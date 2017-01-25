–Metro-East Area News Briefs

MidAmerica plans new boarding bridge

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission, Jan. 19, approved the purchase of a $45,000 boarding bridge for MidAmerica St. Louis Airport near Mascoutah. The bridge will be used to provide a third boarding ramp for flights at the facility.

The move comes in anticipation of increased flight traffic at civilian airport, adjacent to Scott Air Force Base. The number of passenger flights at MidAmerica more than doubled over the course of airport’s most recent fiscal year, Airport Director Tim Cantwell told the Belleville-News Democrat.

Over the coming months, MidAmerica will begin seeing three passenger aircraft at its terminal gates during peak periods, Cantwell predicted.

MidAmerica had 986 flights during the fiscal year that ended in September 2016, according to a report presented at last week’s building commission meeting. That represents a 148 percent increase from the 397 flights at the airport during in the previous year, Cantwell noted.

MidAmerica is served by one airline, Allegiant Airways, which offers discount service to tourist destinations, mostly in Florida.

The airport’s new boarding bridge will be purchased by the County Public Building Commission from Allegiant and moved by truck from a Vermont airport, where it is currently being used.

Alton launches ambulance service

The City of Alton officially launched its new municipal ambulance service Jan. 17.

Operated at part of the Alton Fire Department, the new ambulance service is headquartered at Fire Station Two, 3212 College Ave. Two ambulances — a primary and a backup unit — now be stationed at the facility. Two firefighters will be assigned on each fire department shift to man the ambulances.

The municipal ambulance service will respond only to locations within the City of Alton.

Virtually all areas on the Missouri side of the greater St. Louis area have long been served by municipal or regional public ambulance services. However, many Metro-East municipalities, citing cost or liability issues, remain reticent to provide public ambulance service.

Representatives of the area’s growing older adult population have frequently called for expanded public ambulance service; noting locally-based public ambulances may be able to respond more quickly to emergencies than any of the Metro-East’s private ambulance services. Public ambulances services may also be less expensive for the patient, advocates note.

Until now, Alton residents have relied on two private services: Alton Memorial Ambulance Service and LifeStar Ambulance Service.

Alton 911 calls for ambulance service will still be referred to Alton Memorial or LifeStar, when the Alton municipal ambulance is already out on a call, the fire department says.

The new Alton ambulance services launched operations slightly ahead of schedule. The fire department had not planned to begin offering ambulance service until mid-March.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold reports the ambulance service was busy on its first day; responding to its first call just two-and-a-half hours after initiating operations and making several more runs over the course of the day.

Godfrey plans business district expansion

The rapidly-growing Village of Godfrey is planning to expand its existing state-recognized business development district, along Godfrey Road and West Delmar Avenue, and establish a second adjacent district in the Lars Hoffman Crossing area.

Under Illinois law, state-recognized business district can be used to finance public improvements, conducive to business development, through implementation of a 1 percent dedicated sales tax within their boundaries. Prescription pharmaceuticals, restaurant meals and some other types of purchases are specifically exempted.

Once implemented, business districts can remain in effect for up to 23 years.

Village officials hope to formally approve both the expansion and new district by March 7 and then submit both to the Illinois Department of Revenue by April; in time to qualify for state approval during the department’s current fiscal year.

The village board last week scheduled public hearings on both proposals for Feb. 7 at the village hall.

Illinois Highway 157 bridge reopens

The Illinois Route 157 over Illinois 161/St. Clair Avenue, on the East St. Louis-Fairview Heights border, was reopened to traffic Jan. 20, after being closed for construction over most of last year.

All entrance and exit ramps were reopened with the bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). However, traffic across the span remains restricted to one lane in each direction.

Work on the bridge is scheduled to continue through rest of the winter, with all four lanes to be opened, weather permitting, in the spring of 2017, according to IDOT.

Millstone Weber Construction of St. Charles, Mo. Is primary contractor for the bridge project. Questions may be directed to IDOT Supervising Field Engineer Joseph G. Gasaway at (618) 346-3354.

L&C’s last original trustee dies in Jerseyville

The last remaining charter member of the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees, Dr. Albert Van Walleghen, 91, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Jerseyville.

Dr. Van Walleghen established the Jersey Calhoun Veterinary Hospital in Jerseyville in 1948 and worked as a veterinarian for nearly 40 years. In addition to serving on L&C’s Board of Trustees for 10 years, until his retirement in September 1979, he also served on the Jersey County Board from 1986-1992, as well as the St. Francis Xavier Church Board, the Illinois Veterinary Medical Association and the Jerseyville Housing Board.

Lewis and Clark Community College District No. 536 was founded in 1970, with the board purchasing Monticello College in Godfrey to serve as the new community college’s campus.

In 1970, L&C began with eight associate degree and certificate programs, and the student headcount that year was around 400 students (449 FTE). Both rose sharply over the first few years; today, the college serves approximately 15,000 credit and noncredit students and offers more than 40 degree programs.

