–Metro East Area News Briefs

First daughter hails L&C worker training program

First Daughter and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump praised the Weber Workforce Development Center at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, as “one of the State’s best examples of vocational education programs” during a Workforce Roundtable at the college, Aug. 8.

Trump toured the center talking with students and trying out high-tech training systems. The visit was part of a nationwide tour to promote the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, signed by President Trump, on Aug. 1.

The bill provides funding and flexibility for states in career and technical education, refocuses such programs on student outcomes to emphasize preparation for entry into the workforce, and enhances skills training to better match jobs that are available in the current economy.

An invitation only audience of about 250 attended last week’s roundtable, organized by 13th District U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, (R-Taylorville).

The event marked Ivanka Trump’s second visit to Metro East in less than two weeks. She accompanied her father to U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works U.S. Steel last month to tout import tariffs, which the steelmaker credits for the recall of up to 800 laid-off workers at the plant.

The Metro East appearances were intended, in part to help bolster the campaigns of Rep. Davis and 12th District U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro), who are both being targeted by Democrats in the November general election.

Rep. Davis is being challenged by Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield. Rep. Bost faces a challenge from Democratic St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly of Belleville.

Lewis and Clark Community College broke ground on the new, state-of-the-art Weber Workforce Center in 2016. The center allowed L&C to double the capacity of the Welding Technology program and prepare to meet growing demands in industrial and workforce education.

The college currently offers 34 workforce programs, including flagships like Welding, Automotive Technology and Process Operations Technology. The need for welders is expected to grow 26% by the year 2020, making welding one of the fastest growing professions in the nation.

AARP names Alton Top 10 place to live

Alton in among the top 10 places to live for under $40,000, according to the American Association for Retired Persons (AARP).

The organization cites Alton’s median housing price of $80,900, Senior Services Plus organization, numerous recreational and entertainment options offer by the city’s growing tourism industry, short 26-mile distance major-market amenities in St. Louis.

The 2018 AARP best places list was the result of a two-year process, assessing crime rates, economic conditions, housing affordability and recreation and leisure amenities. The list appears in the June-July edition of the organization’s member magazine

Alton has been systematically working to meet criteria for AARP’s “Age Friendly Community” designation, according Illinois AARP Associate State Director Julie Vahling said.

“The city is committed to becoming even more age-friendly, the housing market remains affordable, and St. Louis is a $3 train ride away. We’re thrilled to have a place like Alton here in Illinois, and we hope other communities will strive for the same livability for people of all ages,” Vahling said in a press release.

Major new natural gas pipeline approved

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Aug. 4, approved a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for a major new north-south natural gas pipeline.

The planned 65-mile Spire STL Pipeline will interconnect with the existing Rockies Express Pipeline in Scott County, Illinois and run through Scott, Greene and Jersey counties in Illinois and St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri.

From there, the pipeline will travel through the north portion of St. Louis County for six miles before terminating at the Enable Mississippi River Transmission Line. Enable Mississippi operates 7,900 miles of interstate pipelines located in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma,

The pipeline will run west of Jerseyville and cross the Mississippi River in a rural area between Alton and Grafton. Following the approval, Spire, the natural gas provider for most of the Missouri side of the St. Louis region, plans to move forward with land acquisition and other pre-construction activities, according to a company statement.

As a part of the certificate process, Spire held community meetings for landowners and community members along the pipeline route and was required to document compliance with environmental, cultural and civil standards set by the FERC.

“Throughout the process the pipeline location, construction plans, suppliers and materials were all selected to ensure the well-being and safety of communities along the route,” according to the company statement

The pipeline is expected to be in-service in late 2019. The total project costs is placed at $210 million to $225 million.

Summit offers opportunities for minority- and female-owned firms

The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a conference Saturday, Aug. 18, in Collinsville for individuals interested in doing business with the state. This conference is also an opportunity for minority- and female-owned businesses to learn valuable information to help grow their business.

The conference is free and will take place at the Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive. Registration and breakfast are at 7:30 a.m. The conference will conclude with a networking lunch, followed by optional training sessions.

“The Illinois Department of Transportation is committed to making our projects more competitive by helping to grow and diversify Illinois businesses,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “I encourage anyone interested in working with IDOT and the state to attend, learn more and take advantage of this valuable resource and the many others we provide.”

Staff will be available to discuss how to become certified as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and to explain the programs and services that IDOT makes available to help minorities, women and other eligible small businesses.

For more information on becoming a certified DBE, visit the IDOT DBE Certification website.

RSVP for the conference at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downstate-summit-for-success-tickets-48008936020. Any questions can be directed to Dana Goodrum at dana.goodrum@illinois.gov or 217-782-5490.

