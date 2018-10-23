–Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31

OCT. 26

Pumpkin Carving at Riverbender

Friday, 6-10 p.m.

Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. 3rd. St., Alton

$10

In addition to all the other fun at Riverbender, there will be pumpkin carving on the rooftop. For more information, call 618-465-9850, ext. 212.

OCT. 26-NOV. 4

ALT Presents ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’

Fri.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton

$20; youth $12

A beautiful drama with comedic candor that questions the nature of ‘healing.’ For more information, call 618-462-3205.

Collinsville Trunk or Treat

Friday, 6-8 p.m.

Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St.

Free

Kids enjoy a safe kind of trick or treating. For more information, call 618-344-2884.

OCT. 27

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Saturday, starts at 10 a.m.

Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton

$20 per walker

First one-mile walk where men wear ladies’ high heels and raise money to raise awareness of the issue of gender-based violence. For more information or to register, call 618-543-8093.

Collinsville Fall Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Collinsville

Free

Family activities include trick or treating, a chili cook-off from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., a children’s costume contest at noon, and a pet parade that starts at the Dog Park at 2 p.m. For more information, visit discovercollinsville.com.

Halloween Costume Contest

Saturday, 11:00 a.m.

Edwardsville City Park Bandstand, 101 S. Buchanan

Free

Edwardsville Lions and Park District host a children’s costume contest followed by downtown trick-or-treating. Judging by age groups. Parents and children must check in by 11:30. SIUE Suzuki Strings will play at 11. For more information, call 618-692-7538.

ASO Concert: An Evening with the Masters

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

$10; seniors & children $5

The Alton Symphony Orchestra concert will be dedicated to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Conrady in honor of their lifetime service to music education in the community. For more information, visit altonsymphonyorchestra.org.

Ghoul Tour at McPike Mansion

Saturday, 7 p.m.

2018 Alby St., Alton

$20; teens $10; children $5

Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity, followed by a tour of the grounds and crypt. Tour lasts 90 minutes. For more information, call 618-830-2179.

Janet Evra and the Bonbon Plot

Saturday, 8-10 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

$10

The group performs bossa nova, Latin jazz, modern French jazz, and original compositions. Seating is cabaret style. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

OCT. 28

Dog Day at the Great Godfrey Maze

Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane

Free

On the last day of the Maze, leashed, well-behaved dogs may accompany their handlers through the cornstalks. For more information or instructions, call 618-466-1483.

Community Trunk or Treat in Godfrey

Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

Trust Family Auto Sales, 3044 Godfrey Road

Free

Trick-or Treaters of all ages are welcome to the event which features candy, games, a bounce house obstacle course, and ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ playing on the big screen. Concessions for sale. All proceeds will benefit the Riverbender Community Center. For more information, call 618-467-2879.

Witches Night Out

Sunday, 5-9 p.m.

W. St. Louis St., Lebanon

Free

Adults will enjoy the spooky ambiance of downtown Lebanon as they shop and dine. A fortune teller will be strolling the street filled with eerie sounds of Halloween. For more information, call 618-437-8420.

OCT. 29

East Alton Halloween Parade

Monday, 7-8 p.m.

Village of East Alton, 119 W. Main St.

Free

The parade is coordinated by the East Alton American Legion Post #794. For more information, call 618-254-7078.

Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade

Monday, 6:15-7 p.m.

213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto

Free

The parade lines up at the Bank of Edwardsville on Prairie St. and moves north to conclude near Central Park. For more information, call 618-377-8051.

OCT. 30

Hallows Eve Escape Room

Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Columbia Public Library, 106 N. Metter Ave.

Free

Teens from 12-17 get locked in an eerie room of puzzles and riddles for an hour. Teams must escape the room before the hour is up to win the prize. To register, call 618-281-4237.

OCT. 31

Edwardsville Halloween Parade

Wed. 6-10 p.m.

Begins at Lincoln Middle School

Parking lot

Free

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce sponsors the parade which has a theme this year of Celebrating Illinois History. For more information, call 618-656-7600.

Alton Halloween Parade

Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Alton

Free

See Alton’s scariest costumes and comical characters. For more information, call 618-614-3632.

–Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31–