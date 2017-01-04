–Metro-East Area News Briefs

Trump, AMC commander discuss Air Force One

Air Force Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, commander of the Air Mobility Command (AMC) at Scott Air Force Base, was among generals and admirals meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Springs, Fla. Dec. 21.

Gen. Everhart and the president-elect discussed plans for the design and construction of a new generation of Air Force One aircraft for use by the president. President-elect Trump has been critical of the estimated total $4 billion cost of the project. The group also discussed future missions and plans to increase the size of the U.S. military.

Madison County treasurer appointed

Madison County Board Chairperson Kurt Prenzler appointed Chris Slusser (R) to fill the position of Madison County Treasurer, during the board’s Dec. 22 meeting. Slusser effectively replaces Prenzler, who served as the county’s chief financial officer before being elected board chair in the November general elections. Candace Gilstrap has been serving as interim county treasurer.

Slusser in November was elected to the District 15 seat on the county board; which will now be filled by Bethalto native Chrissy Dutton (R). He is a former chair of the Madison County Republican Party.

In other action, Chairman Prenzler appointed Jeremy Plank of Wood River to the Southwestern Illinois Flood Prevention District Council. Plank, a former Madison County Chief Deputy Treasurer, succeeds John Hamm, who resigned in November.

Madison County Board member Phil Chapman was appointed to the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission.

Board members Tom McRae and Jamie Goggin were named to the Madison County Parks and Recreation Board.

Appointed to the county’s Emergency Telephone System Board was county board member Don Moore.

County board members Clint Jones and Mick Madison were appointed to the Madison County Storm Water Commission.

Steelworkers’ unemployment benefits extended

State unemployment benefits for laid-off Granite City steel workers were extended under legislation signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner on Dec. 19. The legislation – backed by Metro-East lawmakers — authorizes benefits for up to an additional 26 weeks. The bill took effect immediately on signing by Gov. Rauner.

Illinois law generally provides unemployment benefits for up to 26 weeks over a one-year period. The new legislation extends unemployment benefits for steelworkers who were laid off between April 1, 2015, and the effective date of the bill.

Workers are eligible for the extended benefits if they have been laid off from a steel manufacturer, have exhausted their unemployment benefits and are not receiving federal unemployment benefits.

The Illinois Department of Employment security will administer the program to extend the benefits.

Although U.S. Steel officials have announced they will next month call back 220 employees at its Granite City Works, almost 1,800 employees remain on indefinite layoff from the facility.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker put most the Granite City Works on an indefinite shutdown last year, idling nearly 2,000 workers. The company cited competition from low-cost Chinese steel, which they claim is being illegally imported into the U.S. market. The also cited decreased demand for steel tubing products, resulting from a slow-down in the petroleum industry.

The legislation authorizing the unemployment benefits extension was sponsored in the House by Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea) and in the Senate by Bill Haine (D-Alton) and easily passed both chambers when the Legislature was in session.

Miners Protection Act pulled from continuing resolution bill

The Miners Protection Act to address health and pension benefits for coal miners and their families was excluded from a short-term Continuing Resolution (CR) (H.R. 2028) to prevent a government shutdown, that was signed into law by President Obama Dec. 10.

The resolution continues funding for federal programs and services until April 28, 2017. The legislation also contains additional funding for war efforts and disaster relief.

However, lawmakers in the House on Dec. 6 announced they were pulling the miner’s pension protection from the bill, just prior to passing the legislation on Dec. 8.

The act would have provided federal funds, requested by the United Mine Workers Union to shore up underfunded pension programs in the wake of coal company bankruptcies. Southern Illinois union leaders fear the move will have an adverse effect on the region, which has a substantial population of retired coal miners.

Illinois community health centers receive $12M in grants

The Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation in East St. Louis will be among six Illinois community health centers sharing in a total of more than $12 million in federal grants, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin.

Community health centers deliver comprehensive primary health care in areas where there are geographic or economic barriers to affordable care. They also integrate pharmacy, mental health, substance abuse and oral health services.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants “will help community health centers across our state continue to improve health outcomes and reduce patient costs,” Sen. Durbin said.

Also receiving federal grant funds are the Crusaders Central Clinic Association in Rockford, Henderson County Rural Health Center in Oquawka, and three Chicago-based health centers.

–Metro-East Area News Briefs–