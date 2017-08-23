–Metro-East Area News Briefs

Plans for Fairview Heights Recreation Complex unveiled

Plans for the proposed, new $18 million Fairview Heights Recreation Complex have been presented to city officials by EWR Architects, Inc.

Plans call for the complex – on a 30-plus acre site at the northwest corner of Bunkum Road and Interstate 64 to include:

— A 68,000-square-foot recreation facility,

— A 400-meter, six-lane running track,

— Soccer fields,

— Dog park,

— Pavilions and playgrounds, and

— A 1.5-mile walking path and nature trail.

Nearly 12,000 square feet of the recreation center will be dedicated to an indoor aquatic facility with a 25-yard multi-lane lap pool, children’s spray ground, slides, sprays, “lazy river” and a “vortex,” according to an EWR statement.

The center will also feature the St. Louis region’s first Clip N’ Climb experience franchise, as well as a game area for billiards, cards and table tennis; a 6,000-square-foot fitness center with areas for free weights, floor exercise, aerobic, and group fitness; a gymnasium; elevated running tracks; locker rooms; multipurpose and party rooms, and administration offices, according to the architectural firm.

The multi-phased development of the recreation center is slated to begin this October; with site clearing, grading, and the establishing of a parking area and a service road for construction vehicles. The Additional phases of construction will be dependent on project funding, the architect says.

“The complex will undoubtedly be top notch and it’s in a great location with high visibility and easy access. The project has all the right pieces to make it a great asset to the city of Fairview Heights and its residents,” said Bill Reichert, owner of EWR Architects.

The center will be developed on a tract sold to the City of Fairview Heights last year by Grant School District 110. District students will have access to the track and soccer fields.

Board approves MidAmerica Airport improvements

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission, Aug. 17, approved $625,000 in updates for the passenger terminal at MidAmerica Airport near Mascoutah.

Building improvements at the civilian airport alongside Scott Air Force Base are to include:

— An improved public address system,

— New lighting controls,

— Replacement of the roof over the terminal’s vestibule,

— Door and window replacements, and

— Air conditioning upgrades.

Airport administrators originally planned to undertake the building improvement program last year, but the projects was delayed when bids exceeded budget projections.

The Federal Aviation Administration will cover 90 percent of the project cost, with St. Clair County paying the rest.

A timeframe for completion of the work is being developed, according to Airport Director Tim Cantwell said.

East St. Louis hires new city manager

St. Louis-based urban planner and community developer Daffney Moore becomes the new city manager of East St. Louis on Sept. 1.

She replaces City Manager Courtney Logan, who is leaving Aug. 31 to join a large law enforcement and military technology company as general counsel and vice president of government operations.

He has served as East St. Louis city manager since April 2016.

Daffney Moore has been serving as city administrator for the St. Louis County municipality of Dellwood, Moore she previously worked as the economic development director for the City of Berkeley in St. Louis County and was a planner with the City of St. Louis. planning and urban design agency.

Moore has a master of arts in urban and regional planning from Jackson State University and a bachelor of science in organizational communication from Missouri State University.

Moore was approved as the new city manager by the East St. Louis City Council at its most recent meeting.

In other action, the council approved the appointment of Charles Powell III to the seat vacated by newly elected State Rep. LaToya Greenwood. Powell is the son of longtime East St. Louis political Charles Powell.

Solar program meets goal, increases incentive

Agreements for the installation of more than 550 individual solar panels on a total of 23 homes across Madison County were announced Aug. 15 by administrators for the Solarize Madison County/Glen Carbon program.

With that, administrators say, the program reached the second in a series of performance benchmarks that will allow it to increase solar panel purchase rebates to participating property owners.

Averaging rebates will now increase to around $375 per solar array, under the terms of group purchasing agreements with the program’s solar panel provider and its sponsoring government entities.

In all, over 480 individuals have signed up for information on the Solarize Madison County / Glen Carbon program since it began in March, administrators say.

The program allows individual home and commercial property owners to access lower prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing. The program’s Aug. 31 deadline for receipt of signed contracts is fast approaching.

–Metro-East Area News Briefs–