Metro East Events

APRIL 7

Coventry Crafters at the Library

Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.

Free

Bring a portable craft and a sandwich. Cookies and drink will be provided. For more information, call (618) 692-7556.

APRIL 7-8

Columbia City Wide Yard Sale

APRIL 8

Staying Home Alone

Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m.

Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Drive

$25

This 90-minute class will help parents and children determine the child’s readiness to stay home by themselves. Includes three workbooks. To register, call (314) 454-5437.

St. Mary’s Art and Music Festival

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

1015 Milton Road, Alton

Free

The event includes a craft show, art and craft activities for youth, and a musical talent show. For more information, call (618) 798-1663.

Hula Hooping at the Tower

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Drive, Hartford

Free

Jennifer Smith will teach the finer points of hula hooping. For more information, call (618) 251-9101.

Spring Baby Shower at Treehouse Wildlife Center

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

23956 Green Acres Road, Dow

Free

See the new babies that have been added so far this spring. Bring an item from the wish list which is at www.trehousewildlifecenter.com/donate. For more information, call (618) 466-2990.

Night at the Mineral Springs Hotel

Saturday, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Mineral Spring Mall, 301 E. Broadway, Alton

$60

Join authors Troy Taylor and Lisa Taylor Horton for a night behind the eerie walls of one of Alton’s most haunted places. For more information, call (217) 791-7859.

Annual Sheep & Craft Festival

Saturday, grounds open at 8 a.m.

Monroe County Fairgrounds Park, 4177 IL-156

Free

Activities include sheep shearing, spinning, weaving and working sheep dog demonstrations. Also featured are agricultural exhibits and antique tractors. For more information, call (618) 939-8536.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Saturday, 8-11 a.m.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Rte. 157, Edwardsville

$16; breakfast only $10

A pancake breakfast along with unlimited bowling and laser tag included. First 200 kids aged 12 and under will receive a super egg filled with bowling pass, candy and a toy. For more information, call (618) 307-9020.

PC Basics at the Library

Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.

Free

Register for a class that will help novice PC owners become comfortable with their equipment. To register, call (618) 692-7556.

APRIL 9

Partners 4 Pets Chicken Dinner

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road

$9; $4 for children

All you can eat chicken dinner will benefit animal rescue. For more information call (618)656-5051.

Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook

Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

Free

Children up to 10 years old can hunt for eggs, get their faces painted, and enter a coloring contest. For more information, call (618) 466-1483.

St. Jacob Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

St. Jacob Park

Free

Children 5th grade and under can participate, rain or shine. Easter Bunny arrives at 12:45. For more information, call (618) 644-5666.

APRIL 10

Movie Matinee at the Library

Monday, noon

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.

Free

Adults will enjoy the movie “His Girl Friday” starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell. For more information, call (618) 692-7556.

APRIL 11

Heartland Prairie Walk

Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gordon Moore Community Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Learn to identify native plants and birds. At 5 p.m. there will be a short, hands-on class explaining how to start and maintain a prairie. For more information, call (618) 466-9930.

Moonlight Hike

Tuesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey

Free

Walk trails lit only by the full moon. Meet at The Nature Institute’s Talahi Lodge a half hour early. For more information, call (618) 466-9930.

Travels to Cuba

Tuesday, 7-9 p.m.

Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.

Otis Sweezey will share his photos and experiences from his trip to Cuba. For more information, call (618) 692-7556.