Madison County awards Park and Recreation Grants

Madison County awards Park and Recreation GrantsChronicle Media — April 2, 2018
Madison County is awarding $1.35 million in funding for various park and recreational projects in communities throughout the county.
The Madison County Parks and Recreation Grant Commission approved the Park Enhancement Program grants on March 9.
The PEP grants range from between $15,000 and $165,200 and including funds for projects such as a dog park, playground equipment, pavilions, a walking/bike trail and outdoor lighting. The funding will be combined with city, village, township and park district funds to finance the projects.
Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the PEP program is successful thanks to the taxpayers. He said the 1/10th of one percent sales tax was approved by voters in 2000 under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act and is administered by Madison County’s Community Development Department.
“Since its establishment, the funds have been used to improve parks and recreational facilities across the county,” Prenzler said.
In the program’s 18 years, more than $20 million has been awarded, according to officials. Municipalities can apply annually for a grant.
Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said residents benefit in many ways from the efforts of the Park and Recreation Commission. She said the PEP grants are instrumental in enabling communities to maintain and improve their respective parks and recreational facilities.
County Board member Jamie Goggin, who is chair of the Park and Recreation Grant Commission, said serving on the commission is one of his most enjoyable and rewarding duties as an elected official.
“People in every community can go to their local park and point to something that was built from this program,” Goggin said. “We have a vast network of parks and recreational facilities within the county and these things enhance the quality of life for all our residents.”
He said not only do residents enjoy the amenities at parks and recreational facilities but so do the people who come to visit and it contributes positively toward the county’s overall economic development.
2018 PEP Grant Requests
Alhambra Township
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Alhambra Township Park
Renovation of concession stand equipment including new reach in refrigerator and two tank-less water heaters
Refrigerated merchandiser
Ball diamond dirt
Alton Park & Recreation
Amount Requested: $138,655
Scope of Project:
Gordon Moore Park
Repayment of pep loan
Fencing of soccer fields
Field 6 ADA viewing area
Simpson court 5 and 6 repairs
Simpson Clubhouse ADA restroom improvements
Concession 1 charging station
Diamond 1 lighting facilities improvements
Protective fall surface at concession 2 play area
Killion Park
Install ADA compliant viewing area at basketball court
Sidewalk removal and replacement
Village of Bethalto
Amount Requested: $47,900
Scope of Project:
Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park
Loan repayment
Final concrete pour
Installation of fencing
Acquisition of chairs, umbrellas, loungers, benches, etc.
Chouteau Township
Amount Requested: $20,950
Scope of Project:
Chouteau Township Park
Purchase and install fence along Thorngate Drive
Purchase new mower
Top/trim 25 trees
Collinsville Area Recreation District
Amount Requested: $165,200
Scope of Project:
Glidden Park (City of Collinsville)
Purchase of two ADA picnic tables
Pleasant Ridge Park (Village of Maryville)
Retaining wall
ADA Park grill
Five waste receptacles
Splash City
Landscaping Lazy River and Oasis Fence Line
Concrete at three locations
Safe slide restoration
Davco painting
Sports Complex (City of Collinsville)
Purchase of three sets of bleachers
Woodland (City of Collinsville)
Purchase of five sets of bleachers, ten ADA picnic tables
East Alton
Amount Requested: $31,480
Scope of Project:
Keasler Recreation Complex
Loan repayment for Keasler Renovation
Installation of thermostat at Keasler
City of Edwardsville
Amount Requested: $133,155
Scope of Project:
Vadalabene Park
Construction of new playground
Schwarz Dog Park
Purchase and installation of turf
Edwardsville Township
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Township Park
Replacement of existing wood playground with a new playground
Foster Township
Amount Requested: $19,995
Scope of Project:
Foster Township Park
Repay loan for museum
Village of Glen Carbon
Amount Requested: $64,825
Scope of Project:
Schon Park
Phase II improvements including a playground area, restrooms and parking
Village of Godfrey
Amount Requested: $89,835
Scope of Project:
Homer Adams Park
ADA compliance to restroom facility
Godfrey Ball Park
New fencing on field 3 and 5
Granite City Park District:
Amount Requested: $150,950
Scope of Project:
Brown Recreation Center
Gymnastics equipment
Wilson Park
Garden gazebo painting
New backstop on diamond 2
Basketball court improvements
Pool shade
Pool gutter renovations
Legacy Golf Course
Shore stabilization plan
Village of Hamel
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Hamel Community Park/Building
Construct a public restroom facility
City of Highland
Amount Requested: $48,895
Scope of Project:
Glik Park
Renovate the infield
Replace an existing ADA poured in place surface
Korte Rec Center
Year 1 repayment of PEP loan
Village of Livingston
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Veterans Memorial Park
Loan repayment and funding for public restroom
City of Madison
Amount Requested: $19,575
Scope of Project:
Cloverleaf Park (Nameoki Township)
Concrete pad
Misc.
Basketball backboard replacements
Trees and shrubs around city parks
Village of Marine
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Village Park
Add a marquee
2 ADA water drinking fountains
Upgrade the electrical
Village of Maryville
Amount Requested: $22,005
Scope of Project:
Drost Park
Repay remaining balance of bank loan for playground
Materials for safety surface and equipment
Nameoki Township
Amount Requested: $20,923
Scope of Project:
Community Park
Playground border edging – concrete barrier curb
Construction of a 16×20 pavilion
New Douglas Township
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
New Douglas Township Park
ADA parking & signage remediation
Wi-Fi water leak detector
Restroom adaptation remediation
Movie program
Park and playground equipment
Picnic table rehabilitation
Native plant garden development
Greenhouse repairs
Village of New Douglas
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project: Purchase mower
Village of Pontoon Beach
Amount Requested: $28,705
Scope of Project:
Lakeside Park
Pavilion with slab
Picnic tables
Benches
Shoreline viewing platform
Parking lot
Perimeter vinyl fence
Grilling stations
Lighting and electrical
Rip rap along shoreline
Park signage
Roxana Community Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Roxana Park
Install five, 15’ LED light poles along new walking path
Purchase one set of four row, 15’ bleachers
Replacement of deteriorating fence surrounding a playground with a new 4’ chain link fence
Village of South Roxana
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Veterans Memorial
Purchase UTV for the park
St. Jacob Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Update and repairs to main park pavilion
Tri-Township Park District
Amount Requested: $80,745
Scope of Project:
Lighting in southwest parking lot and lighting for sports fields
Reconstruction and pavement overlay for eroded walking trails
Complete southwest parking lot with oil and chip
Venice Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Repayment for the loan once IDNR releases funds for OSLAD
Wood River Parks and Recreation
Amount Requested: $53,150
Scope of Project:
Repayment of outstanding pep loan
Renovate Emerick Sports Complex
Wood River Township
Amount Requested: $33,195
Scope of Project:
Kutter Park
Construct walking bike trail through Cottage Hills
Village of Worden
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Annual payment of the Park & Recreation L