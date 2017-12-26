–Metro East Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 1

Metro East Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 1December 26, 2017
DEC. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive
Thursday, 3-7 p.m.
St. Clare Catholic School, 214 W. 3rd St., O’Fallon
Free
Give the gift of life. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of O’Fallon. For more information, call (618) 541-9358.
YWCA Mother’s Grief Support Group Counseling
Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
304 E. 3rd St., Alton
Free
Mary Jason will lead the group to help mothers who have lost children. For more information, call (618) 465-7774.
DEC. 28-29
Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park
Thurs. & Fri., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton
Free
A site interpreter will explain the differences between a mature and immature eagles, what they eat, and why they spend winter months in our area. For more information, call (618) 786-3323.
DEC. 29-30
DreamWorks Animation in Concert
Friday & Saturday, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Symphony, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, Mo.
$40-$50
Relive the moments from “Shrek”, “Madagascar”, “Kung Fu Panda”, “How to Train Your Dragon” and more as they are projected on the big screen while the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra plays the magical music live. For more information, visit slso.org.
DEC. 30
New Year’s at Noon
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Edwardsville Children’s Museum, 722 Holyoake Rd.
$15
Children and their caregivers come to a fancy party with snacks, crafts and other activities. Register by calling, (618) 692-2094.
DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve Musical Show
Sunday, doors open 1 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Man St., Belleville
Matinee $5.50; evening $7.50
Ring in the New Year with a 2-hour theater pipe organ concert of various time periods. For more information, call (618) 233-0018.
La Guiannee at Fort de Chartres
Sunday, 7-9 p.m.
Fort de Chartres, Prairie du Rocher, 1350 IL Route 155
Free
In a traditional celebration dating back to 1722, the La Guiannee singers will visit houses and Fort de Chartres in the early French town of Prairie du Rocher and sing for the residents. For more information, call (618) 284-7230.
Afternoon Year’s Eve Party
Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Bethalto Public Library, 321 S. Prairie St.
Free
All ages are welcome for games, crafts and snacks. Balloon drop at 8 p.m. For more information, call (618) 377-8141.
New Year’s Eve Party in Lebanon
Sunday, 6-11 p.m.
Emerald Mound Grange #1813, 10603 Emerald Mound Grange Rd.
Admission fee unknown
Family friendly fun and food. For more information, visit facebook.com/Emerald-Mound-Grange-1813.
Troy New Year’s Eve Party
Sunday, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Troy American Legion Post 708, 104 N. Main St.
Free admission
DJ James Peoples will provide the music and karaoke. For more information, call (618) 667-9892.
New Year’s Eve at the VFW
Sunday, 6:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St.
$35 individual; $60 couple
DJ M. Langford will provide music to dance the old year out. For more information, call (618)344-7195 or visit collinsvillevfw.org.
JAN. 1
Ringing of the Bells
Monday, noon
Downtown Belleville
Free
Come celebrate a centennial New Year celebration by bring your bells to ring in 2018. For more information, call (618) 233-6769.
–Metro East Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 1–