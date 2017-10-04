–Metro-East Area News Briefs

St. Clair foreclosure mediation program now mandatory

Lenders must now negotiate with St. Clair County homeowners before foreclosing on their residences. The voluntary St. Clair County Foreclosure Mediation Program, launched by the St. Clair County Court in January 2014, became mandatory for owner-occupied residential foreclosure cases on Aug. 17.

So far, some 360 homeowners have so far participated with 40 percent reaching successful agreements; including 35 percent who retained their homes and 5 percent who were assisted in a “dignified exit option,” according to a court press release announcing the mandatory program.

“The foreclosure program has been great for the St. Clair County community. I’m pleased with the results of the program to date. Now the newly added mandatory aspect of the program brings banks and homeowners to the table in a more expedited fashion,” Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson said.

Under the program, the court contracts with the Dispute Resolution Institute, Inc., an Illinois non-profit organization, to provide experienced staff to assist homeowner-defendants. The program was designed with homeowners in mind, according to the institute.

“Program participants receive individualized attention on their foreclosure cases. Our highly trained staff are happy to have the opportunity to assist the parties through this stressful process, hopefully resulting in feeling heard and reaching an agreement whenever possible,” said Missy Greathouse, executive director of the Dispute Resolution Institute, Inc.

Until now, homeowners have had to request mediation. Under the new mandatory program, defendant-homeowners will receive notice of an initial mediation intake conference date as part of foreclosure notices.

At the initial intake conference, homeowners will receive information about the foreclosure process and possible options for homeowners. If a homeowner does not appear, the case will be referred to court.

“No one wants to go through a foreclosure. Many of the homeowners that appear before me simply cannot afford to hire an attorney. This mandatory mediation program allows homeowners an opportunity to work towards a resolution with the assistance of a neutral party. I am pleased that even more homeowners now will benefit from this program,” Associate Judge Heinz Rudolf said.

Foreclosure cases that are currently in court may be ordered into the mediation program by a judge; however, the homeowner must ask the judge to order the case into the program. Not all cases will be eligible for the program.

This project was funded and made possible through a grant from the Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan. Since 2014, the grant has been supported with funds from the National Foreclosure Settlement. The program will be funded through a foreclosure filing fee fund beginning May 2018.

For more information, call (618) 549-1500, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Free parking to end at MidAmerica Airport

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission is advancing plans to charge for parking at MidAmerica Airport near Mascoutah.

Parking has been free since the civilian annex to Scott Air Force Base opened in 1997. However, commissioners say new revenues are needed to support the facility. The new parking charges are expected to be implemented sometime in the spring of 2018.

Daily parking rates from $5 to $7, as well as hourly rates, are being considered. The commission Sept. 21 authorized $500,000 for construction of parking terminals at the airport, with total costs for the project not to exceed $850,000.

The terminals will have up to six parking machines, accepting both cash and cards. Passengers will pay for parking leaving then airport. Third-party management of the parking system is expected to cost $4,000 to $6,000 a month.

East St. Louis plans bid for Amazon facility

East St. Louis is entering the high-profile competition for online retailer Amazon’s planned, second national headquarters (HQ2) facility, according to new City Manager Daffney Moore. She hopes the East St. Louis bid will draw support from other Metro East officials as well as business leaders in St. Louis.

O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach last month announced plans to attract Amazon to a tract just north of Scott Air Force Base. St. Clair County officials say they will submit a proposal for the $5 billion office complex but have not announced a location. In Madison County, Edwardsville have announced they will but it a bid.

Meanwhile in Missouri, the City of St. Louis and adjacent St. Louis County are working on a joint bid. Proposals are due in to Amazon by Oct.19.

O’Fallon police back at full force

The O’Fallon Police Department is fully staffed for the first time in seven years, following the hiring of four new officers last month. New officers George Fender, Cloee Frank, Justin Ellis and Nicholas Luttrell were formally introduced at the O’Fallon City Council meeting last week. Officer Frank comes to O’Fallon following four years with the Carbondale Police Department. Officer Fender is a 10-year as a police of the Shiloh Police Department.

Officer Ellis has been a part-time patrolman with the Grantfork Police Department as well as a full-time paramedic for O’Fallon. Luttrell, a recent graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, is expected to graduate in December from the Police Academy at Southwestern Illinois College.

Police department staffing has become an issue in the St. Louis region in the wake of civil unrest over police procedures in recent weeks. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is reportedly operating more than 100 officers short of authorized strength.

L&C invites interested students to Discover Days

High school students can get a taste of college life during Lewis and Clark Community College’s inaugural Discover Days event, Oct. 9, outside the Hatheway Cultural Center on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

With many local schools closed that day, L&C will open its campus to allow high school students to talk with financial aid and enrollment representatives, tour labs and programs, and experience campus life with current college students. Prospective students can enjoy free food, music, contests and games, and get a free pair of L&C sunglasses for checking in an enrollment table.

L&C is planning to hold Discover Days twice per year – once in the fall and once in the spring – when high schools are not in session but the college is.

Hours for the first event are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Preregistration is not required, but recommended. Visit http://bit.ly/LCDiscoverDays to register today.

–Metro-East Area News Briefs–