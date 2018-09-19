—- Little Big Town: Red Bud industry blooms

The St. Louis region has become a poster child for the decline of the Midwestern “rust belt” city. Metro East communities from Alton to Belleville had suffered severe economic setbacks amid loss of smokestack industry.

Red Bud, meanwhile, quietly continues to prosper as a manufacturing and small business center; driven by up-dated versions of the types of industries that have traditionally been the lifeblood of Midwestern communities.

Located south of the Randolph-Monroe county line about 400 miles southeast of St. Louis, Red Bud (population: 3,597) has several hundred businesses with a total of 1,615 employees, according to Manta.com.

At its heart: a thriving metal products industry that continues to attract national or international clients.

Median household income $56,735; well above many Southern Illinois communities. The towns poverty rate stands at 4.61 percent; below many towns in the region.

While many Midwestern cities have been losing business and industry steadily since the 1980s, Red Bud has seen much of its growth over the past 35 years.

Mayor Tim Lowry Mayor Lowery credits the city’s success to “advance planning.”

The Red Bud Industrial Development Commission, established in 1995, has spearhead business development in the area.

The Red Bud area is home to two business parks: the city-owned Red Bud East Industrial Park and Kaskaskia Regional Pork District (KRPD) Terminal 2.

The Red Bud City Council in May officially approved plans to triple the size of its fully-occupied, 25-acre East Industrial Park. The city has acquired 50 acres of adjacent land for the expansion over the past year and is now planning infrastructure for the tract, Lowry said.

Expansion plans are also underway at KRPD Terminal 2 as reported in the Sept. 12 Metro East Chronicle.

Lowry credits effective use by the city of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Community Development Assistance Program (CDAP) loans as a factor in business development.

While widely criticized in other communities and ultimately abandoned by the state commerce department, careful administration of matching share revolving loan program helped the CDAP program live up to potential in Red Bud, he says.

Red Bud presently has no tax increment financing (TIF) districts, Enterprise Zones or Foreign Trade Zones.

However, with the often controversial CDAP revolving loan program now abolished by the states, Red Bud has begun pursing an Enterprise Zone in conjunction with Monroe and Randolph counties.

Perhaps best known among the town’s major enterprises is Red Bud Industries (RBI); an internationally recognized leader in metal processing equipment. Among the 58-year-old firm’s most prominent achievements: the world’s longest coil-metal product production line; spanning 450 feet.

RBI was, for the third time this year, ranked America’s top metal coil processing equipment brand in a survey by the trade publication, Metal Center News.

RBI equipment is used in metal processing across the U.S. as well as in Mexico, Austria, Belgium, and South Africa. Sales agents have offices in South America, Mexico and the former Soviet Union.

A 24-hour-day customer support line is maintained for clients around the world. The company’s “coil computer” customer service app is offered in Spanish and Russian.

Roselein & Associates enjoys similar international leadership in can-making technology. The innovative can production system, developed by the 28-year-old firm, is used by manufacturers, oil and gas companies, and the energy industry, around the world, according to the Roselein web site.

The company is also now pioneering a new breed of modular components, which can be easily assembled into complete production lines on site in new or retrofitted manufacturing facilities around the world. Integrated production line managements systems and other products have also been introduced by the company over recent years.

Roselein now has a total of 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Red Bud, Hollister, Calif., and Shanghai, China. Sales offices are maintained in the U.S., England and China.

Initially a privately-held firm, Roselein was employee-owned for several years but sold to California-based Conveyance Systems last year. It is among the St. Louis area’s 50 fastest growing businesses, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Drawing increasing attention over recent years has been The Material Works LTD, — a two-pronged operation, which produces custom-made metal products from flat-rolled steel through its TMW Processing Division; while researching, developing and commercializing new metal processing innovations through its TMW Technologies Division.

Established in 1992 by RBI founder Ken Vogel, TMW is already among the nation’s leading flat rolled steel processors.

A trio of surfacing and cutting technologies developed TMW but by steel producers and processors around the world, TMW Technologies breakthroughs notably include “eco pickling” (EPS) — an environmentally friendly and cost-effective mental surfacing method.

Smaller operations around Red Bud serve various specialized metal industry markets.

Twelve-year-old First Stage Fabrication, a mile east of downtown Red Bud on Ill. 154, supplies roughly $1 million in fabricated steel components to a broad base of customers across Missouri and Illinois.

Total Titanium, Inc., is a custom designer and manufacturer of precision medical instruments – mostly for ophthalmology, as well as precision parts for commercial applications and other industrial uses.

Southern Illinois Crankshaft, Inc., produces crankshafts, fluid ends, and frames for the oil, gas and compressor industries; custom billet crankshafts for auto racing; reconditioned crankshafts and housings for agricultural and industrial use; as well as large castings, weldments and plates (weighing up to 20,000 lbs.) for heavy industry.

Red Bud’s industrial growth has not been without its setbacks.

In August 2016, G&S Foundry and Manufacturing, one of Red Bud’s oldest and largest businesses, ceased operation. The company had been producing cast and machined parts for the transportation, recreational, agriculture, consumer goods, manufacturing industries, as well as the military, since 1951.

However, Lowry reports negotiations are under way with possible new tenants for the G&S’s now vacant 100,000-square-foot building on the south side of Red Bud.

And city officials say diversity in the town’s business base helps to smooth over such rough spots.

A cornerstone of the Red Bud economy, Gateway FS, has grown into a major regional farm cooperative providing seed, fertilized, herbicides, and crop marketing for farmers across Randolph, Perry, Washington, Jackson, Franklin, Jefferson, Clinton, and Monroe counties.

Its FS Construction Services provides not only agricultural grain handling and seed systems, but commercial and residential buildings, garage doors, roof and siding and other services.

Outside of the metal and agricultural industries, Secon Rubber & Plastics, Inc., is a converter and fabricator of sponge rubber, pressure sensitive adhesives and various gasket materials. Founded in 1997, Secon serves the HVAC, automotive and construction industries in all 50 states from Red Bud and a facility in Round Rock, Texas, near Austin.

Weir Chevrolet-Ford-Buick-GMC has not only survived massive consolidation in the retail auto industry; but established its Weir Parts subsidiary as a 24-hour-a-day part provider for mechanics across the St. Louis region. A new parts distribution warehouse was opened over the past year.

Meanwhile, Red Bud is endeavoring to promote life-style amenities, Lowry notes. A city-sponsored micro-loan program used to help local small businesses accomplish exterior updates or other improvements.

“Red Bud, Illinois offers a unique blend of small-town living, great schools, retail establishments, services, and industry that is often found in much larger communities,” declares the Red Bud Chamber of Commerce web site.

The town is home to Red Bud Regional Hospital, a campus of Southwestern Illinois College, several fine restaurants, two wineries, a craft brewery, sports and recreation complexes, a skate park, and even its own golf course.

“We hope more people will come down here to see what we have,” Lowrey says.

