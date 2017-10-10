–Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 15

OCT. 12

Belleville Halloween T-Shirts Available

Through October

$15

BellEVILle T-Shirts are being sold by the St. Clair County Historical Society in conjunction with the Haunted Belleville Walking Tour. The black, cotton shirts are available in the usual sizes and may be purchased by visiting https://store12256140.ecwid.com/. For more information, call (618) 234-0600.

Quarter Auction for Hurricane Relief

Thursday, 7-9 p.m.

Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St.

$5 per paddle

Bring something showing you donated blood in the last 30 days and get an All-In Paddle free. Event includes 50/50 raffle and shopping spree raffles. For more information, call (618) 741-9893.

Witches’ Ghoulish Night Out

Thursday, 5-9 p.m.

Historic Main Street, Columbia

Free

Food, brew, contests, prizes, shopping and fun for witches. For more information, call (618) 281-4672.

Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

Thursday, gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Dr., Alton

$10

Begin at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 717 State St. and walk to the Amphitheater. Pay in advance at the Alton Police Department. All proceeds will be donated to LOCAL Domestic Violence Prevention and Victim Assistance Efforts. For more information, call (618) 463-3505, Ext. 621.

OCT. 13

Secret America

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Alton Museum of History and Art, 2809 College Ave.

Free

David Baugher’s “Secret America” is a look at the nation’s least-known but most interesting spots. It also answers questions that tourists never knew they were supposed to ask. For more information, call (618)462-2763

Non-Walking Vintage Voices

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St.

$15 adults; $10 students

The lives of ten people who were influential in Alton’s history and who are buried in Alton Cemetery will be re-enacted. For more information, visit altonlittletheater.org.

Ghostly Evening at the Creole House

Friday & Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Market Street, Prairie du Rocher

$8

The Randolph County Historical Society sponsors the walk with historic characters of Prairie du Rocher. For more information, call (618) 284-7396.

OCT. 13-14

Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour

Fri., 7-10 p.m.; Sat., 7 p.m.

First Unitarian Church, 110 E. 3rd St.

$25

A three-hour tour that travels throughout the old downtown area of Alton. For more information, call (217) 791-7859.

Haunted Trail & Hayride

Friday and Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Waterloo Sportsman’s Club, 4903 Sportsman Rd.

Free

Event includes food, drinks, concessions and games for kids every Friday and Saturday night until Halloween. For more information, call (618) 458-9927.

Super Chevy Show

Fri., 9 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Gateway Motorsports Park, 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison

Free

Largest single-make car show in the country. For more information, call (618) 215-8888.

OCT. 14

Fall Festival & Chili Cook-off

Saturday 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Lifebrook Church, 400 N. Beau Chateau, Bethalto

Free

Event includes chili tasting and judging, live music by ‘Late 4 Work,’ door prizes and children’s activities. For more information, call (618) 377-8804.

Alton Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, noon-3 p.m.

Elijah P’s Burgers and Brews, 401 Piasa St.

Free

Alton Main Street sponsors the event which includes a people’s choice award. For more information, call (618) 433-8445.

Benefit Concert Benefits Meals on Wheels

Saturday, 5:30-10 p.m.

Alton Amphitheater, Riverfront Dr.

$10

Concert features Michael Dale and ‘The Desert Wine Band’ with opening guests ‘The Harmans.’ For more information, visit seniorservicesplus.com.

Downtown Waterloo Concert

Saturday, 8-11 p.m.

Courthouse Square

Free

Bring your lawn chair for the final concert of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Downtown Concert Series. Food available at vendors or area restaurants. For more information, call (618) 939-5300.

Fall Wildlife Festival

Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, 121 Main St., Brussels

Free

Guided and self-guided wildlife tours, a wildlife photography display, kids’ crafts, and waterfowl watching. For more information, call (618) 883-2524.

OCT. 14-15

Highland Art in the Park

Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lindendale Park, 2005 Park Hill Dr.

Free

Sixty-five professional artists display their work in the two-day outdoor juried art show. For more information, visit highlandartscouncil.org.

Old Settlers’ Days

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Water Street, Kampsville, Ill.

Free

Event includes mountain-man encampment, vintage crafts, children’s activities, entertainment and food. For more information, call (618) 465-2114.

OCT. 15

Union Miners Cemetery Walk

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Mt. Olive, Ill.

Free

The Mother Jones Foundation is sponsoring this tribute to the Battle of Virden and union members who are buried in the cemetery. Re-enactments of the lives of several historical people will be given. For more information, call (618) 659-8759.

