–Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31

Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31October 23, 2018
OCT. 26
Pumpkin Carving at Riverbender
Friday, 6-10 p.m.
Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. 3rd. St., Alton
$10
In addition to all the other fun at Riverbender, there will be pumpkin carving on the rooftop. For more information, call 618-465-9850, ext. 212.
OCT. 26-NOV. 4
ALT Presents ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’
Fri.-Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton
$20; youth $12
A beautiful drama with comedic candor that questions the nature of ‘healing.’ For more information, call 618-462-3205.
Collinsville Trunk or Treat
Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St.
Free
Kids enjoy a safe kind of trick or treating. For more information, call 618-344-2884.
OCT. 27
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
Saturday, starts at 10 a.m.
Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton
$20 per walker
First one-mile walk where men wear ladies’ high heels and raise money to raise awareness of the issue of gender-based violence. For more information or to register, call 618-543-8093.
Collinsville Fall Festival
Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Main Street, Downtown Collinsville
Free
Family activities include trick or treating, a chili cook-off from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., a children’s costume contest at noon, and a pet parade that starts at the Dog Park at 2 p.m. For more information, visit discovercollinsville.com.
Halloween Costume Contest
Saturday, 11:00 a.m.
Edwardsville City Park Bandstand, 101 S. Buchanan
Free
Edwardsville Lions and Park District host a children’s costume contest followed by downtown trick-or-treating. Judging by age groups. Parents and children must check in by 11:30. SIUE Suzuki Strings will play at 11. For more information, call 618-692-7538.
ASO Concert: An Evening with the Masters
Saturday, 7-9 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey
$10; seniors & children $5
The Alton Symphony Orchestra concert will be dedicated to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Conrady in honor of their lifetime service to music education in the community. For more information, visit altonsymphonyorchestra.org.
Ghoul Tour at McPike Mansion
Saturday, 7 p.m.
2018 Alby St., Alton
$20; teens $10; children $5
Learn the history of the McPike Mansion and take a look at the documented photos of the mansion and paranormal activity, followed by a tour of the grounds and crypt. Tour lasts 90 minutes. For more information, call 618-830-2179.
Janet Evra and the Bonbon Plot
Saturday, 8-10 p.m.
Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton
$10
The group performs bossa nova, Latin jazz, modern French jazz, and original compositions. Seating is cabaret style. For more information, call 618-462-5222.
OCT. 28
Dog Day at the Great Godfrey Maze
Sunday, 1-7 p.m.
Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane
Free
On the last day of the Maze, leashed, well-behaved dogs may accompany their handlers through the cornstalks. For more information or instructions, call 618-466-1483.
Community Trunk or Treat in Godfrey
Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Trust Family Auto Sales, 3044 Godfrey Road
Free
Trick-or Treaters of all ages are welcome to the event which features candy, games, a bounce house obstacle course, and ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ playing on the big screen. Concessions for sale. All proceeds will benefit the Riverbender Community Center. For more information, call 618-467-2879.
Witches Night Out
Sunday, 5-9 p.m.
W. St. Louis St., Lebanon
Free
Adults will enjoy the spooky ambiance of downtown Lebanon as they shop and dine. A fortune teller will be strolling the street filled with eerie sounds of Halloween. For more information, call 618-437-8420.
OCT. 29
East Alton Halloween Parade
Monday, 7-8 p.m.
Village of East Alton, 119 W. Main St.
Free
The parade is coordinated by the East Alton American Legion Post #794. For more information, call 618-254-7078.
Bethalto Rotary Halloween Parade
Monday, 6:15-7 p.m.
213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto
Free
The parade lines up at the Bank of Edwardsville on Prairie St. and moves north to conclude near Central Park. For more information, call 618-377-8051.
OCT. 30
Hallows Eve Escape Room
Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Columbia Public Library, 106 N. Metter Ave.
Free
Teens from 12-17 get locked in an eerie room of puzzles and riddles for an hour. Teams must escape the room before the hour is up to win the prize. To register, call 618-281-4237.
OCT. 31
Edwardsville Halloween Parade
Wed. 6-10 p.m.
Begins at Lincoln Middle School
Parking lot
Free
The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce sponsors the parade which has a theme this year of Celebrating Illinois History. For more information, call 618-656-7600.
Alton Halloween Parade
Wed. 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Alton
Free
See Alton’s scariest costumes and comical characters. For more information, call 618-614-3632.
–Metro East Area Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 31–