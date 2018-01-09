–Metro East Calendar of Events Jan. 11 – Jan. 17

Metro East Calendar of Events Jan. 11 – Jan. 17January 9, 2018
JAN. 11
Write Your Own Story
Thursday, 9:30-11 a.m.
Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$15 initial fee
Local author Pat Hughes will provide interactive weekly classes to help budding authors record personal memories in the form of essays or stories. Binder $15; weekly sessions $3 each. For more information, call (618) 656-0300.
Daytime Book Club in Edwardsville
Thursday, 1 p.m.
Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$1
The group will discuss W. Bruce Cameron’s “A Dog’s Purpose.” The February selection will be “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. For more information, call (618) 656-0300.
Tablet & eReader Workshop
Thursday, 4-5:30 p.m.
O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza
Free
Bring your fully-charged devices and your library card to get help accessing the library’s resources and operating your device. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.
Highland Animal Shelter Quarter Auction
Thursday, 6-10 p.m.
Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville
A fee is charged for bid paddles
The Animal Shelter will benefit from the auction. For more information, call (618) 654-6067.
JAN. 12
Free Hearing Screenings
Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
Connect Hearing will provide hearing screenings on a walk-in basis. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.
Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group
Friday, 2-4 p.m.
Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Dr.
Free
July Clayton, a therapist with Senior Renewal, will conduct the meeting. For more information, call (618) 463-7895.
Charity Quarter Auction
Friday, 6 p.m.
Wood River Moose Family Center Lodge, 730 Wesley Dr., Wood River
Paddles $1
The Women of the Moose will donate all proceeds to charities. For more information, call (618) 259-0069.
Cree Rider Family Band
Friday, 7-9 p.m.
The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$9
The group’s music is rooted in country music with elements of folk, Americana and rock n’ roll. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.
JAN. 13
GC Tribe Mouse Races
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Madison County Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Rd., Collinsville
$15
The GC Tribe Baseball & Softball Club hosts their annual mouse races. For more information, call (618) 798-1118.
O’Fallon Masonic Breakfast and Blood Drive
Saturday, 7-10 a.m.
122 E. State St., O’Fallon
Free breakfast for all donors
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will be taking donations and those who give blood get a free breakfast. For an appointment, call (866) 448-3253.
Birds of Winter Raptor Saturday
Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Mo.
Free
Meet a live owl, hawk or falcon at the center. For more information, call (636) 899-0090.
Eagle Shuttle Tour
Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Audubon Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St.
$5
Take a 45 minute shuttle to spots along the Mississippi River to spot eagles. Event repeats at 11:30, 12:30 and 1:30. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.
Prepared Childbirth Class
Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
AMH OB Classroom, Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Dr.
Free
To register call (800) 392-0936.
Mommy & Me Cooking Class: Pasta
Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m.
Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville
$20 per child
Children aged 2-5 years can create a Leaning Tower of Cheeses Kabob, Ziti with Homemade Red Wauce, and Fruit Pie Ravioli. For information, call (618) 233-0513.
Preschool Information Fair
Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon
O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza
Free
Many schools begin enrollment at this time of year. Preschools and daycares from the local area will have representatives on hand to answer questions. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.
Tour the D.D. Collins House
Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
621 W. Main St., Collinsville
Free
Visit the historic house to see how Collinsville’s founder lived. For more information, call (618) 420-0288.
Jake’s Leg Performs at the Wildey
Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$1850
Grateful Dead style musical experience. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.
Live Christmas Tree Recycling
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park, Columbia
Free
To recycle your once-living Christmas tree, drop it off at the park. For more information, call (618) 281-7144.
JAN. 14
Adult Cooking Class: Bacon Is Best
Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville
$15
Included will be demonstrations and recipes for Praline Bacon, Bacon Themed Appetizers, and Bacon Dressing. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.
JAN. 16
O’Fallon Historical Society Meeting
Tuesday, 7-10 p.m.
101 W. State St.
Free
The program will be Jack LeChien with the “Turkey Hill Story.” For more information, call (618) 624-8409.
JAN. 17
Skin Cancer Screening
Wednesday, 4:15-6:15 p.m.
Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Dr.
Free
Dr. Noor Ahmed will provide screenings to detect skin cancer. For an appointment, call (800) 392-0936.
Evening Book Club in Edwardsville
Wednesday, 7-8 p.m.
Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St.
$1
The group will discuss John LeCarre’s “A Perfect Spy.” February’s book will be “The Glass Castle: A Memoir” by Jeannette Walls. For more information, call (618) 656-0300.
