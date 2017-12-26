–Metro East Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 1

DEC. 28

Red Cross Blood Drive

Thursday, 3-7 p.m.

St. Clare Catholic School, 214 W. 3rd St., O’Fallon

Free

Give the gift of life. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of O’Fallon. For more information, call (618) 541-9358.

YWCA Mother’s Grief Support Group Counseling

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

304 E. 3rd St., Alton

Free

Mary Jason will lead the group to help mothers who have lost children. For more information, call (618) 465-7774.

DEC. 28-29

Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park

Thurs. & Fri., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

Free

A site interpreter will explain the differences between a mature and immature eagles, what they eat, and why they spend winter months in our area. For more information, call (618) 786-3323.

DEC. 29-30

DreamWorks Animation in Concert

Friday & Saturday, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Symphony, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, Mo.

$40-$50

Relive the moments from “Shrek”, “Madagascar”, “Kung Fu Panda”, “How to Train Your Dragon” and more as they are projected on the big screen while the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra plays the magical music live. For more information, visit slso.org.

DEC. 30

New Year’s at Noon

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Edwardsville Children’s Museum, 722 Holyoake Rd.

$15

Children and their caregivers come to a fancy party with snacks, crafts and other activities. Register by calling, (618) 692-2094.

DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Musical Show

Sunday, doors open 1 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Man St., Belleville

Matinee $5.50; evening $7.50

Ring in the New Year with a 2-hour theater pipe organ concert of various time periods. For more information, call (618) 233-0018.

La Guiannee at Fort de Chartres

Sunday, 7-9 p.m.

Fort de Chartres, Prairie du Rocher, 1350 IL Route 155

Free

In a traditional celebration dating back to 1722, the La Guiannee singers will visit houses and Fort de Chartres in the early French town of Prairie du Rocher and sing for the residents. For more information, call (618) 284-7230.

Afternoon Year’s Eve Party

Sunday, 2-4 p.m.

Bethalto Public Library, 321 S. Prairie St.

Free

All ages are welcome for games, crafts and snacks. Balloon drop at 8 p.m. For more information, call (618) 377-8141.

New Year’s Eve Party in Lebanon

Sunday, 6-11 p.m.

Emerald Mound Grange #1813, 10603 Emerald Mound Grange Rd.

Admission fee unknown

Family friendly fun and food. For more information, visit facebook.com/Emerald-Mound-Grange-1813.

Troy New Year’s Eve Party

Sunday, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Troy American Legion Post 708, 104 N. Main St.

Free admission

DJ James Peoples will provide the music and karaoke. For more information, call (618) 667-9892.

New Year’s Eve at the VFW

Sunday, 6:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St.

$35 individual; $60 couple

DJ M. Langford will provide music to dance the old year out. For more information, call (618)344-7195 or visit collinsvillevfw.org.

JAN. 1

Ringing of the Bells

Monday, noon

Downtown Belleville

Free

Come celebrate a centennial New Year celebration by bring your bells to ring in 2018. For more information, call (618) 233-6769.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 1–