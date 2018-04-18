—- Madison, St. Clair and Monroe schools benefit under new state funding 

Metro East public school districts will variously see $200 to $2.4 million in additional state funding this month under a long-anticipated revision of Illinois’ school funding formula.

Under the Illinois Evidence-Based Funding for Student Success Act (PA 100-0465), enacted on Aug. 31, 2017, the Illinois State Board of Education must now allocate annual state aid payments to local school districts, based on a new Evidence-Based Funding Distribution Calculation.

The new “equalized” formula is indented to ensure local school districts have the funds necessary to provide an adequate education; considering the level of funding each district can reasonably be expected to raise at the local level through property taxes.

Forty-eighth District State Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), who championed the reforms through several years of debate in the Illinois General Assembly, believes it will be effective in securing adequate funding for school districts that are most in need of assistance.

Critics charge the state’s previous school funding system had become overly complex and tended to benefit some districts, primarily in the Chicago-area at the expense of others, many downstate.

The state will finally be sending local school districts more than $350 million dollars to equalize school funding.

The funds, set to go out next week, come as the result of the reform battle waged in the General Assembly over the past several years.

What the plan involves is calculating the exact amount each district needs to supply adequate education, and comparing that to how much money the district can raise through reasonable property tax rates.

The new funding formula includes a “hold harmless” clause that ensures school districts can receive no less in funding this year than 2017 under the old formula.

Following is a list of public school districts in Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties, with the additional state aid provided to each under the new funding formula, along with the amount funding already received from the state and the total amount of funding to be received by the district this year. (All districts are kindergarten-through-eighth-grade unless otherwise noted.)

Madison County

Roxana Community Unit School District 1 – New funding: $2,750.98; Base Funding Minimum: $2,076,143.90; Total State Contribution: $2,078,894.88.

Triad Community Unit School District 2 – New funding: $203,201.11; Base funding minimum: $9,282,043.19; Total state contribution: $9,485,244.30.

Venice Community Unit School District 3 – New funding: $200.72; Base funding minimum: $659,768.61; Total state contribution: $659,969.33.

Highland Community Unit School District 5 – New funding: $146,477.91; Base funding minimum: $7,045,227.00; Total state contribution: $7,191,704.91 .

Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 — New funding: $197,096.96; Base funding minimum: $8,323,405.66; Total state contribution: $8,520,502.62.

Bethalto Community Unit School District 8 – New funding: $855,665.97; Base funding minimum: $9,776,807.94; Total state contribution: $10,632,473.91.

Granite City Community Unit School District 9 – New funding: $2,922,780.84; Base funding minimum: $22,302,086.06; Total state contribution: $25,224,866.90.

Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 – New funding: $1,551,656.87; Base funding minimum: $21,635,378.23; Total state contribution: $23,187,035.10.

Alton Community Unit School District 11 – New funding: $1,497,762.32; Base funding minimum: $18,869,638.57; Total state contribution: $20,367,400.89.

Madison Community Unit School District 12 – New funding: $114,599.30; Base funding minimum: $4,928,052.73; Total state contribution: $5,042,652.03.

East Alton School District 13 Elementary – New funding: $345,057.43; Base funding minimum: $3,343,716.22; Total state contribution: $3,688,773.65.

East Alton-Wood River Community High School District 14 – New funding: $380,658.18; Base funding minimum: $1,100,831.38; Total state contribution: $1,481,489.56.

Wood River-Hartford Elementary School District 15 – New funding: $118,160.02; Base funding minimum: $1,740,352.72; Total state contribution: $1,858,512.74.

Monroe County

Valmeyer Community Unit School District 3 – New funding: $21,882.43; Base funding minimum: $976,229.11; Total state contribution: $998,111.54.

Columbia Community Unit School District 4 – New funding: $52,414.30; Base funding minimum: $3,069,384.70; Total state contribution: $3,121,799.00.

Waterloo Community Unit School District 5 — New funding: $70,000.62; Base funding minimum: $4,224,590.58; Total state contribution: $4,294,591.20.

St. Clair County

Lebanon Community Unit School District 9 – New funding: $37,768.58; Base funding minimum: $1,677,258.41; Total state contribution: $1,715,026.99.

