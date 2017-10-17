–Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 25

Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 25Chronicle Media — October 17, 2017
OCT. 19
Bonfire & Wagons
Friday, 5-7:30 p.m.
Willoughby Heritage Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville
Free
The farm will supply the fires, roasting sticks and hayrides from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; you supply the food to roast and beverages. For more information, call (618) 346-7529.
Adult Cooking Class: German Cooking
Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mt. Rd., Belleville
$30
Sabine Vaughn will showcase her native recipes and beers. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.
Drum Circle at Zen
Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m.
It’s Raining Zen, 301 E. Broadway, Alton
Free; donations appreciated
Adults gather to drum, listen, or meditate. For more information, call (618) 717-0546.
Haunted Happenings in Lebanon
Friday & Saturday, 7-8:45 p.m.
Downtown Lebanon
$5
Enjoy a walking tour of the brickstreet area with ghost stories for all ages told by Looking Glass Playhouse actors. For more information, call (618) 530-6124.
OCT. 20
Fall Choral Concert – I Hear America Singing
Friday, 7:30-9 p.m.
Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey
Free
Susan Parton Stanard directs the Concert Choir in the tribute to America. For more information, call (618) 468-7000.
ALT Presents “The 39 Steps”
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Alton Little Theater, 2450 Henry St.
$17; $10 for students
Classic mystery by John Buchan with a hint of Hitchcock. For more information, call (618) 462-3205.
Fins and Feathers Program
Friday, 5 p.m.
Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton
Free
Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen will offer an educational fish program, followed by a night hike to listen for owls. For more information, call (618) 786-3323.
Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour
Friday, 7-10 p.m.
First Unitarian Church, 110 E. 3rd St.
$50
American Hauntings author Luke Naliborski will conduct a ghost hunt. For more information, call (217) 791-7859.
Marine Fall Community Yard Sale
For more information, visit troycoc.com.
OCT. 20-21
Book Sale in Collinsville
Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.- noon.
Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
Fill up a bag with books for $5 on Friday and $3 on Saturday. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.
OCT. 21
Trunk or Treat in Lebanon
Saturday, 5 p.m.
W. St. Louis Street
Safe holiday event for the youth sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Event includes a movie, firetrucks, superheroes and food vendors. For more information, call (314) 852-9454.
Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants Program
Saturday, 7-9 p.m.
Main Gymnasium, Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Pkwy. W.
Free
The U.S. Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively impacts the global community. Tickets required for guaranteed seating. For tickets or information, call (618) 222-7687.
Global Brew Beer & Chili Festival
Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Free admission
Global Beer Tap House sponsors the local restaurant showdown to benefit Mission Preservation. Thirty beers and chili from four local restaurants will compete. For more information, call (618) 307-5858.
World War II Day
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
1350 IL-155, Prairie du Rocher
Free; donations appreciated
An educational encampment will display the equipment of area reenactors covering a variety of aspects of history’s largest conflict. A simulated battle will be held between American and German forces. For more information, call (618) 284-7230.
Restoration Day at Watershed Nature Center
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville
Free
Volunteers help remove invasive species, establish native biodiversity, tend to wooden structures, and maintain the trails. For more information, call (618) 692-7578.
Fall Blood Drive in Alton
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Mungenast Alton Toyota, 850 Homer M. Adams Pkwy.
Free
Lifesavings Grant Blood Drive for Gilson Brown School. To schedule an appointment, call (866) 313-5756.
Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade
Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon
Joe Glik Park, 710 E. Lake, Edwardsville
$20 per dog; watching is free
Costumed dogs will parade for the benefit of Project Restore, an Edwardsville charity dedicated to addressing education, clean water and medical care issues in developing countries. For more information, call (618) 781-4193.
Owl Fest 2017
Saturday, noon-5 p.m.
Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Rd., Dow
Free
Open house vendor fair to benefit the Center. For more information, call 618) 466-2990.
O’Fallon UMC Fall Craft Fair
Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
O’Fallon United Methodist Church, 504 E Hwy 50
Free
Shop for hand-made items. Concessions available. For more information, call (618) 632-2354.
OCT. 21-22
Pumpkinfest in Highland
Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., noon-5 p.m.
VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland
Free
Event sponsored by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club features carnival rides, live music, food & product vendors, pumpkin sales and contests. For more information, call (618) 654-6367.
Grafton Rendezvous
Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Grafton Riverfront
Free
See pre-1840 history come to life with period dress and demonstrations of archery, tomahawk and knife throwing and traders selling items of the period. For more information, call (618) 372-8672.
OCT. 22
Music 4 Mutts in Wood River
Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Central Park
$5 donation
Bring your lawn chair to enjoy the music of four local artists. All proceeds go to Hope Animal Rescues. For more information, visit Hoperescues.com.
McPike Mansion Halloween Campout
Saturday, starts at 4 p.m.
2018 Alby St., Alton
$35 per person (18+ only)
Visit the wine cellar to communicate with the spirits of McPike Mansion while you enjoy food and fun. Reservations can be made by calling (618) 830-2179.
OCT. 23
Dickens Fest
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Downtown Lebanon
Free
Dress in Victorian or Steampunk finery to compete in prizes. Carriage rides from noon-3 p.m.,
vintage games, pie throwing, and kids activities. For more information, visit lebanonil.org.
OCT. 23
Better Choice, Better Health – Diabetes
Monday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Olin Wing, Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Dr.
Free
Living with diabetes can present many challenges, such as knowing how and when to eat, living your life so you can avoid complications, and getting support you want from family and friends. Light refreshments included. To register, call (800) 492-0936.
OCT. 24
Chef Mickey Kitterman Cooks at Eckert’s
Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.
Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mt. Rd.
$30 per person
Chef Kitterman will showcase Eckert’s apples and fall squash. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.
Tuesday Movie at the Wildey
7-9 p.m.
Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$2
Steven King’s frightful movie will be shown. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.
Bark-n-Brew
Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.
Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville
$10
Bring your dog to a dog-friendly play space, pet costume contest and local fall beers. Admission includes appetizers and 2 adult beverages. For more information, call (618) 345-8998, ext. 203.
OCT. 25
Pumpkin Decorating in Roxana
Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Roxana Public Library, 200 N. Central Ave.
Free
Bring your own pumpkin and the library will supply all you need to decorate your pumpkin. For more information, call (618) 254-6713.
Trunk or Treat in Wood River
Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Foxes Grove Supportive Living, 395 E. Edwardsville Rd.
Free
First annual event provides trick or treat fun in a safe environment. For more information, call (618) 259-0851.
