–Metro East Calendar of Events Jan. 11 – Jan. 17

JAN. 11

Write Your Own Story

Thursday, 9:30-11 a.m.

Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$15 initial fee

Local author Pat Hughes will provide interactive weekly classes to help budding authors record personal memories in the form of essays or stories. Binder $15; weekly sessions $3 each. For more information, call (618) 656-0300.

Daytime Book Club in Edwardsville

Thursday, 1 p.m.

Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$1

The group will discuss W. Bruce Cameron’s “A Dog’s Purpose.” The February selection will be “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. For more information, call (618) 656-0300.

Tablet & eReader Workshop

Thursday, 4-5:30 p.m.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Bring your fully-charged devices and your library card to get help accessing the library’s resources and operating your device. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

Highland Animal Shelter Quarter Auction

Thursday, 6-10 p.m.

Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville

A fee is charged for bid paddles

The Animal Shelter will benefit from the auction. For more information, call (618) 654-6067.

JAN. 12

Free Hearing Screenings

Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Connect Hearing will provide hearing screenings on a walk-in basis. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group

Friday, 2-4 p.m.

Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Dr.

Free

July Clayton, a therapist with Senior Renewal, will conduct the meeting. For more information, call (618) 463-7895.

Charity Quarter Auction

Friday, 6 p.m.

Wood River Moose Family Center Lodge, 730 Wesley Dr., Wood River

Paddles $1

The Women of the Moose will donate all proceeds to charities. For more information, call (618) 259-0069.

Cree Rider Family Band

Friday, 7-9 p.m.

The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$9

The group’s music is rooted in country music with elements of folk, Americana and rock n’ roll. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

JAN. 13

GC Tribe Mouse Races

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Madison County Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Rd., Collinsville

$15

The GC Tribe Baseball & Softball Club hosts their annual mouse races. For more information, call (618) 798-1118.

O’Fallon Masonic Breakfast and Blood Drive

Saturday, 7-10 a.m.

122 E. State St., O’Fallon

Free breakfast for all donors

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will be taking donations and those who give blood get a free breakfast. For an appointment, call (866) 448-3253.

Birds of Winter Raptor Saturday

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Mo.

Free

Meet a live owl, hawk or falcon at the center. For more information, call (636) 899-0090.

Eagle Shuttle Tour

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Audubon Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St.

$5

Take a 45 minute shuttle to spots along the Mississippi River to spot eagles. Event repeats at 11:30, 12:30 and 1:30. For more information, call (618) 465-6676.

Prepared Childbirth Class

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

AMH OB Classroom, Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Dr.

Free

To register call (800) 392-0936.

Mommy & Me Cooking Class: Pasta

Saturday, 9:30-11 a.m.

Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville

$20 per child

Children aged 2-5 years can create a Leaning Tower of Cheeses Kabob, Ziti with Homemade Red Wauce, and Fruit Pie Ravioli. For information, call (618) 233-0513.

Preschool Information Fair

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Many schools begin enrollment at this time of year. Preschools and daycares from the local area will have representatives on hand to answer questions. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

Tour the D.D. Collins House

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

621 W. Main St., Collinsville

Free

Visit the historic house to see how Collinsville’s founder lived. For more information, call (618) 420-0288.

Jake’s Leg Performs at the Wildey

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$1850

Grateful Dead style musical experience. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

Live Christmas Tree Recycling

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park, Columbia

Free

To recycle your once-living Christmas tree, drop it off at the park. For more information, call (618) 281-7144.

JAN. 14

Adult Cooking Class: Bacon Is Best

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville

$15

Included will be demonstrations and recipes for Praline Bacon, Bacon Themed Appetizers, and Bacon Dressing. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.

JAN. 16

O’Fallon Historical Society Meeting

Tuesday, 7-10 p.m.

101 W. State St.

Free

The program will be Jack LeChien with the “Turkey Hill Story.” For more information, call (618) 624-8409.

JAN. 17

Skin Cancer Screening

Wednesday, 4:15-6:15 p.m.

Alton Memorial Hospital, 1 Memorial Dr.

Free

Dr. Noor Ahmed will provide screenings to detect skin cancer. For an appointment, call (800) 392-0936.

Evening Book Club in Edwardsville

Wednesday, 7-8 p.m.

Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St.

$1

The group will discuss John LeCarre’s “A Perfect Spy.” February’s book will be “The Glass Castle: A Memoir” by Jeannette Walls. For more information, call (618) 656-0300.

