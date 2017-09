—- Homecoming run benefits SIUE Alumni scholarships

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will host the second annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run on Saturday, Oct. 7, with proceeds benefiting SIUE Alumni Association Scholarships for deserving students. Community members, students and alumni are encouraged to participate.

Cougars Unleashed is cohosted by the SIUE Alumni Association, Campus Recreation and the Campus Activities Board. It will feature 5K and 10K routes with participants taking their mark at 9 a.m. A one-mile fun-run will begin at 10 a.m. All races will start and end at Birger Hall on campus.

The 5K race costs $30 and the 10K is $40. SIUE alumni get a $5 registration discount, and SIUE students can register for free. Those who register by Saturday, Sept. 16 will receive a commemorative glass. Registration by Saturday, Sept. 23 guarantees a race shirt. To register, visit runsignup.com/CougarsUnleashed.

“The SIUE Alumni Association supports academic excellence through student scholarships,” said Cathy Taylor, director of Constituent Relations and Special Projects for the SIUE Foundation. “Each year, more than $30,000 in scholarships are awarded to incoming and current SIUE students. The proceeds of the Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run will allow us to help even more deserving SIUE students.”

After the run, participants are invited to stay for entertainment and a world-famous Chris Cakes pancake breakfast. Breakfast is included in the race entry fee. Individuals not running can still purchase breakfast tickets.

“This event offers a great opportunity for alumni and community members to reconnect with campus,” Taylor added. “Individuals of all fitness levels are invited to walk, run, support the runners, or enjoy the variety of family entertainment that will add to the fun.”

For more information, or to become a sponsor or volunteer, contact Taylor at cattayl@siue.edu or (618) 650-5176.

