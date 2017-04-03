Metro East Events

Metro East EventsChronicle Media Staff — April 3, 2017
APRIL 7
Coventry Crafters at the Library
Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.
Free
Bring a portable craft and a sandwich. Cookies and drink will be provided. For more information, call (618) 692-7556.
APRIL 7-8
Columbia City Wide Yard Sale
APRIL 8
Staying Home Alone
Saturday, 9-10:30 a.m.
Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Drive
$25
This 90-minute class will help parents and children determine the child’s readiness to stay home by themselves. Includes three workbooks. To register, call (314) 454-5437.
St. Mary’s Art and Music Festival
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
1015 Milton Road, Alton
Free
The event includes a craft show, art and craft activities for youth, and a musical talent show. For more information, call (618) 798-1663.
Hula Hooping at the Tower
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Drive, Hartford
Free
Jennifer Smith will teach the finer points of hula hooping. For more information, call (618) 251-9101.
Spring Baby Shower at Treehouse Wildlife Center
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
23956 Green Acres Road, Dow
Free
See the new babies that have been added so far this spring. Bring an item from the wish list which is at www.trehousewildlifecenter.com/donate. For more information, call (618) 466-2990.
Night at the Mineral Springs Hotel
Saturday, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Mineral Spring Mall, 301 E. Broadway, Alton
$60
Join authors Troy Taylor and Lisa Taylor Horton for a night behind the eerie walls of one of Alton’s most haunted places. For more information, call (217) 791-7859.
Annual Sheep & Craft Festival
Saturday, grounds open at 8 a.m.
Monroe County Fairgrounds Park, 4177 IL-156
Free
Activities include sheep shearing, spinning, weaving and working sheep dog demonstrations. Also featured are agricultural exhibits and antique tractors. For more information, call (618) 939-8536.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Saturday, 8-11 a.m.
Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Rte. 157, Edwardsville
$16; breakfast only $10
A pancake breakfast along with unlimited bowling and laser tag included. First 200 kids aged 12 and under will receive a super egg filled with bowling pass, candy and a toy. For more information, call (618) 307-9020.
PC Basics at the Library
Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.
Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.
Free
Register for a class that will help novice PC owners become comfortable with their equipment. To register, call (618) 692-7556.
APRIL 9
Partners 4 Pets Chicken Dinner
Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road
$9; $4 for children
All you can eat chicken dinner will benefit animal rescue. For more information call (618)656-5051.
Easter Egg Hunt at Glazebrook
Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey
Free
Children up to 10 years old can hunt for eggs, get their faces painted, and enter a coloring contest. For more information, call (618) 466-1483.
St. Jacob Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
St. Jacob Park
Free
Children 5th grade and under can participate, rain or shine. Easter Bunny arrives at 12:45. For more information, call (618) 644-5666.
APRIL 10
Movie Matinee at the Library
Monday, noon
Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.
Free
Adults will enjoy the movie “His Girl Friday” starring Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell. For more information, call (618) 692-7556.
APRIL 11
Heartland Prairie Walk
Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Gordon Moore Community Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
Learn to identify native plants and birds. At 5 p.m. there will be a short, hands-on class explaining how to start and maintain a prairie. For more information, call (618) 466-9930.
Moonlight Hike
Tuesday, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey
Free
Walk trails lit only by the full moon. Meet at The Nature Institute’s Talahi Lodge a half hour early. For more information, call (618) 466-9930.
Travels to Cuba
Tuesday, 7-9 p.m.
Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St.
Otis Sweezey will share his photos and experiences from his trip to Cuba. For more information, call (618) 692-7556.