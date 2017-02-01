–Metro-East Area News Briefs

St. Clair County Health Summit set

The St. Clair County Healthcare Commission will host its eighth annual Health Policy Summit on March 2 in Fairview Heights. Heralded as a model for cooperative efforts to improve public health, the commission represents a coalition of more than 50 area government entities, health care institutions and practitioners, businesses, non-governmental organizations, churches and even restaurants.

Participants include the East Side Health District, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Public Health Institute, McKendree University, Memorial Hospital, Mid America Public Health Training Center, Southwest Illinois College’s Programs & Services for Older Persons, The Illinois Regional Office of Education, SIU Edwardsville School of Nursing, and Scott Air Force Base.

Through the annual summits, the commission works to address common public health issues such as healthy eating, active living, tobacco use cessation, infant mortality reduction, suicide prevention and violence reduction.

Several areas of the Metro-East have some of the highest instances of health problems in the nation.

The St. Clair County Health Department is developing a new five-year comprehensive plan to address public health problems. The new plan takes effect in August.

Feathers ruffled at Eagle Forum

Two rival factions of Eagle Forum members gathered at separate meetings in St. Louis last week to plot strategies for control of the powerful, Alton-based conservative organization.

Central to the conflict is Ed Martin, whom Eagle Forum founder Phyllis Schlafly, then 91, hired as president of the organization in 2015.

Though a well-known St. Louis-area GOP figure, Martin has since drawn criticism from the Eagle Forum Board of Directors, some members of Schlafly’s family, and some organization members for deviating from the organization’s traditional agenda, alleged mismanagement, and convincing the aging Schlafly to endorse then-presidential candidate Donald Trump last year.

Martin has also drawn criticism for allegedly establishing the setup of a new organization – Phyllis Schlafly’s American Eagles – which forum board members believe he will use to lure Eagle Forum members and donors.

In another controversial move, Martin, on the day of Schlafly’s death in 2016, formally established a federal super PAC known as the Phyllis Schlafly Eagle PAC, outside the auspices of the Eagle Forum.

However, Martin claims his actions all had Schlafly’s approval. He continues to enjoys the support of some other members of Schlafly’s family as well as his own contingent of organization members.

On April 11 of last year, the Eagle Forum board fired Martin, just days after Martin took steps to remove the board’s members. Board members filed suit April 22 asking Madison County Circuit Court to rule Martin’s termination valid.

Board members also filed suit on Aug. 24 in the U.S. District Court in Southern Illinois essentially seeking a cease and desist order for Martin’s new Phyllis Schlafly’s American Eagles organization.

On Oct. 19 of last year, two of Schlafly’s son sued the Eagle Forum board members in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, claiming the board did not have the rights to Schlafly’s image or intellectual property.

All three suits remain pending.

Schlafly died Sept. 5 following a battle with cancer.

$1.3 million Columbia Main Street update approved

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments, Jan. 27, approved federal and state matching funds for the $1,397,300 second phase of the City of Columbia’s Main Street Streetscape project.

The project, extending from Whiteside Street to Oak Street, entails pedestrian improvement such lighting, crosswalks, and sidewalk improvements. It is funded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP). ITEP provides funding for projects that expand travel choices and enhance the transportation experience by improving the cultural, historic, aesthetic, and environmental aspects of the transportation infrastructure.

Projects are selected after a statewide review and competition among project applications.

Turkey Hill Grange Hall designated historic site

The Turkey Hill Grange Hall in Belleville has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Grange, also known as the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, is the nation’s oldest agriculture advocacy group.

Over the decades, the Grange has spoken out on railroad regulations, organized farmer co-ops and advocated for temperance and the women’s right to vote.

Belleville’s Turkey Hill Grange #1370, organized in 1874, is the earliest remaining grange in St. Clair County. Dating from 1937, the hall is considered a significant example of the Classical Revival style of architecture. It is the third Grange Hall to be built on the site.

In-home trauma therapy offered

Maryville-based Youthcentrix Therapy Services is now offering comprehensive, trauma-responsive, cognitive and mental health occupational therapy to children, youth, and adult in their homes.

Targeted to people who may have trouble sitting for prolonged periods of time, paying attention, following instructions, or setting and achieving daily living goals, the program seeks to improve functional performance through the learning of new skills or relearning of skills interrupted by mental, emotional, and cognitive concerns, toxic stress or trauma. The goal is to support health, safety, and independence in daily routines and lifestyle, the company says.

Designed to meet the growing need for such services, the company offers therapy programs by qualified licensed and registered occupational therapists, coordinated with the patient’s physician.

Patients are accepted across Metro-East and the Greater St. Louis area.

–Metro-East Area News Briefs–