—- Kindergarten readiness varies widely across Metro East schools

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), Aug. 13, released its first-ever statewide study of readiness for school among kindergarten students — with results for Metro East-area schools varying widely.

Developed in conjunction with researchers at the University of California-Berkeley and other institutions, the Kindergarten Individual Development Survey (KIDS) requires kindergarten teachers to evaluate students over the first 40 days of the school years, on 14 measures designed to determine readiness for school in three categories (social and emotional development, language and literacy development, and mathematics).

Results released last month were for the 2017 school year; the first in which use of the KIDS Survey was required in all public schools statewide.

The ISBE hopes KIDS data will be used to improve early learning opportunities for children across the state. At most schools, the survey found differing levels of school readiness for low-income and non-low-income kindergarten enrollees.

Following are 2017 KIDS Survey results of Metro East-area public school districts. School district names and numbers are followed by the percentage of kindergarten enrollees found to be prepared for school in all three key developmental categories; the percentages found to be prepared in social development, language skills, and mathematics; and the percentages of low-income and non-low-income enrollees deemed to be adequately prepared for school.

In some cases, the data may reflect reporting errors related to the first-time administration of the survey, the ISBE notes.

Albers SD 63 – -93 percent; Social – 93 percent; Language – 93 percent; Math – 93 percent; Low income – 50 percent; Non-low income – 100 percent.

Alton CUSD 11 – 38 percent; Social – 66 percent; Language – 56 percent; Math – 41 percent; Low income – 35 percent; Non-low income – 45 percent.

Aviston SD 21 – 48 percent; Social – 50 percent; Language – 88 percent; Math – 85 percent; Low income – 0 percent; Non-low-income – 49 percent.

Bartelso SD 57 – 32 percent Social -73 percent; Language – 37 percent; Math – 37 percent; Low income – (No students meeting this criteria); Non-low-income – 32 percent.

Belle Valley SD 119 – 8 percent; Social – 27 percent; Language – 24 percent; Math – 17 percent; Low income – 5 percent; Non-low-income – 18 percent.

Belleville SD 118 – 24 percent; Social -55 percent; Language – 43 percent; Math – 33 percent; Low income – 19 percent; Non-low-income – 32 percent.

Bond County CUSD 2 – 46 percent; Social -63 percent; Language – 63 percent; Math – 56 percent; Low income – 31 percent; Non-low-income – 64 percent.

Breese ESD 12 – 17 percent; Social – 25 percent; Language – 25 percent; Math – 72 percent; Low income – 7 percent; Non-low-income – 23 percent.

Brooklyn UD 188 – 64 percent; Social – 100 percent, Language – 86 percent; Math – 64 percent; Low income – 6 4percent; Non-low-income – (No students meeting this criteria).

Bunker Hill CUSD 8 – 25 percent; Social – 40 percent; Language – 40 percent; Math – 35 percent; Low income – 19 percent; Non-low-income – 31 percent.

Cahokia CUSD 187 – 22 percent; Social – 49 percent; Language – 33 percent; Math – 24 percent; Low income – 22 percent; Non-low-income – 23 percent.

Carlyle CUSD 1 – 54 percent; Social – 79 percent; Language – 74 percent; Math – 60 percent; Low income – 42 percent; Non-low-income – 69 percent.

Chester CUSD 139 – 55 percent; Social – 68 percent; Language – 68 percent; Math – 65 percent; Low income – 46 percent; Non-low income – 68 percent.

Collinsville CUSD 10 – 30 percent; Social – 61 percent; Language – 56 percent; Math – 36 percent; Low income – 26 percent; Non-low income – 35 percent.

Columbia CUSD 4 – 22 percent; Social -56 percent; Language – 47 percent; Math – 24 percent; Low income – 5 percent; Non-low income – 26 percent.

Dupo CUSD 196 – 19 percent; Social – 49 percent; Language – 58 percent; Math – 25 percent; Low income – 13 percent; Non-low income – 29 percent.

East St Louis SD 189 – 16 percent; Social – 37 percent; Language – 43 percent; Math – 21 percent; Low income – 13 percent; Non-low income – 17 percent.

Edwardsville CUSD 7 – 38 percent; Social – 61 percent; Language – 60 percent; Math – 50 percent; Low income – 20 percent; Non-low income – 41 percent.

Freeburg CCSD 70 – 45 percent; Social – 69 percent; Language – 77 percent; Math – 52 percent; Low income – (No students meeting this criteria); Non-low income – 45 percent.

Germantown SD 60 – 18 percent Social -25percent; Language – 43 percent; Math – 29 percent; Low income – 0 percent; Non-low income – 23 percent.

