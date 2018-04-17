–Metro East Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25

APRIL 19-20

KC Hall Concert

Thursday, 6:30-10 p.m.

Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville

$7

Swing City Music and Jimmy G Productions host concert featuring Joe Wehner, Earth Dad, and Birds of Squalor. For more information, call 618-656-4985.

APRIL 19-21

Bankside Repertory Theatre Presents ‘Falling’

Thur.-Sat., 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

$15 on Thursday; $20 on Friday & Saturday

The play by Deanna Jent, “Falling” is the exploration of the dynamic and complicated reality of a family with an autistic, young son. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

APRIL 20-22

Curtain’s Ups Theater Company Presents ‘Little Miss Sunshine’

Fri. & Sat., 7:30; matinee Sat. & Sun., 2 p.m.

The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$18; seniors $15

When the youngest Hoover… energetic Olive, enters a regional children’s beauty pageant, the family thinks that their luck could change and embarks on a cross-country trek. Adult content and strobe lights. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

Astronomy Month Star Party

Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edwardsville Children’s Museum

Free

Children accompanied by a caregiver will learn about stars and get a glimpse through a telescope. For more information, call 618-692-2094.

Spring Hymn Sing

Friday, 7 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Ave., Alton

Join in a night of singing favorite hymns, including some by request. For more information, call 618-462-8816.

Comedy Hypnosis Live

Friday, 8-10 p.m.

The Command Post at the American Legion, 104 N Main St., Troy

$15

Must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/191332784929566/.

MASC Presents ‘An Inspector Calls’

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theater, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo

$12

Live theatre performance of “An Inspector Calls” by the Monroe Actors Stage Company at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Waterloo. For more information, call 618-939-7469.

APRIL 21

Small Town-Big World Cultural Celebration

Saturday, noon-8 p.m.

Downtown Alton

Free

A passport will direct attendees to venues that feature ethnic cuisine, traditional clothing, world music, folk art, dance performances, martial arts, sports, and information from faith communities. Sponsored by Alton Main Street. For more information, call 618-463-1016.

Progressive Taste of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Various locations in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon

$20; children 12 and under $10

Sample offerings from 23 participating restaurants. Silent auction begins at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 618-514-5588.

Craft Bazaar & Vendor Fair

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave.

Free

For more information, call 618-877-0513.

Community Work Day

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Collinsville

Free

The Collinsville Junior Service Club is hosting a day of service. Volunteers will be helping with projects at Glidden Park, Miner’s Theatre and Willoughby Farm. For more information, email collinsvillejrservice@gmail.com.

Future Soldier Mega Event

Saturday, 10 a.m.

US Army Career Center, 4115 Humbert Road, Alton

Free

Company-wide Future Soldier Competition. For more information, email usarmy.knox.usarec.list.5H3J@mail.mil

Healthy Kids Day

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

East Belleville YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave.

Free

Activities and Community Partners include the Belleville Fire Department, Water Safety Games, Associated Pediatric Dentistry, Sun Safety Games, and Healthy Snacks from the U of I Extension. For more information, call 618-236-9983.

ASO Presents “A Foreign Flavor”

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis & Clark Community College, Godfrey

$10; seniors $5; children under 13 free

The 73d season of the Alton Symphony Orchestra will conclude with overtures from around the world. For more information, call 618-792-4002.

Wildflower Hike at The Nature Institute

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey

Free

Come on a guided hike around the TNI preserve to see spring wildflowers. For more information, visit thenatureinstitute.org.

APRIL 21-22

Belleville Antiques & Collectibles Flea Market

Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Belle-Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East

Free admission

Over 600 tables and 300-400 vendors. For more information, call 68-233-0052.

APRIL 22

Mushroom Festival

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

Free

Listen to live music, browse vendors, taste local wines and learn all there is to know about mushrooms. The Great Morel Hunt will begin at 1 p.m. (weather and morel permitting.) For more information, call 618-786-2331.

APRIL 23

Family Movie Night in East Alton

Monday, 4:15-6 p.m.

East Alton Public Library, 250 Washington Ave.

Free

The movie shown will be ‘Ferdinand.’ For more information, call 618-259-0787.

APRIL 24

New Movie Release Night in Wood River

Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson Ave.

Free

The movie to be shown will be ‘Paddington 2.’ For more information, call 618-254-4832.

Spring Pinterest Part in Roxana

Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Roxana Public Library, 200 N. Central Ave.

$10 per person

Learn all about chalk paint in the class ‘Chalk Paint 101.’ Supplies will be provided. Register by calling 618-254-6713.

APRIL 25

RunWell Poker Run

Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

RunWell, 142 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Free

Get a map at the start and decide which businesses to hit and in which order to get the most cards and get back to RunWell before 8 p.m. Hands will be evaluated to find the winners. For more information, call 618-659-9903.

–Metro East Calendar of Events April 18 – April 25–