Mascoutah Community Unit School District 19 – New funding: $1,053,175.53; Base funding minimum: $15,227,163.99; Total state contribution: $16,280,339.52.

St. Libory Consolidated School District 30 (Elementary) – New funding: $7,236.98; Base funding minimum: $255,172.76; Total state contribution: $262,409.74.

Marissa Community Unit School District 40 – New funding: $258,441.34; Base funding minimum: $2,628,630.48; Total state contribution: $2,887,071.82.

New Athens Community Unit School District 60 – New funding: $39,542.20; Base funding minimum: $1,090,672.58; Total state contribution: $1,130,214.78.

Freeburg Community Consolidated School District 70 (Elementary) – New funding: $33,429.64; Base funding minimum: $1,295,261.41; Total state contribution: $1,328,691.05.

Freeburg Community High School District 77 – New funding: $51,536.27; Base funding minimum: $1,166,630.43; Total state contribution: $1,218,166.70.

Shiloh Village School District 85 (Elementary) — New funding: $47,970.52; Base funding minimum: $1,811,386.13; Total state contribution: $1,859,356.65.

O’ Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90 (Elementary) – New funding: $205,749.50; Base funding minimum: $7,642,185.40; Total state contribution: $7,847,934.90.

Central School District 104 (Elementary) – New funding: $15,187.69; Base funding minimum: $700,458.54; Total state contribution: $715,646.23.

Pontiac-Wm. Holliday School District 105 (Elementary) – New funding: $983.64; Base funding minimum: $673,824.95; Total state contribution: $674,808.59.

Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 (Elementary) – New funding: $24,282.75; Base funding minimum: $1,695,077.06; Total state contribution: $1,719,359.81.

Wolf Branch School District 113 (Elementary) – New funding: $20,953.21; Base funding minimum: $1,154,594.40; Total state contribution: $1,175,547.61.

Whiteside School District 115 (Elementary) – New funding: $78,191.84; Base funding minimum: $3,050,313.70; Total state contribution: $3,128,505.54.

High Mount School District 116 (Elementary) – New funding: $136,151.59; Base funding minimum: $1,970,168.80; Total state contribution: $2,106,320.39.

Belleville School District 118 – New funding: $1,679,459.29; Base funding minimum: $18,075,662.23; Total state contribution: $19,755,121.52.

Belle Valley School District 119 (Elementary) – New Funding: $471,148.60; Base minimum funding: $4,535,939.26; Total state contribution: $5,007,087.86.

Smithton Community Consolidated School District 130 (Elementary) – New funding: $25,401.29; Base funding minimum: $1,134,904.02; Total state contribution: $1,160,305.31.

Millstadt Community Consolidated School District 160 (Elementary) – New funding: $20,438.60; Base funding minimum: $989,459.58; Total state contribution: $1,009,898.18.

Harmony Emge School District 175 (Elementary) – New funding: $72,065.22; Base funding minimum: $2,224,962.50; Total state contribution: $2,297,027.72.

Signal Hill School District 181 (Elementary) – New funding: $61,283.29; Base funding minimum: $1,474,645.50; Total state contribution: $1,535,928.79.

Cahokia Community Unit School District 187 – New funding: $555,612.36; Base funding minimum: $29,304,383.49; Total state contribution: $29,859,995.85.

Brooklyn Unit District 188 – New funding: $40,102.51; Base funding minimum: $846,010.62; Total state contribution: $886,113.13.

Easts St. Louis School District 189 – New funding: $1,002,532.23; Base funding minimum: $50,104,228.62; Total state contribution: $51,106,760.85.

Dupo Community Unit School District 196 – New funding: $481,337.30; Base funding minimum: $5,119,257.82; Total state contribution: $5,600,595.12.

Belleville Township High School District 201 – New funding: $2,424,219.21; Base funding minimum: $13,357,399.03; Total state contribution: $15,781,618.24.

O’ Fallon Township High School District 203 – New funding: $442,069.14; Base funding minimum: $5,822,272.11; Total state contribution: $6,264,341.25.

For additional information see https://www.isbe.net/ebfdist

—- Madison, St. Clair and Monroe schools benefit under new state funding —-