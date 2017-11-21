–Metro East Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

NOV. 23

ENIN Turkey Trot 5K

Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon

Parking Lot A, Founders Hall, Southern Illinois at Edwardsville

Registration fee required

Edwardsville Neighbors in Need will benefit from the 8th Annual race on Thanksgiving morning. For more information, visit siue.edu.

Thanksgiving Feast

Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

$28.95; children 4-11, $9.95.

Featuring carving stations, traditional & unique selections of side dishes, salads and dessert including a banana’s foster station. For more information, call (618) 786-2331.

NOV. 24

Santa Parade in Belleville

Friday, 10 a.m.

Begins at 17th and W. Main streets

Free

Largest holiday parade in Southern Illinois sponsored by the Optimist Club of Belleville. For more information, call (618) 233-6769.

Highland’s Lighted Christmas Parade

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Corner of Lindenthal and Poplar streets ending at the town square.

Free

For more information, call (618) 654-3721.

Bethalto Christmas Village Opens

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Bethalto Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St.

Free

Stroll through the park decorated with lighted trees. For more information, call (618) 240-5982.

Christmas Wonderland at Rock Springs Park

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

2100 College Ave., Alton

$7 per car donation

Millions of lights will take your breath away. Event continues through December 27. A special walk-through night will be held on November 27. For more information, call (800) 248-6645.

Christkindlmarkt Opens in Belleville

Friday, all day

Public Square

Free

Authentic German Christmas Market featuring vendors from around the world. Continues through December 23. For more information, call (800) 677-9255.

Black Friday Bash in Fairview Heights

Friday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

134 St. Clair Square

Free

Event includes door buster specials, hourly giveaways, a DJ and ‘selfie station.’ For more information, call (618) 489-2000.

Black Friday Toy Drive

Friday 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Dairy Queen, 3905 S. State Rte. 159, Glen Carbon

Free admission

Get a free Blizzard for every new, unwrapped toy donated to “Fire Truck O’Toys.” Granite City DQ is also participating in the collection. For more information, visit firetruckotoys.org.

NOV. 24-25

Christmas Candlelight Tours

Fri.-Sun. 6-9 p.m.

409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville

$10; $5 child

1820s brick house will be decorated for Christmas and open for tours. Seasonal refreshments will be served. For more information, call (618) 692-1818.

NOV. 24-26

Holiday Native Market Days

Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

Purchase holiday gifts made by Native American artists and craftsmen. For more information, call (618) 344-9221.

Kay Weber Annual Fall Fair

Fri. 3-8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Belle-Clair Exposition Building, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville

Friday $4; Sat. & Sun. $2

Over 400 exhibitors offer great shopping opportunities. For more information, call (618) 235-0666.

NOV. 24-DEC. 17

Food for Fines in Collinsville

Daily during library hours

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Take care of your old library fines by donating non-perishable foods to the local food pantries. Each item will waive $1 of overdue fines (does not apply to processing fees or lost/damaged items). Event is also held at the Fairmont City Library, 4444 Collinsville Rd. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

NOV. 24-DEC. 31

Gingerbread Walk Display

All day

Main Street, Belleville

Free

See gingerbread creations displayed in merchants’ windows in the 3 blocks around the Public Square. For more information, call (618) 233-1416.

NOV. 25

Santa Claus Comes to Edwardsville’s City Park

Saturday, 1-8:30 p.m.

101 S. Buchanan Ave.

Free

Santa arrives on a City fire truck

Gingerbread House Workshop

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville

$14

Eckert’s will provide all the supplies to make a gingerbread house. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.

Green Gift Bazaar

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

YWCA, 304 E. 3rd St., Alton

Free admission

Purchase earth-friendly, one-of-a-kind gifts. Bring your non-working holiday lights to be recycled. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.

A (2 Person) Christmas Play

Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon

Afterwards Books, 441 E. Vandalia St., Edwardsville

Free

StagePlay Learning will perform a special adaptation of the classic play by Charles Dickens. For more information, call (618) 655-0355.

Trottin’ Into Christmas Poker Walk

Saturday, 3-8 p.m.

Main Street, Edwardsville

$35 per person/scorecard

Pick up your first card from 2:30-5 p.m. at Stagger Inn, and by all 5 businesses for a chance at prizes. For more information, email aldavis@alz.org.

Jacoby Arts Center Presents Trilogy and Family Album

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

627 E. Broadway, Alton

Free, donations appreciated

The feature film, “Family Album” tells a family’s story and has been filmed in the Alton area by local actors, dancers and vocalists. For more information, call (618) 462-5222.

NOV. 25-26

Christmas on the Square and Christmas Walk

Saturday and Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

100 S. Main St., Waterloo

Good shopping, free carriage rides, live Christmas concert, cookie walk and decorated lamp post contest. GLOW Lighted Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call (618) 939-5300.

Great American Train Show

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Dr., Collinsville

$11

Show features operating model railroads, train dealers, collectors and hands-on exhibits, demonstrations and workshops. For more information, call (618) 345-8998.

GLOW Lighted Holiday Parade

Saturday & Sunday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Downtown Waterloo

Free

Bring your chairs and blankets to enjoy the lighted displays. For more information, visit waterlooglow.com.

NOV. 26

Hometown Harmony Concert

Sunday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd., Columbia

$6

8th Annual Hometown Harmony Christmas Concert will have Rudolph, Frosty and Santa as guests. For more information, call (618) 530-4208.

NOV. 27

Airline Drive Self Storage Auction

Monday, 4:30-6 p.m.

490 E. Airline Dr., East Alton

Free admission

Final auction of the year. For more information, call (618) 259-2376.

NOV. 28

Living with Alzheimer’s Disease

Tuesday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

St. John’s Community Care with Rep. Katie Stuart will discuss the disease, possible financial resources, residential options and support groups. For a reservation, call (618) 344-5008.

Hall of Authors

Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.

O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon, IL

Free

Hear authors Jeff Weigel, Dan Killeen and Jennifer Ward read from their books. For more information, call (618) 632-3783.

NOV. 29

Blum House Book Club Discusses “Orphan Train”

Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 pm.

Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 W. Main St.

Free

Christian Baker Kline’s book will be discussed. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29–