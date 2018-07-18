—- East-West Gateway group seeks public comment on local projects   

The East-West Gateway Council of Government (EWG) is evaluating 41 Metro East transportation infrastructure projects for potential funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

Public comment on the projects can be submitted electronically through July 24 on the EWG website (www.ewgateway.org). Information for submission of comment by mail or email is provided on the site.

In all, towns, counties, townships and transportation agencies in Metro East are seeking $22.5 million in funding for local vehicular, pedestrian, shared use, and mass transit projects.

Applications from local entities were due to EWG on June 14. EWG staff plans to recommend a list of finalist projects to the EWG Transportation Planning Committee (TPC) in August.

The EWG Board of Directors will vote on the TPC recommendations at its Oct. 31 meeting.

Due to budgetary restraints, normally-required state matching shares are being offered for only one of the proposed projects; effectively, in most cases, increasing the matching shares required by local municipalities or other sponsoring entities.

Proposed projects are listed below by city or other sponsoring political subdivision, with exact location, project description, total cost, and federal and local cost shares. All projects are scheduled for 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Alton – Brown Street – Resurfacing and curb ramps from Washington Avenue. to Worden; Total Project Cost: $876,000 (Federal: $483,750; Local $392,250);

Belleville – West Washington Street – Resurfacing and sidewalks from Centreville Avenue to Ill. 159; Total Project Cost: $1,000,373 (Federal: $610,693; Local: $389,680);

Bethalto – North Prairie Street –Resurfacing, five-foot sidewalks and storm sewer from Dorothy Street to Williams Street; Total Project Cost: $670,000 (Federal: $393,000; Local: $277,000);

Bi State Development St. Louis Terminal Railroad Association – Retrofit two locomotives for use in switching operations in area rail yards. Total Project Cost: $2,600,000 (Federal: $2,080,000; Local: $520,000); 2019

Cahokia – Jerome Lane – Resurfacing and curb ramps from Range Lane to Nash Street – Total Project Cost: $595,200 (Federal: $388,200, Local: $207,000);

Centreville – Bond Avenue Drainage and sidewalks – Four-foot sidewalks, curb and gutter, and reshape ditch from Old Missouri Avenue to city limits. Total Project Cost: $1,186,800 (Federal: $774,000, Local: $412,800);

Collinsville – Sugar Loaf Road – Ten-foot shared use patch for bicycles and pedestrians at Sugar Lane Roundabout; Total Project Cost: $929,550 (Federal: $743,640, Local: $185,910)

Collinsville – Summit Avenue – Resurfacing, five-foot sidewalks, curb and gutter, and three-foot bicycle lane from Notting Hill Road to Alco Drive; Total Project Cost: $828,872 (Federal: $430,404; Local: $398,468);

Columbia – Quarry Road – Resurfacing, shoulders, shared-use path from Ghent Road to Palmer Creek Drive. Total Project Cost: $738,702 (Federal: $483,527, Local: $255,175);

Columbia – Quarry Road – Shared use path at Palmer Creek Road/Father Carl Scherer Drive Roundabout. Total Cost: $941,000 (Federal: $752,800, Local: $188,200);

Edwardsville – Ill. 157 Multi-use path – Shared use patch from the Madison County Transit nature trail to Lewis Road – Cost: $795,700 (Federal: $636,500; Local: $159,200);

Edwardsville – St. Louis Street – Resurfacing, curb ramps, and sidewalk improvements from Vandalia Avenue to North Main Street – Total Project Cost: $437,800 (Federal: $252,600, Local: $185,200);

Edwardsville – Troy Road – Resurfacing and curb ramps from Franklin Avenue to south of Fourth Street – Total Project Cost: $813,130 (Federal: $472,670; Local: $340,460);

Edwardsville — University Drive — Reconstruction and sidewalks from Ill. 157 to Devon Court — Total Project Cost: $617,859 (Federal: $337,769; Local: $280,090);

Godfrey — Ridgedale/Juniper/Melrose — Reconstruction and sidewalks from Ill. 3 to Chouteau Street —Total Project Cost: $951,250 (Federal: $570,750; Local: $380,500);

Granite City — Johnson Road — Resurfacing, curb and gutters, sidewalks from Terrace Lane to Wabash Avenue — Total Project Cost: $773,147 (Federal: $463,888, Local: $309,259);

Granite City — Madison Avenue — Resurfacing, traffic signals and sidewalks from 23rd St. to 27th streets — Total Project Cost: $1,424,694 (Federal: $854,816, Local: $569,878);

Highland — Cypress St. — Resurfacing and curb ramps from 6th Street to Broadway — Total Project Cost: $398,550 (Federal: $253,900, Local: $144,650)

