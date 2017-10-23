Measured and planned growth will continue at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, including the campuses in Alton and East St. Louis.

“I am looking forward to beginning and completing several projects this academic year across all of our campuses,” said Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker. “By the end of the semester, all blue emergency phones will be replaced on all campuses.”

The phones cannot be repaired because of outdated technology, according to Walker.

“We will install new apparatuses with updated technology,” he said. “The phones will be SIUE Cougar red.”

A summary of construction work to come includes:

Founders Hall will be renovated, and the project will take place in two phases. In the first phase, the top two floors will be restored, and the classrooms and offices will be temporarily relocated to the Vadalabene Center and the Science East Building. Following a two-year renovation of the top floors, the bottom two floors will move into temporary quarters and be renovated. The first move is expected to take place in summer 2018. The entire renovation will take about four years to complete.

The skylights in the Morris University Center Goshen Lounge will be replaced in summer 2018.

The Disability Support Services offices are also targeted for renovation next summer.

The Alton campus will have many of its heating and air conditioning units replaced in the coming months.

“SIUE is not only resilient, but committed to well planned and executed growth,” said Walker. “We have a campus that the University community can be proud, of because we continue to invest in our students and the facilities they use.”

—- Leaders say SIUE campus plans for more growth —-