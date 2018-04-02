Madison County awards Park and Recreation Grants

Madison County is awarding $1.35 million in funding for various park and recreational projects in communities throughout the county.

The Madison County Parks and Recreation Grant Commission approved the Park Enhancement Program grants on March 9.

The PEP grants range from between $15,000 and $165,200 and including funds for projects such as a dog park, playground equipment, pavilions, a walking/bike trail and outdoor lighting. The funding will be combined with city, village, township and park district funds to finance the projects.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the PEP program is successful thanks to the taxpayers. He said the 1/10th of one percent sales tax was approved by voters in 2000 under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act and is administered by Madison County’s Community Development Department.

“Since its establishment, the funds have been used to improve parks and recreational facilities across the county,” Prenzler said.

In the program’s 18 years, more than $20 million has been awarded, according to officials. Municipalities can apply annually for a grant.

Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said residents benefit in many ways from the efforts of the Park and Recreation Commission. She said the PEP grants are instrumental in enabling communities to maintain and improve their respective parks and recreational facilities.

County Board member Jamie Goggin, who is chair of the Park and Recreation Grant Commission, said serving on the commission is one of his most enjoyable and rewarding duties as an elected official.

“People in every community can go to their local park and point to something that was built from this program,” Goggin said. “We have a vast network of parks and recreational facilities within the county and these things enhance the quality of life for all our residents.”

He said not only do residents enjoy the amenities at parks and recreational facilities but so do the people who come to visit and it contributes positively toward the county’s overall economic development.

2018 PEP Grant Requests

Alhambra Township

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Alhambra Township Park

Renovation of concession stand equipment including new reach in refrigerator and two tank-less water heaters

Refrigerated merchandiser

Ball diamond dirt

Alton Park & Recreation

Amount Requested: $138,655

Scope of Project:

Gordon Moore Park

Repayment of pep loan

Fencing of soccer fields

Field 6 ADA viewing area

Simpson court 5 and 6 repairs

Simpson Clubhouse ADA restroom improvements

Concession 1 charging station

Diamond 1 lighting facilities improvements

Protective fall surface at concession 2 play area

Killion Park

Install ADA compliant viewing area at basketball court

Sidewalk removal and replacement

Village of Bethalto

Amount Requested: $47,900

Scope of Project:

Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park

Loan repayment

Final concrete pour

Installation of fencing

Acquisition of chairs, umbrellas, loungers, benches, etc.

Chouteau Township

Amount Requested: $20,950

Scope of Project:

Chouteau Township Park

Purchase and install fence along Thorngate Drive

Purchase new mower

Top/trim 25 trees

Collinsville Area Recreation District

Amount Requested: $165,200

Scope of Project:

Glidden Park (City of Collinsville)

Purchase of two ADA picnic tables

Pleasant Ridge Park (Village of Maryville)

Retaining wall

ADA Park grill

Five waste receptacles

Splash City

Landscaping Lazy River and Oasis Fence Line

Concrete at three locations

Safe slide restoration

Davco painting

Sports Complex (City of Collinsville)

Purchase of three sets of bleachers

Woodland (City of Collinsville)

Purchase of five sets of bleachers, ten ADA picnic tables

East Alton

Amount Requested: $31,480

Scope of Project:

Keasler Recreation Complex

Loan repayment for Keasler Renovation

Installation of thermostat at Keasler

City of Edwardsville

Amount Requested: $133,155

Scope of Project:

Vadalabene Park

Construction of new playground

Schwarz Dog Park

Purchase and installation of turf

Edwardsville Township

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Township Park

Replacement of existing wood playground with a new playground

Foster Township

Amount Requested: $19,995

Scope of Project:

Foster Township Park

Repay loan for museum

Village of Glen Carbon

Amount Requested: $64,825

Scope of Project:

Schon Park

Phase II improvements including a playground area, restrooms and parking

Village of Godfrey

Amount Requested: $89,835

Scope of Project:

Homer Adams Park

ADA compliance to restroom facility

Godfrey Ball Park

New fencing on field 3 and 5

Granite City Park District:

Amount Requested: $150,950

Scope of Project:

Brown Recreation Center

Gymnastics equipment

Wilson Park

Garden gazebo painting

New backstop on diamond 2

Basketball court improvements

Pool shade

Pool gutter renovations

Legacy Golf Course

Shore stabilization plan

Village of Hamel

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Hamel Community Park/Building

Construct a public restroom facility

City of Highland

Amount Requested: $48,895

Scope of Project:

Glik Park

Renovate the infield

Replace an existing ADA poured in place surface

Korte Rec Center

Year 1 repayment of PEP loan

Village of Livingston

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Veterans Memorial Park

Loan repayment and funding for public restroom

City of Madison

Amount Requested: $19,575

Scope of Project:

Cloverleaf Park (Nameoki Township)

Concrete pad

Misc.

Basketball backboard replacements

Trees and shrubs around city parks

Village of Marine

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Village Park

Add a marquee

2 ADA water drinking fountains

Upgrade the electrical

Village of Maryville

Amount Requested: $22,005

Scope of Project:

Drost Park

Repay remaining balance of bank loan for playground

Materials for safety surface and equipment

Nameoki Township

Amount Requested: $20,923

Scope of Project:

Community Park

Playground border edging – concrete barrier curb

Construction of a 16×20 pavilion

New Douglas Township

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

New Douglas Township Park

ADA parking & signage remediation

Wi-Fi water leak detector

Restroom adaptation remediation

Movie program

Park and playground equipment

Picnic table rehabilitation

Native plant garden development

Greenhouse repairs

Village of New Douglas

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project: Purchase mower

Village of Pontoon Beach

Amount Requested: $28,705

Scope of Project:

Lakeside Park

Pavilion with slab

Picnic tables

Benches

Shoreline viewing platform

Parking lot

Perimeter vinyl fence

Grilling stations

Lighting and electrical

Rip rap along shoreline

Park signage

Roxana Community Park District

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Roxana Park

Install five, 15’ LED light poles along new walking path

Purchase one set of four row, 15’ bleachers

Replacement of deteriorating fence surrounding a playground with a new 4’ chain link fence

Village of South Roxana

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Veterans Memorial

Purchase UTV for the park

St. Jacob Park District

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Update and repairs to main park pavilion

Tri-Township Park District

Amount Requested: $80,745

Scope of Project:

Lighting in southwest parking lot and lighting for sports fields

Reconstruction and pavement overlay for eroded walking trails

Complete southwest parking lot with oil and chip

Venice Park District

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Repayment for the loan once IDNR releases funds for OSLAD

Wood River Parks and Recreation

Amount Requested: $53,150

Scope of Project:

Repayment of outstanding pep loan

Renovate Emerick Sports Complex

Wood River Township

Amount Requested: $33,195

Scope of Project:

Kutter Park

Construct walking bike trail through Cottage Hills

Village of Worden

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Annual payment of the Park & Recreation L