–Metro East Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 31

OCT. 26

Mommy & Me Pumpkin Decorating

Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Chick-fil-A, 6203 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights

Free

Bring your toddler or preschool-aged child for an interactive story time, craft and light snack. For more information, call (618) 397-2200.

Alzheimer’s Support Group Informational Meeting

Thursday, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 201 S. Moreland Rd., Bethalto

Free

Cedarhurst of Bethalto will provide two meetings for those caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s. For more information, call (618) 420-7078.

Hoots and Howls Trick or Treat

Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Rd., Dow

$5 per child

Children accompanied by an adult will go from station to station to meet creepy crawlies and nocturnal critters, make a craft and hear a story. For more information, email treehouse.caitlyn@gmail.com.

Vatterott College Fall Festival

Thursday, 4-6 p.m.

110 Commerce Ln., Fairview Heights

Free

Multiple Local businesses will be collaborating to bring a fun evening to the children in the surrounding area. For more information, call (217) 782-2551.

East Asian Exhibition Opening Reception

Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Schmidt Art Center, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville

Free

Exhibitions by Richard Sprengeler, the Songchun Guild of South Korea, and the SIUE University Museum. For more information, call 618-222-5278.

OCT. 27

Howl-o-ween Party

Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

LaBest Pet Resort, 4933 Indian Hills Dr., Edwardsville

Free

Prizes awarded for best costumes. Trick-or-treat for pet-safe treats, go pumpkin bowling or bobbing for skulls. For more information, call (618) 215-5636.

Trunk or Treat in Collinsville

Friday, 6-9 p.m.

VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia St.

Free

Event includes games, costume contest, candy walk, pumpkin decorating and kid crafts. For more information, call (618) 344-7195.

Trick or Treat Trail

Friday, afternoon

Downtown Square, Highland

Free

Children wear their costumes and receive treats as well as clues to complete the scavenger hunt for the prize drawing. Sponsored by the Highland News Leader. For more information, call (618) 882-6405.

OCT. 28

Collinsville Library’s Halloween Walk

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

408 W. Main St.

Free

The whole library will be transformed into Willy Wonka’s magical chocolate factory. Children collect candy and goodies as they walk through the whole library. For more information, call (618) 344-1112.

Wood River Halloween Parade

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Parade starts at Emerick Park on 6th St.

Free

Wood River Firefighters Association sponsors the daytime parade and costume contest. For more information, call (618) 259-0984 .

Nature Photography with Mike Matney

Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site, 30 Ramey Dr., Collinsville

Free, donations appreciated

No experience needed. Just bring your camera. For more information, call (618) 346-5160.

Collinsville Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Downtown Collinsville

Free

Scott Credit Union sponsors the event which includes a chili cook-off and contest, children’s costume contest, a pet parade, and Treat or Trick Main Street until noon. For more information, call (618) 344-2884.

Costume Contest & Downtown Edwardsville Trick or Treating

Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Edwardsville City Park, 112 S. Kansas St.

Free

Edwardsville Parks Department and the Edwardsville Lion’s Club will host the contest at the City Park Bandstand. SIUE’s Suzuki Strings will be playing Halloween-ish music at 11 a.m. Parents register children no later than 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 618) 692-7538.

Trunk or Treat in O’Fallon

Saturday, 4-6 p.m.

Central Christian Church, 1420 Illini Dr.

Free

Kids can enjoy a safe alternative to traditional trick or treating. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors. For more information, call (618) 632-6361.

Trunk or Treat at Glidden Park

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

398 Branch St., Collinsville

Free

Decorated cars and local businesses will be handing out candy to the kids. Event sponsored by the Collinsville Recreation Dept. For more information, call (618) 344-2884.

Harry Potter Party

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson Ave.

Free

Wall through the doors and get sorted, make potions, and shop at Honeydukes. For more information, call (618) 254-4832.

Rotary Club Children’s Parade in O’Fallon

Saturday, noon

State Street and Vine Street

Bike parade and trick-or-treating at participating businesses. For more information, call (618) 616-1692.

UnHaunted Hayride in Marine

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Mills Apple Farm, 11477 Pocahontas Rd.

$5 per person

Hayrides, campfire, music, and games. For more information, call (618) 887-4732.

Behind the Lens with Matt Miles

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Mo.

Free

Miles, from Rogersville, MO will talk about many of the wildlife and nature photographs featured in his new photo book, ‘Missouri, Wild and Wonderful.’ An opportunity to purchase signed book copies will follow presentation. For more information, call (636) 899-0090.

OCT. 28-29

Belleville Autumn Pickers Market

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Clair County Event Center, 1550 E. State Rte. 15, Belleville

$5; children 12 & under free

Arts, crafts, vintage and antiques will be available. For more information, call (217) 883-0570.

OCT. 29

East Alton Halloween Parade

Sunday, 7-8 p.m.

Main Street

Free

Eckert’s Offers Kids’ Cooking Class

Sunday, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville

$22 per child

Kids will make Green Slimy Dip, Freaky Frankenstein, Ghostly Bananas, and Yummy Mummy. For more information, call (618) 233-0513.

Trunk or Treat in Bethalto

Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

Cornerstone Church, 196 S. Moreland Rd.

Free

Event features bounce houses, candy and costumes. For more information, call (618) 377-7625.

OCT. 30

Madison County Youth Forum: Speak Out

Monday, 6-8 p.m.

SIUE Meridian Ballroom, State Rte. 157, Edwardsville

Free

“Stress Less” invites teenagers to speak about their stress. For more information, call (618) 296-6200.

HallowsEve Escape Room

Monday, 6:30-10 p.m.

Columbia Public Library, N. Metter and E. Locust streets

Free

Teens aged 12-17 get locked in an eerie room of puzzles and riddles for an hour. Teams must escape the room before the hour is up to win the HallowsEve prize. Registration required by calling (618) 281-4237.

OCT. 31

Alton Halloween Parade

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Alton

Edwardsville Halloween Parade

Tuesday, 6:30-10 p.m.

Trick or Treating in Collinsville

Tuesday, 6-9 p.m.

