Edwardsville’s Goshen Market Foundation is bringing tasty treats, healthy produce, flowers and other homemade items to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville from 3:30-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday through October.

“We wanted to bring the market to SIUE to connect the Edwardsville community with the campus community,” said Goshen Market Manager Tara Pohlman. “This is a convenient way for students and others on campus to access the many items our various vendors offer.”

Junior computer science major Asija Watson, of Chicago, was excitedly surprised to find the market on SIUE’s Stratton Quadrangle last week. It marked her first farmer’s market experience.

“I was walking with my roommate through campus, we saw the vendors and had to stop,” she said. “We bought blueberries, cucumbers and peppers.”

“This is a great offering to have on campus,” added junior computer science major Jaylen Robertson. The transfer student expressed his appreciation for a University that has such good energy and vibrancy.

“Instead of going away from the University to have fun, it comes to you,” Robertson said. “I checked out the flowers one vendor was selling and considered buying some for my room. I also liked the handmade jewelry.”

Skye Odelehr of Brussels, a junior studying nutrition, enjoyed seeing the locally grown and produced items being made accessible for students.

“I appreciate the hard work these vendors put in,” Odelehr said. “This is incredibly convenient for students to stop by, pick up fresh produce to take back to their room or apartment and use it to make a healthy meal.”

Community members are welcome to attend the market on SIUE’s campus. Parking is available in Lot B.

Goshen Market customers can use their Illinois Link Card and receive matching coupons of up to $25 to purchase additional fruits and vegetables.

— Goshen Market open through October at SIUE —-