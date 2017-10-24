–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31

Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31Chronicle Media — October 24, 2017
OCT. 26
Mommy & Me Pumpkin Decorating
Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Chick-fil-A, 6203 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights
Free
Bring your toddler or preschool-aged child for an interactive story time, craft and light snack. For more information, call (618) 397-2200.
Alzheimer’s Support Group Informational Meeting
Thursday, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 201 S. Moreland Rd., Bethalto
Free
Cedarhurst of Bethalto will provide two meetings for those caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s. For more information, call (618) 420-7078.
Hoots and Howls Trick or Treat
Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Rd., Dow
$5 per child
Children accompanied by an adult will go from station to station to meet creepy crawlies and nocturnal critters, make a craft and hear a story. For more information, email treehouse.caitlyn@gmail.com.
Vatterott College Fall Festival
Thursday, 4-6 p.m.
110 Commerce Ln., Fairview Heights
Free
Multiple Local businesses will be collaborating to bring a fun evening to the children in the surrounding area. For more information, call (217) 782-2551.
East Asian Exhibition Opening Reception
Thursday, 4-7 p.m.
Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville
Free
Exhibitions by Richard Sprengeler, the Songchun Guild of South Korea, and the SIUE University Museum. For more information, call 618-222-5278.
OCT. 27
Howl-o-ween Party
Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
LaBest Pet Resort, 4933 Indian Hills Dr., Edwardsville
Free
Prizes awarded for best costumes. Trick-or-treat for pet-safe treats, go pumpkin bowling or bobbing for skulls. For more information, call (618) 215-5636.
Trunk or Treat in Collinsville
Friday, 6-9 p.m.
VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia St.
Free
Event includes games, costume contest, candy walk, pumpkin decorating and kid crafts. For more information, call (618) 344-7195.
Trick or Treat Trail
Friday, afternoon
Downtown Square, Highland
Free
Children wear their costumes and receive treats as well as clues to complete the scavenger hunt for the prize drawing. Sponsored by the Highland News Leader. For more information, call (618) 882-6405.
OCT. 28
Collinsville Library’s Halloween Walk
Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
408 W. Main St.
Free
The whole library will be transformed into Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory. Children collect candy and goodies as they walk through the whole library. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.
Wood River Halloween Parade
Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Parade starts at Emerick Park on 6th St.
Free
Wood River Firefighters Association sponsors the daytime parade and costume contest. For more information, call (618) 259-0984 .
Nature Photography with Mike Matney
Saturday, 9-11 a.m.
Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site, 30 Ramey Dr., Collinsville
Free, donations appreciated
No experience needed. Just bring your camera. For more information, call (618) 346-5160.
Collinsville Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off
Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Downtown Collinsville
Free
Scott Credit Union sponsors the event which includes a chili cook-off and contest, children’s costume contest, a pet parade, and Treat or Trick Main Street until noon. For more information, call (618) 344-2884.
Costume Contest & Downtown Edwardsville Trick or Treating
Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Edwardsville City Park, 112 S. Kansas St.
Free
Edwardsville Parks Department and the Edwardsville Lion’s Club will host the contest at the City Park Bandstand. SIUE’s Suzuki Strings will be playing Halloween-ish music at 11 a.m. Parents register children no later than 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 618) 692-7538.
Trunk or Treat in O’Fallon
Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
Central Christian Church, 1420 Illini Dr.
Free
Kids can enjoy a safe alternative to traditional trick or treating. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors. For more information, call (618) 632-6361.
Trunk or Treat at Glidden Park
Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
398 Branch St., Collinsville
Free
Decorated cars and local businesses will be handing out candy to the kids. Event sponsored by the Collinsville Recreation Dept. For more information, call (618) 344-2884.
Harry Potter Party
Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson Ave.
Free
Wall through the doors and get sorted, make potions, and shop at Honeydukes. For more information, call (618) 254-4832.
Rotary Club Children’s Parade in O’Fallon
Saturday, noon
State Street and Vine Street
Bike parade and trick-or-treating at participating businesses. For more information, call (618) 616-1692.
UnHaunted Hayride in Marine
Saturday, 7-9 p.m.
Mills Apple Farm, 11477 Pocahontas Rd.
$5 per person
Hayrides, campfire, music, and games. For more information, call (618) 887-4732.
Behind the Lens with Matt Miles
Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Mo.
Free
Miles, from Rogersville, MO will talk about many of the wildlife and nature photographs featured in his new photo book, ‘Missouri, Wild and Wonderful.’ An opportunity to purchase signed book copies will follow presentation. For more information, call (636) 899-0090.
OCT. 28-29
Belleville Autumn Pickers Market
Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
St. Clair County Event Center, 1550 E. State Rte. 15, Belleville
$5; children 12 & under free
Arts, crafts, vintage and antiques will be available. For more information, call (217) 883-0570.
OCT. 29
East Alton Halloween Parade
Sunday, 7-8 p.m.
Main Street
Free
Eckert’s Offers Kids’ Cooking Class
Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville
$22 per child
Kids will make Green Slimy Dip, Freaky Frankenstein, Ghostly Bananas, and Yummy Mummy. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.
Trunk or Treat in Bethalto
Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
Cornerstone Church, 196 S. Moreland Rd.
Free
Event features bounce houses, candy and costumes. For more information, call (618) 377-7625.
OCT. 30
Madison County Youth Forum: Speak Out
Monday, 6-8 p.m.
SIUE Meridian Ballroom, State Rte. 157, Edwardsville
Free
“Stress Less” invites teenagers to speak about their stress. For more information, call (618) 296-6200.
HallowsEve Escape Room
Monday, 6:30-10 p.m.
Columbia Public Library, N. Metter and E. Locust streets
Free
Teens aged 12-17 get locked in an eerie room of puzzles and riddles for an hour. Teams must escape the room before the hour is up to win the HallowsEve prize. Registration required by calling (618) 281-4237.
OCT. 31
Alton Halloween Parade
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Alton
Edwardsville Halloween Parade
Tuesday, 6:30-10 p.m.
Trick or Treating in Collinsville
Tuesday, 6-9 p.m.
