–Metro East Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10

JAN. 4

Fun and Furry Read to a Dog at the Library

Thursday, 4-5 p.m.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Children can expand their reading skills by reading to a certified therapy dog. This event repeats on Tuesday, Jan. 9. For more information, call (618) 632-3783).

Meet the Greenway Designers

Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Local 36 Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall, 2319 Chouteau Ave., St. Louis

Free

Four design teams will present to show their plans for the Great Rivers Greenway project. For more information, visit chouteaugreenway.org.

Anime Club

Thursday, 6 p.m.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Teens will watch a movie and work with the library’s art supplies to practice being creative. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

JAN. 5

Pinterest Party

Friday, 7-10 p.m.

Wood River Parks & Recreation, 633 N. Wood River Ave.

$20-$25

Every month a different craft will be selected and the Rec. Dept. will provide all the materials needed to construct it. Register at tshq.bluesombrero,com/Default.aspx>tabid=1351428.

Silver Bullet STL – A Tribute to Bob Seger

Friday, 8 p.m.

Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$21

Jack Schmitt Chevrolet presents the tribute to Bob Seger. For more information, call (618) 307-1750.

JAN. 5-7

Let’s Go Fishing Show

Fri., noon-8 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville

$7 adults; youths 5-15 $3.50; seniors $5

Vendors include tackle retailers, boat dealers, fishing related accessories, resorts, associations, and general products and services. For more information, call (618) 345-8998.

JAN. 6

Maple Tapping Class

Saturday, 1-2 p.m.

631 Willoughby Ln., Collinsville

Free; donations appreciated

You will have the opportunity to place a tap in a maple tree and set up the collection system. Later classes will teach how to turn sap into syrup. For more information, call (618) 346-7529.

Zack Swain, Gospel Pianist

Saturday, 7 p.m.

St. Paul UCC, 127 St. Paul St., Columbia

Free

Swain performs a variety of musical styles with high energy. For more information, call (618) 660-5790.

O’Fallon Writers’ Group

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Aspiring writers gather to learn from each other and to practice their craft. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

Eagle Fest in West Alton, Mo.

Saturday, 7-10 a.m.

The Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way

Free

Celebrate the return of wintering bald eagles. For more information, call (636) 899-0090.

Spay & Neuter Clinic

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Edwardsville (call for exact location)

$20-$30

People living in Madison County on Social Security Disability or Food Stamps can have their pets spayed or neutered at greatly reduced fees. Also eligible are low-income pet owners and caretakers of community cats. For an appointment, call (618) 550-7647.

Alton-Audubon Eagle Ice Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

200 Piasa St., Alton

Free

Family-friendly event includes a meet and greet with a live eagle, cold weather games, and ice sculpturing. For more information, call (800) 258-6645.

Sylvan ACT and SAT Prep

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St.

Free

Teens can take the practice tests to get acquainted with these important tests. Register by visiting http://glencarbonlibrary.org/calendar/?month=jan&yr=2018.

Way of Lights Run

Saturday, check-in 5-6:15 p.m.

National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 422 S. Demazenod Dr., Belleville

$35; walk $25

5K competitive run and a 1.5 mile fun walk. For more information, call (618) 397-6700.

JAN. 7

Miss Jubilee & the Humdingers

Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St.

$20

Popular local performer whose music spans the 1920s-1950s. For more information, call (618) 462-3205.

Matinee Movie in O’Fallon

Sunday, 2 p.m.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Family-friendly movies and free popcorn at the library. This months’ movie is “Cars 2.” For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

Spay & Neuter Clinic

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Alton (call for exact location)

$20-$30

People living in Madison County on Social Security Disability or Food Stamps can have their pets spayed or neutered at greatly reduced fees. Also eligible are low-income pet owners and caretakers of community cats. Rabies vaccine required for all animals. Additional $10.00 fee if proof is not provided. For an appointment, call (618) 550-7647.

Microchip Clinic

Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dog Day Afternoon “Where Tails Wag”, 2527 Frank Scott Pkwy. W., Belleville

$15

Get your pets microchipped so they can be returned to you if they get lost. Make an appointment by calling (314) 339-7481.

Movie Matinee in O’Fallon

Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Family-friendly movie, “Cars 3”, will be shown. Free popcorn. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

JAN. 8

Boards and Build Club Meets

Monday, 4:30 p.m.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Young people from 2nd to 8th grades will use their creativity to create and to solve problems. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

Bully Buster Seminar

Monday, 4:30 p.m.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza

Free

Youths in kindergarten through fourth grade join 3T Karate to learn how to avoid conflict with bullies and how to de-escalate a tense situation in a non-violent way. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

JAN. 9

Graphic Novel Club Meets

Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Li9brary, 40 W. Main St.

Free

The book “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier will be discussed by tweens and teens. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

JAN. 10

Job Recruitment Fair

Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

O’Fallon Public Library. 120 Civic Plaza

Free

StaffQuick will be used to help fill out applications and participate in interviews with a consultant. Bring two forms of ID to be able to complete the interview process. For more information, visit https://ofpl.info/events/job-recruitment-fair.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10–