–Metro-East Area News Briefs

Kelly enters 12th District Congressional race

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly (D), July 6, officially declared his candidacy Illinois’ 12th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Kelly will face at least two other Congressional hopefuls — David Bequette of Columbia and Dean Pruitt of Millstadt —in the district’s March 20 Democratic primary. A fourth Democratic candidate, Anthony Alexander is listed on the campaign crowdfunding website crowdpac.com.

The 12th District is currently represented by for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro). No other Democrats or Republicans have formally announced plans to run in the district.

The Democratic National Committee has targeted the 12th District to wrench out of Republican control.

Kelly has served as St. Clair County State’s Attorney since 2010 when he was appointed to replace Robert Haida, who became a circuit judge. Before his appointment, he served as St. Clair County circuit clerk. He worked as an assistant prosecutor under Haida. Kelly graduated from Notre Dame University and Saint Louis University School of Law.

Republican Bost defeated Bill Enyart, who won the seat in 2014. Prior to Enyart, Democrat Jerry Costello held the seat for more than 25 years.

The district covers parts of western Madison County, and all of Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Monroe, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph, St. Clair, Union and Williamson counties,

Former AB CEO arrested in Swansea

Former Anheuser-Busch CEO August A. Busch IV was arrested by Swansea Police July 10 for attempting to fly an aircraft while impaired.

Busch, 53, was taken into custody about 8:15 p.m. after callers reported he appeared to be intoxicated and was attempting to pilot his private helicopter out of a make-shift landing space in the Bronze Pointe office park off Ill. 159.

Court documents indicate Busch failed several field sobriety tests at the scene, although a breath test showed no alcohol in his system.

Police report finding prescription medications — as well as eight dogs and loaded weapons — in the aircraft.

Earlier in the day, Swansea Police responded to complaints of an unusual and potentially dangerous helicopter landing in a tight space, surrounded by buildings and power lines, in the office park. Officers contacted the Federal Aviation Administration regarding possible infraction of federal aviation laws, but took no action at the time.

Busch was held overnight and reported picked up the following morning by a family member. The helicopter was flown from the office park by another pilot. No charges had been filed against Busch as of the Chronicle’s deadline.

In January of this year, Busch was questioned by police after he allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation at a bank in Key West, Fla.

In 2012, Busch paid a $1.75 million wrongful-death settlement to the family of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Adrienne Martin, who died of an accidental drug overdose at Busch’s St. Louis County estate in 2010.

He was charged with third-degree assault in 1986, following a high-speed police chase in the City of St. Louis, but was acquitted in a jury trial.

In 1983, Busch, then a student, flipped his Corvette after leaving an Arizona bar; killing his 22-year-old female companion; however, no charges were filed.

O’Fallon population tops 30,000

The City of O’Fallon’s population now stands at 30,440, city officials announced July 11. The new census count was determined by Illinois Secretary of State’s Office through a special census commissioned by the city in January. The U.S. Census Bureau’s regular decennial census in 2010 placed the city’s population at 28,281.

The official population increase will mean an additional $247,324 in state funding to the municipality over each of the next three years. The State of Illinois allocates state income tax, motor fuel tax, state use tax, and other tax revenues to municipalities on a per capita basis.

The special census cost the city approximately $130,000.

Madison County targets mobile home parks

Madison County officials are considering withholding the license renewals of four mobile home parks cited for numerous violations over recent months:

— The Old 66 Mobile Home Park on Maryville Road near Granite City;

— The Edwards Mobile Home Park on West Chain of Rocks Road near Granite City

— Lakeshore Estates, also on West Chain of Rocks Road near Granite City, and

— University Flats on Sand Road near Edwardsville.

In addition to ordinance violations, the owners of the mobile home parks owe Madison County Special Service Area 1 approximately $130,000 in sewer fees, according to county officials.

The four mobile home parks are home to about 200 residents.

Village looks to revive Elsah House

The Village of Elsah is hoping to breathe new life into its historic Elsah Landing building. Once the home of the renowned Elsah Landing restaurant, around which much of the tourism-oriented community developed, the building at 18 LaSalle St., has been vacant for several years.

The Elsah Village Board purchased the structure earlier this year as part of a new strategic plan to capitalized on the area’s scenic beauty and historic significance. Tenants for the building are now being sought.

–Metro-East Area News Briefs–