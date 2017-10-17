–Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 25

OCT. 19

Bonfire & Wagons

Friday, 5-7:30 p.m.

Willoughby Heritage Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane, Collinsville

Free

The farm will supply the fires, roasting sticks and hayrides from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; you supply the food to roast and beverages. For more information, call (618) 346-7529.

Adult Cooking Class: German Cooking

Thursday, 6-9 p.m.

Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mt. Rd., Belleville

$30

Sabine Vaughn will showcase her native recipes and beers. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.

Drum Circle at Zen

Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m.

It’s Raining Zen, 301 E. Broadway, Alton

Free; donations appreciated

Adults gather to drum, listen, or meditate. For more information, call (618) 717-0546.

Haunted Happenings in Lebanon

Friday & Saturday, 7-8:45 p.m.

Downtown Lebanon

$5

Enjoy a walking tour of the brickstreet area with ghost stories for all ages told by Looking Glass Playhouse actors. For more information, call (618) 530-6124.

OCT. 20

Fall Choral Concert – I Hear America Singing

Friday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey

Free

Susan Parton Stanard directs the Concert Choir in the tribute to America. For more information, call (618) 468-7000.

ALT Presents “The 39 Steps”

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 Henry St.

$17; $10 for students

Classic mystery by John Buchan with a hint of Hitchcock. For more information, call (618) 462-3205.

Fins and Feathers Program

Friday, 5 p.m.

Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

Free

Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen will offer an educational fish program, followed by a night hike to listen for owls. For more information, call (618) 786-3323.

Alton Hauntings History Walking Tour

Friday, 7-10 p.m.

First Unitarian Church, 110 E. 3rd St.

$50

American Hauntings author Luke Naliborski will conduct a ghost hunt. For more information, call (217) 791-7859.

Marine Fall Community Yard Sale

For more information, visit troycoc.com.

OCT. 20-21

Book Sale in Collinsville

Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.- noon.

Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Fill up a bag with books for $5 on Friday and $3 on Saturday. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

OCT. 21

Trunk or Treat in Lebanon

Saturday, 5 p.m.

W. St. Louis Street

Safe holiday event for the youth sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Event includes a movie, firetrucks, superheroes and food vendors. For more information, call (314) 852-9454.

Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants Program

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Main Gymnasium, Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Pkwy. W.

Free

The U.S. Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively impacts the global community. Tickets required for guaranteed seating. For tickets or information, call (618) 222-7687.

Global Brew Beer & Chili Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Free admission

Global Beer Tap House sponsors the local restaurant showdown to benefit Mission Preservation. Thirty beers and chili from four local restaurants will compete. For more information, call (618) 307-5858.

World War II Day

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

1350 IL-155, Prairie du Rocher

Free; donations appreciated

An educational encampment will display the equipment of area reenactors covering a variety of aspects of history’s largest conflict. A simulated battle will be held between American and German forces. For more information, call (618) 284-7230.

Restoration Day at Watershed Nature Center

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville

Free

Volunteers help remove invasive species, establish native biodiversity, tend to wooden structures, and maintain the trails. For more information, call (618) 692-7578.

Fall Blood Drive in Alton

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Mungenast Alton Toyota, 850 Homer M. Adams Pkwy.

Free

Lifesavings Grant Blood Drive for Gilson Brown School. To schedule an appointment, call (866) 313-5756.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Joe Glik Park, 710 E. Lake, Edwardsville

$20 per dog; watching is free

Costumed dogs will parade for the benefit of Project Restore, an Edwardsville charity dedicated to addressing education, clean water and medical care issues in developing countries. For more information, call (618) 781-4193.

Owl Fest 2017

Saturday, noon-5 p.m.

Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Rd., Dow

Free

Open house vendor fair to benefit the Center. For more information, call 618) 466-2990.

O’Fallon UMC Fall Craft Fair

Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

O’Fallon United Methodist Church, 504 E Hwy 50

Free

Shop for hand-made items. Concessions available. For more information, call (618) 632-2354.

OCT. 21-22

Pumpkinfest in Highland

Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., noon-5 p.m.

VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland

Free

Event sponsored by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club features carnival rides, live music, food & product vendors, pumpkin sales and contests. For more information, call (618) 654-6367.

Grafton Rendezvous

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Grafton Riverfront

Free

See pre-1840 history come to life with period dress and demonstrations of archery, tomahawk and knife throwing and traders selling items of the period. For more information, call (618) 372-8672.

OCT. 22

Music 4 Mutts in Wood River

Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

Central Park

$5 donation

Bring your lawn chair to enjoy the music of four local artists. All proceeds go to Hope Animal Rescues. For more information, visit Hoperescues.com.

McPike Mansion Halloween Campout

Saturday, starts at 4 p.m.

2018 Alby St., Alton

$35 per person (18+ only)

Visit the wine cellar to communicate with the spirits of McPike Mansion while you enjoy food and fun. Reservations can be made by calling (618) 830-2179.

OCT. 23

Dickens Fest

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Downtown Lebanon

Free

Dress in Victorian or Steampunk finery to compete in prizes. Carriage rides from noon-3 p.m.,

vintage games, pie throwing, and kids activities. For more information, visit lebanonil.org.

OCT. 23

Better Choice, Better Health – Diabetes

Monday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Olin Wing, Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Dr.

Free

Living with diabetes can present many challenges, such as knowing how and when to eat, living your life so you can avoid complications, and getting support you want from family and friends. Light refreshments included. To register, call (800) 492-0936.

OCT. 24

Chef Mickey Kitterman Cooks at Eckert’s

Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.

Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mt. Rd.

$30 per person

Chef Kitterman will showcase Eckert’s apples and fall squash. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.

Tuesday Movie at the Wildey

7-9 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$2

Steven King’s frightful movie will be shown. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

Bark-n-Brew

Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville

$10

Bring your dog to a dog-friendly play space, pet costume contest and local fall beers. Admission includes appetizers and 2 adult beverages. For more information, call (618) 345-8998, ext. 203.

OCT. 25

Pumpkin Decorating in Roxana

Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Roxana Public Library, 200 N. Central Ave.

Free

Bring your own pumpkin and the library will supply all you need to decorate your pumpkin. For more information, call (618) 254-6713.

Trunk or Treat in Wood River

Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Foxes Grove Supportive Living, 395 E. Edwardsville Rd.

Free

First annual event provides trick or treat fun in a safe environment. For more information, call (618) 259-0851.

–Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – 25–