–Metro East Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

Metro East Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29November 21, 2017
NOV. 23
ENIN Turkey Trot 5K
Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon
Parking Lot A, Founders Hall, Southern Illinois at Edwardsville
Registration fee required
Edwardsville Neighbors in Need will benefit from the 8th Annual race on Thanksgiving morning. For more information, visit siue.edu.
Thanksgiving Feast
Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton
$28.95; children 4-11, $9.95.
Featuring carving stations, traditional & unique selections of side dishes, salads and dessert including a banana’s foster station. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.
NOV. 24
Santa Parade in Belleville
Friday, 10 a.m.
Begins at 17th and W. Main streets
Free
Largest holiday parade in Southern Illinois sponsored by the Optimist Club of Belleville. For more information, call (618) 233-6769.
Highland’s Lighted Christmas Parade
Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Corner of Lindenthal and Poplar streets ending at the town square.
Free
For more information, call (618) 654-3721.
Bethalto Christmas Village Opens
Friday, 5-8 p.m.
Bethalto Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St.
Free
Stroll through the park decorated with lighted trees. For more information, call (618) 240-5982.
Christmas Wonderland at Rock Springs Park
Friday, 6-9 p.m.
2100 College Ave., Alton
$7 per car donation
Millions of lights will take your breath away. Event continues through December 27. A special walk-through night will be held on November 27. For more information, call (800) 248-6645.
Christkindlmarkt Opens in Belleville
Friday, all day
Public Square
Free
Authentic German Christmas Market featuring vendors from around the world. Continues through December 23. For more information, call (800) 677-9255.
Black Friday Bash in Fairview Heights
Friday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
134 St. Clair Square
Free
Event includes door buster specials, hourly giveaways, a DJ and ‘selfie station.’ For more information, call (618) 489-2000.
Black Friday Toy Drive
Friday 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Dairy Queen, 3905 S. State Rte. 159, Glen Carbon
Free admission
Get a free Blizzard for every new, unwrapped toy donated to “Fire Truck O’Toys.” Granite City DQ is also participating in the collection. For more information, visit firetruckotoys.org.
NOV. 24-25
Christmas Candlelight Tours
Fri.-Sun. 6-9 p.m.
409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville
$10; $5 child
1820s brick house will be decorated for Christmas and open for tours. Seasonal refreshments will be served. For more information, call (618) 692-1818.
NOV. 24-26
Holiday Native Market Days
Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville
Free
Purchase holiday gifts made by Native American artists and craftsmen. For more information, call (618) 344-9221.
Kay Weber Annual Fall Fair
Fri. 3-8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Belle-Clair Exposition Building, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville
Friday $4; Sat. & Sun. $2
Over 400 exhibitors offer great shopping opportunities. For more information, call (618) 235-0666.
NOV. 24-DEC. 17
Food for Fines in Collinsville
Daily during library hours
Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
Take care of your old library fines by donating non-perishable foods to the local food pantries. Each item will waive $1 of overdue fines (does not apply to processing fees or lost/damaged items). Event is also held at the Fairmont City Library, 4444 Collinsville Rd. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.
NOV. 24-DEC. 31
Gingerbread Walk Display
All day
Main Street, Belleville
Free
See gingerbread creations displayed in merchants’ windows in the 3 blocks around the Public Square. For more information, call (618) 233-1416.
NOV. 25
Santa Claus Comes to Edwardsville’s City Park
Saturday, 1-8:30 p.m.
101 S. Buchanan Ave.
Free
Santa arrives on a City fire truck
Gingerbread House Workshop
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville
$14
Eckert’s will provide all the supplies to make a gingerbread house. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.
Green Gift Bazaar
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton
Free admission
Purchase earth-friendly, one-of-a-kind gifts. Bring your non-working holiday lights to be recycled. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.
A (2 Person) Christmas Play
Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon
Afterwards Books, 441 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville
Free
StagePlay Learning will perform a special adaptation of the classic play by Charles Dickens. For more information, call (618) 655-0355.
Trottin’ Into Christmas Poker Walk
Saturday, 3-8 p.m.
Main Street, Edwardsville
$35 per person/scorecard
Pick up your first card from 2:30-5 p.m. at Stagger Inn, and by all 5 businesses for a chance at prizes. For more information, email aldavis@alz.org.
Jacoby Arts Center Presents Trilogy and Family Album
Saturday, 7-9 p.m.
627 E. Broadway, Alton
Free, donations appreciated
The feature film, “Family Album” tells a family’s story and has been filmed in the Alton area by local actors, dancers and vocalists. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.
NOV. 25-26
Christmas on the Square and Christmas Walk
Saturday and Sunday, noon-4 p.m.
100 S. Main St., Waterloo
Good shopping, free carriage rides, live Christmas concert, cookie walk and decorated lamp post contest. GLOW Lighted Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call (618) 939-5300.
Great American Train Show
Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville
$11
Show features operating model railroads, train dealers, collectors and hands-on exhibits, demonstrations and workshops. For more information, call (618) 345-8998.
GLOW Lighted Holiday Parade
Saturday & Sunday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Downtown Waterloo
Free
Bring your chairs and blankets to enjoy the lighted displays. For more information, visit waterlooglow.com.
NOV. 26
Hometown Harmony Concert
Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd., Columbia
$6
8th Annual Hometown Harmony Christmas Concert will have Rudolph, Frosty and Santa as guests. For more information, call (618) 530-4208.
NOV. 27
Airline Drive Self Storage Auction
Monday, 4:30-6 p.m.
490 E. Airline Dr., East Alton
Free admission
Final auction of the year. For more information, call (618) 259-2376.
NOV. 28
Living with Alzheimer’s Disease
Tuesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
St. John’s Community Care with Rep. Katie Stuart will discuss the disease, possible financial resources, residential options and support groups. For a reservation, call (618) 344-5008.
Hall of Authors
Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.
O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon, IL
Free
Hear authors Jeff Weigel, Dan Killeen and Jennifer Ward read from their books. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.
NOV. 29
Blum House Book Club Discusses “Orphan Train”
Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 pm.
Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.
Free
Christian Baker Kline’s book will be discussed. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.
