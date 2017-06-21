–Metro-East Area News Briefs

LCCC’s Jumper named state’s top community college educator

Luke Jumper, the coordinator of Lewis and Clark Community College’s (LCCC) architectural technology and drafting program as well as the college’s design program, has been named the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) 2017 Outstanding Faculty Member.

Jumper, of Alton, was selected from among 29 nominees submitted by community colleges across the state.

“Great teaching comes from the heart, and Luke Jumper embodies all the attributes of great teachers,” said ICCTA Executive Director Michael Monaghan. “His devotion to teaching and learning is evident in all he does for his students and Lewis and Clark Community College.”

Jumper, also the director of LCCC’s St. Louis Confluence Fab Lab, was honored at the ICCTA’s June 2 awards ceremony in Bloomington-Normal.

Jumper is a past recipient of the American Institute of Architecture (AIA) St. Louis Design Award for the Enid Waste Water Treatment Plant Design and received a 2015 Epsilon Pi Tau Alvin Rudisill Scholarship.

He was instrumental in developing and launching the Confluence Fab Lab, on LCCC’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville, and earned LCCC the role of host for the United States Fab Lab Network (USFLN) Symposium, held March 13-15.

Jumper is the first LCCC faculty member to win the award.

He joined Lewis and Clark as an adjunct faculty member in 2007 and became a full-time instructor in 2011. He teaches courses in architecture, drafting and design, industrial technology, solar design and smart grid technology, and is a member of the college’s Green Oversight Committee.

He holds a Master of Architecture degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., and a bachelor of science in architectural studies from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is a registered architect in the state of Missouri and a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional in Building Designs and Construction (LEED AP BD+C).

Madison jail launching opioid addiction program

The Madison County Drug Court has been awarded an Illinois Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration grant to initiate a “Behind the Walls” opioid addiction treatment program at the Madison County Jail.

The $540,000 grant was issued under the state’s Opioid State Targeted Response program to provide jail-based services in Illinois’ Third Judicial Circuit and will be shared with McLean County.

Under the program, inmates with opioid addiction problems will be provided the medication, Vivitrol, along with recovery coaching and other treatment. If progressing, inmates may continue to receive medication assisted treatment after release along with other services. Vivitrol, the injectable form of widely used medication Naltrexone, is slowly released over a 30-day period to overcome medical noncompliance problems commonly encountered in drug treatment programs.

Research has found significant improvements in outcomes when jails utilize the breakthrough medicine, according to the announcement.

“Circuit Judge Kyle Napp is a leader among Drug Court judges in this state and it is due to her support that Madison County is able to use innovative programs like this to address the opioid epidemic,” Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge David Hylla said in a statement announcing the grant.

Alton Square TIF proposed

The Alton City Council, June 14, approved funding for a study on tax increments financing (TIF) for the redevelopment of Alton Square. The shopping center’s anchor Macy’s store recently closed with other merchants expected to exit shortly.

Georgia-based Hull Properties, the mall owner, plans to demolish the Macy’s building, renovate the main mall, construct a new freestanding building and possibly add a movie theater. TIF revenues would be used to help cover the renovation costs. Hull is covering the $30,000 cost of the TIF study, according to Mayor Brant Walker.

Godfrey offers app to village departments

The Village of Godfrey has released a mobile device application; providing residents single site access to the Godfrey Village and Township website, municipal calendar, contact information for local utilities, schools, and parks and recreation information.

The phone app also provides quick access to the Godfrey Fire District, Madison County’s Sheriff’s Department, Code Red system, and Madison County Emergency Management. It can even be used to take pictures illustrating problems or issues for forwarding to officials. The app can be downloaded through Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Juneteeth dedication honors school desegregation leader

An historical marker honoring Scott Bibb, who fought for the desegregation of Alton schools from 1897-1908., was dedicated June 19 at Lewis and Clark Community College’s (LCCC) Scott Bibb Center, 1004 East 5th Street in Alton.

The dedication coincided with Juneteenth celebrations, held in many African-America to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman, Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Illinois State Historical Society Executive Director William Furry Speakers were on hand for the dedication ceremony along with LCCC President Dale Chapman, LCCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Linda Chapman, and Southern Illinois University (SIU) System Trustee Shirley Motley Portwood.

The Scott Bibb Center, dedicated in 2015, is home to the college’s GED completion, Family Literacy, Highway Construction, Building Futures YouthBuild, and other adult education program.

Bibb (1855-1909) was the plaintiff in the Alton School Cases, a series of lawsuits that sought to retain Alton’s desegregated schools, which had existed from 1872-97 as a short-lived outcome of the Reconstruction Era.

When Alton city officials re-established segregated schools in the fall of 1897, the African-American community resisted en masse and Bibb brought suit in The People of the State of Illinois, ex-rel., Scott Bibb vs. The Mayor and Common Council of the City of Alton.

Over the next 11 years, the lawsuit was appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court five times. In 1908, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in Bibb’s favor.

However, Alton failed to implement the orders of the court, denying African-American students access to white schools and It would take another 50 years before the educational system in Alton to be desegregated once again.

–Metro-East Area News Briefs–