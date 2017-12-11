—   Lively 2018 election cycle expected in Southwestern IL region . 

Metro East can expect a bevy of hotly contested races during the 2018 general election cycle. Candidate petitions, submitted to the Illinois Board of Elections during a Nov. 27-Dec. 4 filing period, indicate Southwestern Illinois voters will see contested races for virtually all federal and state offices on the ballot during the Nov. 8 General Election. Both Republicans and Democrats will see several contests on their March 20 primary ballots.

The Board of Elections will not certify the 2018 primary ballots until Jan. 11. The board will not act on objections to candidate petition (due Dec. 11) until its Dec. 19 meeting. Candidates will then have until Jan. 17 to withdrawn.

However, based on filings, some key federal and state races in Metro East current shape up as follows.

Incumbent Governor Bruce Rauner will be challenged in the Republican primary by conservative 42nd District State Representative Jeanne Ives. The eventual GOP gubernatorial nominee will face the winner among seven candidates on the Democratic primary ballot: J.B. Pritzker, Chris Kennedy, Ninth District State Senator Daniel Biss, Terry Getz, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman, and Robert Marshall.

All hail from the Chicago area, except Getz of Dupo and Daiber of Marine.

In the 12th U.S. Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro faces a challenge in the Republican primary from Preston Nelson of Benton. Filing for the Democratic primary in the district are St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly of Swansea, David Bequette of Columbia and Charles Koen of Cairo. Randy Auxier has filed for the Green Party Ballot in the district.

In the 13th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville faces no challengers in the March GOP primary. However, five Democrats — Erik Jones of Edwardsville, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield, Jon Ebel of Urbana, David Gill of Bloomington, and Angel Sides of Springfield – have filed for their party primary in the district.

In the 15th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville faces no Republican primary challenges. Carl Spoerer of Mahomet and Kevin Gaither of Charleston have filed for the Democratic primary in the district.

In State Senate District 48, incumbent Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill will have no opposition in the March Democratic primary. Christopher Hicks of Sawyerville and Seth McMillan of rural Taylorville will face off in the Republican primary.

State Senate District 54 will apparently remain in the GOP column following next year’s elections. Although, Republican incumbent Sen. Kyle McCarter of Lebanon announced early this year he would not seek another term; four GOP hopefuls will be on the district’s primary ballot in the spring, hoping to succeed him: George Barber of Greenville; Rafael Him of New Baden; Benjamin Stratemeyer of Centralia and Jason Plummer of Edwardsville. No Democrats or third-party candidates have filed in the district.

In State Senate District 56, Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton and Madison County prosecutor Rachelle Aud Crowe of Edwardsville will compete in next fall’s general election to succeed longtime Sen. Bill Haine, who has announced his retirement. Neither Republican Patton nor Democrat Crowe face competition in the primaries.

Hoping to succeed Democratic Senator James Clayborne in State Senate District 57, are a lone Democrat, Cahokia Unit School District 187 Board President Christopher Belt, and three Republicans: firebrand reformer and radio personality Bob Romanik of Belleville, St. Clair County Township Supervisor Dave Barnes of Belleville, and U.S. Air Force Reservist Tanya Hildrenbrand of Belleville.

In State Rep. District 107, Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City will face Laura Myers of Greenville in the March Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat David Seiler of Effingham in the fall. Incumbent District 107 Rep. John Cavaletto (R-Salem) is not running for re-election in 2018.

In State Rep. District 108, incumbent Republican Charlie Meier of Okawville will be challenged in the March primary by Madison County Board member Don Moore of Troy; with the winner facing no opponent in the fall general election.

In State Rep. District 111, Monica Bristow of Alton will be the sole name on the Democratic primary ballot; after stepping down as executive director of the RiverBend Growth Association last month to pursue the district’s open state house seat. Wood River Township Supervisor Mike Babcock of Bethalto will be the sole candidate on Republican primary ballot. Longtime 111th District State Rep. Dan Beiser, a Democrat from Alton, announced his retirement last summer.

State Rep. District 112, Wendy Erhart of Maryville and former district representative Dwight Kay of Edwardsville will vie in the Republican primary to challenge first-term, Democratic incumbent Katie Stuart of Edwardsville next fall. Rep. Stuart defeated Kay, then the district’s incumbent representative, in the 2016 general election.

In State Rep. District 113, Democratic incumbent Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea will be challenged by Republican Doug Jameson of Belleville in next fall’s general election, as neither face competition in the primaries.

In State Rep. District 114, Democratic first-term incumbent Rep. LaToya Greenwood, of East St. Louis will face the recently-elected Republican Centreville Township assessor, Jason Madlock, in next fall’s general election.

State Rep. District 116, incumbent Democrat Jerry Costello II of Smithton will face Republican David Friess of Red Bud in the fall general election.

— Lively 2018 election cycle expected in Southwestern IL region . —–