Granite City CUSD 9 – 31 percent; Social – 43 percent; Language – 46 percent; Math – 34p percent; Low income – 26 percent; Non-low income – 41 percent.

Grant CCSD 110 – 30 percent; Social – 61 percent; Language – 61 percent; Math – 39 percent; Low income – 11 percent; Non-low income – 50 percent.

Harmony Emge SD 175 – 48 percent; Social – 82 percent; Language – 70 percent; Math – 59 percent; Low income – 56 percent; Non-low income – 41p percent.

High Mount SD 116 – 3 percent; Social -5percent; Language – 13 percent; Math – 3 percent; Low income – 0 percent; Non-low income – 8 percent.

Highland CUSD 5 – 25 percent Social -39percent; Language – 44 percent; Math – 33 percent; Low income – 11 percent; Non-low income – 33 percent.

Jersey CUSD 100 – 10 percent; Social – 35 percent; Language – 22 percent; Math – 12 percent; Low income – 6 percent; Non-low income – 13 percent.

Madison CUSD 12 – 6 percent; Social – 53 percent; Language – 15 percent; Math – 9 percent; Low income – 6 percent; Non-low income – 0 percent.

Mascoutah CUD 19 – 18 percent; Social – 37 percent; Language – 37 percent; Math – 28 percent; Low income – 6 percent; Non-low income – 21 percent.

Millstadt CCSD 160 – 47 percent; Social -61 percent; Language – 68 percent; Math – 48 percent; Low income – 50 percent; Non-low income – 47 percent.

New Athens CUSD 60 – 22 percent; Social – 22 percent; Language – 52 percent; Math – 48 percent; Low income – 22 percent; Non-low income – 22 percent.

O’ Fallon CCSD 90 – 27 percent; Social – 48 percent; Language – 45 percent; Math – 34 percent; Low income – 11 percent; Non-low income – 33 percent.

Pontiac-Wm. Holliday SD 105 – 15 percent; Social – 34 percent; Language – 41 percent; Math – 21 percent; Low income – 6 percent; Non-low income – 24 percent.

Red Bud CUSD 132 – 4 percent; Social -13percent; Language -23percent; Math – 12 percent; Low income – 0 percent; Non-low income – 7 percent.

Shiloh CUSD 11 – 54 percent; Social – 63 percent; Language – 58 percent; Math – 58 percent; Low income – 58 percent; Non-low income – 50 percent.

Shiloh Village SD 85 – 30 percent; Social -61percent; Language – 56 percent; Math – 32 percent; Low income – 22 percent; Non-low income – 33 percent.

Signal Hill SD 181 – 29 percent; Social – 41 percent Language – 38 percent; Math – 32 percent; Low income – 24 percent; Non-low income – 35 percent.

Smithton CCSD 130 – 31 percent; Social – 69 percent; Language – 56 percent; Math – 37 percent; Low income – 0 percent; Non-low income – 33 percent.

Southwestern CUSD 9 (Brighton) – 25 percent; Social – 50 percent; Language – 40 percent; Math – 35 percent; Low income – 23 percent; Non-low income – 27 percent.

St Rose SD 14-15 – 11 percent; Social – 32 percent; Language – 63 percent; Math – 11 percent; Low income – 0 percent; Non-low income – 14 percent.

Steeleville CUSD 138 – 40 percent; Social – 63 percent; Language – 57 percent; Math – 43 percent; Low income – 21 percent; Non-low income – 56 percent.

Triad CUSD 2 – 36 percent; Social – 61 percent; Language – 52 percent; Math – 45 percent; Low income – 22 percent; Non-low income – 40 percent.

Troy CCSD 30C – 25 percent; Social -54percent; Language – 47 percent; Math – 35 percent; Low income – 22 percent; Non-low income – 28 percent.

Valmeyer CUSD 3 – 32 percent; Social -58percent; Language – 58 percent; Math – 32 percent; Low income – 40 percent; Non-low income – 31 percent.

Wesclin CUSD 3 – 24 percent; Social – 41 percent Language – 72 percent; Math – 35 percent; Low income – 9 percent; Non-low income – 34 percent.

Whiteside SD 115 – 60 percent; Social – 87 percent; Language – 69 percent; Math – 70 percent; Low income – 53 percent; Non-low income – 69 percent.

Wood River-Hartford ESD 15 – 23 percent; Social – 48 percent; Language – 56 percent; Math – 29 percent; Low income – 24 percent; Non-low income – 20 percent.

The ISBE’s complete KIDS statewide data summary can be accessed at www.isbe.net/kids.

