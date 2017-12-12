–Metro East Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 20

DEC. 14

Madrigal Concert

Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m.

Collinsville High School, 2201 S. Morrison

$5

Experience medieval music of the season. For more information, call (618) 346-6350.

Jason McAtee Christmas Concert

Thursday, 7-9 p.m.

O’Fallon First United Methodist Church, 504 E. U.S. Highway 50

Free

Singer/songwriter Jason McAtee will entertain with seasonal music. For more information, call (618) 632-2354.

DEC. 14-16

Jacoby Arts Center Presents “The Devil’s Passion”

Thur.-Sat., 7:30-10 p.m.

627 E. Broadway, Alton

$15 on Thursday; $20 on Friday & Saturday

A unique and modern look on Christ’s story written by Justin Butcher. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

DEC. 15

Young Adults After Hours

Friday, 5-7 p.m.

Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson Ave.

Free

Young people in grades 6-12 will enjoy a lock-in after the library has closed for the day. There will be a movie, games, snacks and pizza. For more information, call (618) 254-4832.

Rough Shops Holiday Extravaganza

Friday, 5:45-9:45 p.m.

Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Show only $9; with food $14

A five-member band along with talented friends play a mixture of holiday classics, obscurities and originals. Food starts at 5:45; music starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call (618) 676-0998.

Marilyn Kaiser Organ Concert

Friday, 6-7 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 4th and Alby streets, Alton

Free

Renowned organist performs a holiday concert. For more information, call (618) 465-3592.

Dickens Christmas Mystery Dinner Theater also

Friday, 6:30-10 p.m.

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

$45

Your favorite Dickens characters provide the basis of an audience participation mystery. Dinner includes fried chicken and all the fixings. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.

Magnificat

Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Pkwy., E. Fairview Heights

Free will offering

The Chamber Choir and Orchestra will present two settings of Mary’s song of praise known as the Magnificat. The first is a Baroque masterpiece by J.S. Bach and the second is a modern interpretation by John Rutter. For more information, call (618) 277-4659.

DEC. 15-17

St. Louis Symphony Mercy Holiday Celebration

Fri. & Sat. 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO

$30-$74

The Symphony and Holiday Festival Chorus will perform holiday classics. For more information, visit slso.org.

DEC. 16

The Swans of Riverlands

Saturday, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Mo.

Free

Expert birder and Trumpeter Swan Watch Coordinator Pat Lueders will share the remarkable story of swans at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. For more information, call (636) 899-0090.

Wreaths Across America

Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St., Alton

Free

All 530 veteran’s graves in the Alton National Cemetery will be decorated with balsam wreaths for the holiday season. For more information, call (618) 474-2005.

Chess Club in O’Fallon

Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Youth in 2nd grade and older can work on chess strategy and learn a new move or two. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

Coat & Toy Drive

Saturday, noon-5 p.m.

Fairmont City Library Center, 4444 Collinsville Rd., Fairmont City

Free

Bring new coats and toys to be distributed to the needy. For more information, call (618) 482-3966.

Artist Talk: Katherine Simone Reynolds

Saturday, 3-4 p.m.

Granite City Art & Design District, 1822 State St.

Free

Reynolds will discuss her current exhibit, “When at all costs,” which consists of sculptural, video and photographic portraits of 7 prominent black athletes from the last 30 years. For more information, call (314) 565-2223

Dean Christopher – Las Vegas Christmas

Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St.

$25

Actor, singer and impressionist Dean Christopher will entertain. For more information, call (618) 462-3205.

Breakfast with Santa at Eckert’s

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Eckert’s Belleville Country Store, 951 S. Green Mount Rd.

$15 adults; $12 children

Children can talk to and have their pictures taken with Santa. Make reservations by calling (618) 233-0513, ext. 3.

Gingerbread House Workshop

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Eckert’s Belleville Country Store, 951 S. Green Mount Rd.

$14 per house

Eckert’s provides supplies and guidance; you provide creativity. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.

Visit with Santa in Columbia

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

Monroe County Welcome Center, 6 Gall Road.

Free; donations appreciated

Santa visits with children and poses for pictures. Bring your own camera. For more information, call (618) 281-8812.

St. Louis Regional Gun & Knife Show

Sat. & Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville

$6

ECA Hunting and Trade Shows hosts the largest hunting and trade show in Illinois. For more information, call (618) 345-8998.

Who’s Bad: Michael Jackson Tribute Band

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$35

Musicians, dancers and lightshow pay tribute to Michael Jackson. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

DEC. 16-17

Belleville Flea Market

Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East

$5

Antiques, vintage, collectible merchandise from 300+ vendors. For more information, call (618) 233-0052.

DEC. 17

Live Reindeer on the Square

Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

30 Public Square, Belleville

Free

Take pictures with reindeer or in an antique sleigh. For more information, call (618) 233-2015.

Jane Austen Holiday Tea

Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sweet Katie Bee’s Cupcake and Coffee Bar, 212 E. State St., O’Fallon

$18-$30

Choose between an Austen Lover’s Tea, Traditional Afternoon Tea, or Deluxe Afternoon Tea. For more information, call (314) 560-5743.

The Brewed Holiday Market

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton

Free

Shop a selection of gifts from some of the best small businesses in the bi-state region while sipping on Old Bakery’s selection of craft beer. Guests will have the opportunity to create their own custom wreaths with Honey & Clove Co.’s DIY Wreath Bar. For more information, call (618) 463-1470.

DEC. 18

Red Cross Blood Drive

Monday, 2-7 p.m.

East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave., Belleville

Free

To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767.

DEC. 19

Wildey Movie: A Christmas Story

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$2

The Christmas classic movie will be shown. Cash or checks only. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

Grief Support Group Meets

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Bethalto Women’s Ministry Center, 555 E. Bethalto Dr.

Free

Women who have lost a loved one can get support and encouragement from others who have suffered losses. For more information, call (618) 803-9078.

Salvation Army Rummage Sale

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Salvation Army Corps and Community Center, 3007 E. 23rd St., Granite City

Free

Get Christmas items at a great price. For more information, call (618) 451-7957.

DEC. 20

Red Cross Blood Drive in Lebanon

Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.

HOPE Family Church, 115 N. Madison St.

Free

All donors with a valid e-mail address who come to donate blood December 12th through December 20th will earn a chance to win a $50 gift certificate. For more information, call (618) 301-8491.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Dec. 13 – Dec. 20–