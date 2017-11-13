—- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois helped by local fraternity

The Illinois Eta Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville raised $9,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois during its annual philanthropy event. The chapter increased its fundraising revenue by 73 percent as compared to the 2016 event.

This year, monies were raised through restaurant fundraisers, shirt sales, ticket sales and donations raised by all participants and active members of the fraternity. All proceeds go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois.

“I am extremely proud of and grateful for everyone who made this impressive fundraising total a reality,” shared Luke Jansen, chapter vice president of programming. “This donation will make an incredible impact on our community and fulfill SigEp’s cardinal principals of virtue, diligence and brotherly love.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters focuses on matching children who are facing adversity – “Littles” – in the community with mentors – “Bigs” – who provide social, emotional and academic support. Overall, Bigs serve as role models for their Littles with the goal of building a strong foundation for successful lives. The Big/Little program is available throughout Madison County, as well as Clinton, Monroe and St. Clair Counties.

Sigma Phi Epsilon, established in 1901, is one of the nation’s largest fraternities, with over 15,000 undergraduates on 240 campuses across the United States. Its mission is building balanced men, which is achieved through a continuous member development program that has contributed to a fraternity-wide GPA of over 3.0, a focus on the principles of Sound Mind and Sound Body, and service learning efforts that allow members to develop leadership skills while giving back to the community.

