Concert in Haskell Park
Sunday, 7-9 p.m.
1200 Block Henry Street, Alton
Free
Enjoy patriotic music provided by the Alton Municipal Band. For more information, call (618) 463-3585.
Music at Metter Park
Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
106 N. Metter Ave., Columbia
Free
Enjoy an outdoor concert in the park featuring Silverback – classic, rock, country and folk music. Food and beverages available for purchase.
JULY 3
St. Mary’s Fireworks Fest
Monday, starting at 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 519 E. 4th St., Alton
Free
Live music, beer, food, games and a great view of the Alton fireworks. For more information, call (618) 465-4284.
Alton Fireworks Spectacular
Monday, starting at 5 p.m.
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive
Free; VIP admission $25
Before the fireworks, enjoy the music of the Airforce Band of the Midwest. Fireworks being at about 9:30. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.
JULY 4
Family Fun Fest with Fireworks
Tuesday, 5-9:15 p.m.
Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey
Free
Fireworks cap the evening that is filled with family activities, including the announcing of the theme of the 2017 Great Godfrey Maze. For more information, call (618) 466-3324.
Fireworks in Jerseyville
Tuesday, starting at 9:30 p.m.
American Legion, 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Free
The display is sponsored by the City of Jerseyville and American Legion Post 492. For more information, call (618) 498-2222.
4th of July Bike Parade
Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon
Immaculate Conception School, 208 S. Rapp Ave., Columbia
Free
Decorate a bike, stroller or scooter for the 4th of July and kids can join this patriotic parade from Immaculate Conception School to Metter Park. Enjoy games and activities after the parade at Metter Park. For more information, call (618) 281-7144.
4th of July Celebration in Columbia
Tuesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
American Legion Park, 375 E. Locust St.
Free
Spend the day with friends and family enjoying down home fun. Play bingo, join a Kloepper or washers tournament, and enjoy your favorite food or beverage. A fireworks show lights up the night at dark. For more information, call (618) 281-5556.
Fireworks in Troy
Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.
Tri Township Park, 409 Collinsville Road, Troy
Free
Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of family fun provided by the Troy Fire Department at the park. For more information, call (618) 651-1386.
JULY 5
Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
Wednesday, 4-7 p.m.
Corner of Landmarks and Henry in Alton
Free
Purchase fresh produce, meats, and plants as well as jewelry, artwork and pottery. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.
–Metro East Calendar of Events–