Illinois Department of Transportation — Il. 157 signal optimization —Signal improvements and interconnection for progressive timing from W. Main Street to Horseshoe Lake Road — 2019 Total Project Cost: $562,500 (Federal: $450,000, State: $112,500; Local: $0); 2019;

Madison — Third Street — Resurfacing, sidewalks and curb and gutter from Il. 203 to Ewing Avenue —Total Project Cost: $759,737 (Federal: $455,842; Local: $303,895);

Madison County Transit — Ridefinders marketing and outreach — Marketing and education program to increase awareness, interest and participation in Ridefinders among employers and commuters. (Total Project Cost: $1,200,000 (Federal: $1,200,000; Local: $0); 2019;

Madison County Transit —Ridefinders vanpool fleet acquisition — Purchase 26 vans — Total Project Cost: $800,000 (Federal: $800,000; Local: $0); 2020;

Madison County Transit — Ridefinders marketing and outreach as described above — Total Project Cost: $300,000 (Federal: $300,000; Local: $0); 2019;

Madison County Transit — Ridefinders vanpool fleet replacement — Purchase seven vans —Total Project Cost: $200,000 (Federal: $200,000; Local: $0); 2019

Madison County Transit — Bus replacement — Replace five, thirty-foot buses — Total Project Cost: $2,125,000 (Federal: $1,700,000; Local: $425,000); 2019;

Maryville — Keebler Road — Resurfacing and sidewalks from Old Keebler Road to West Main Street — Total Project Cost: $1,029,767 (Federal: $617,860, Local: $411,907);

Maryville — Pleasant Ridge Road — Reconstruction, sidewalks, and storm sewer, from W. Main Street to 1300 South — Total Project Cost: $1,342,485 (Federal: $753,741; Local: $588,744);

Maryville — Sugar Loaf Road — Reconstruction, sidewalks and storm sewer from Keebler Road to Briar Ridge Road —Total Project Cost: $1,226,753 (Federal: $706,052; Local: $520,701);

Monroe County — Hanover Road — Right turn lanes at Il. 3 — Total Project Cost: $171,500 (Federal: $96,000; Local: $75,500); 2019;

O’Fallon — Hartman Lane — Dual left turn lanes and sidewalk at Central Park Drive — Total Project Cost: $1,523,344 (Federal: $900,000, Local: $623,344); 2020;

O’Fallon — Venita Drive —Reconstruction and drainage correction from Porter-Simmons to north of the O’Fallon Sports Park entrance — Total Project Cost: $835,000 (Federal: $390,000; Local: $445,000)

O’Fallon — Seven Hills Road — Resurfacing and curb ramps from Old Troy Road to State Street —(Total Project Cost: $713,000 (Federal: $434,250, Local: $278,750);

Sauget — Sauget Business Boulevard — Lighting and guardrail from Curtiss-Steinberg Drive to Mousette Lane —Total Project Cost: $889,854 (Federal: $595,914, Local: $293,940)

Shiloh — Shiloh Station Road — Reconstruction, curbs and gutters and shared use path from south of the Fern Glen preserve to north of Johnson Road — Total Project Cost: $615,477 (Federal: $334,108, Local: $281,369);

Smithton — North Main Street — Bidirectional left turn lanes and a shared-use path between Barker Street and Sunset Drive — Total Project Cost: $613,000 (Federal: $490,400; Local: $122,600); 2020;

St. Clair County — Frank Scott Parkway — Traffic signals and left turn lanes at South Belt West – Total Project Cost: $311,656 (Federal: $249,325, Local: $62,331); 2020;

St. Clair County — Old Collinsville Road — Concrete joint repair from Ashland Avenue to Lebannon Avenue — Total Project Cost: $585,000 (Federal: $377,366, Local: $207,634);

St. Clair County Transit District — “Driving Transit Ridership” program — A two-year “try and ride” rider recruitment program — Total Project Cost: $548,534 Federal: $433,342 Local: $115,192

Troy — U.S. 40 Multi-Use Path — Shared use path with traffic signals from Formosa Road to Spring Valley Road — Year of Construction: 2020 Total Project Cost: $566,400 (Federal: $453,100, Local: $113,300); 2019;

Troy — West Clay Street — Reconstruction, drainage correction, and sidewalks from North Main Street to Hickory Street — Total Project Cost: $408,990 (Federal: $237,742; Local: $171,248);

Wood River — Wood River Avenue — Resurfacing and curb ramps from Ferguson Avenue to south of Eckhard Avenue — Total Project Cost: $627,800 (Federal: $338,100, Local: $289,700).

