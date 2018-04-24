–Metro East Calendar of Events April 25 – May 2

Metro East Calendar of Events April 25 – May 2April 24, 2018
APRIL 26
Alton High School Presents ‘My Fair Lady’
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Alton High School Auditorium, 4200 Humbert Road.
$10; $5 for students
Classic musical play dealing with class distinctions in Great Britain at the turn of the century. For more information, call 618-474-2700.
Dance Recital at The Hett
Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon
Free
McKendree University dance students present examples of their work. For more information, call 618-537-6863.
APRIL 26-28
Thurs., 5-8 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon
Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St.
$5 admission on Thurs.; Fri. & Sat. free
Fill a bag with books for $5 on Friday and $3 on Saturday. For more information, call 618-344-1112.
Concealed Carry Training in Troy
Thurs. & Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Road, Troy
$99
Completing this course will certify you and provide the opportunity to apply for the Illinois concealed-carry license. For more information, email jimwiens@bbctroy.org.
APRIL 27
2018 Arbor Day Festival
Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey
Free
The day begins with a fishing derby for youth at 4 p.m. and continues with face painting, crafts, and youth activities. Free redbud tree seedlings will be given to the first 300 visitors. For more information, 618-466-3324.
‘Lady Bird’ Shown at The Wildey Theatre
Friday, 7 p.m.
252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$9
The relationship comedy stars Saoirse Ronan as Christine McPherson, a rebellious student at a conservative Catholic Sacramento high school who wants to escape her family and small town constraints to go to college in New York. For more information, call 618-307-1750.
APRIL 27-29
WWII Weekend at Jefferson Barracks
Fri., 1-3 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-noon
Jefferson Barracks Historic Site, 345 North Road, St. Louis
Free
Living history camps will offer a look into military life in the armies of the U.S., British, Canadian, Soviet and German armies. For more information, call 314-615-8800.
Indian Market Days
Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site, 30 Ramey Drive, Collinsville
Free
Native American artists will display their work. Artists include Norris Chee and Keith Yazzie Jay who are Navahos, and Billy Lacy who is from the Oklahoma Cherokee tribe. For more information, call 618-346-5160.
Rogue Theatre Presents ‘Stop Kiss’
Fri.-Sun., 7:30 p.m.
3rd Floor, 1320 Milton Road, Alton
$20 adults; $15 students with ID
A poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably. For reservations, visit theroguetheatreco.ticketspice.com/stop-kiss.
APRIL 28
Plant Sale in Elsah
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Three Rivers Community Farm, 22935 Chautauqua Road
Free admission
Many unique varieties of vegetable starts, bedding plants, native perennials, herbs and cut flowers. All pots and six packs are $3. At the same time, tour the fields, visit the chickens and talk with the farmers. There will also be produce and eggs for sale. For more information, call 618-946-7974.
Home Brew & Music Walk
Saturday, 4:30-9 p.m.
Downtown Belleville
Free
Musical performances will begin at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Belleville Main Street. For more information, call 618-233-2015.
Ballin’ with a Cop
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
YWCA of Alton, 304 E. 3rd St.
Free
Teams are invited to come play scrimmage basketball with members of the Alton Police Department. For more information, call 618-465-7774.
Kite Fly for Kids
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
Joe Glik Park, 710 E. Lake Drive, Edwardsville
Free
Family kite flying as well as a demonstration by the Gateway Kite Club. Goodie bags for the first 50 participants. For more information, call 618-692-7538.
Spring Beer Fest in Edwardsville
Saturday, noon-9 p.m.
City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St.
Free admission
Global Brew hosts the festival which features live music and craft beers, some from new breweries. For more information, call 618-632-1818.
WWII Canteen Dance
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Barracks Historic Site, 345 North Road, St. Louis, Mo.
$25
Dance to Big Band music from the World War II era with Michael Lacy and his New Orleans Swing Band. Meal catered by Kenricks for $15. For more information, call 314-615-8800.
Tri-M Community Concert
Saturday, 2-4 p.m.
Collinsville High School, 2201 S. Morrison
Free
The concert will be held outdoors, or if the weather is poor, inside the auditorium. The goal is to encourage children to participate in musical groups, and there will be instructors available to allow youths to try out instruments. For more information, call 618-346-6320.
APRIL 29
Gateway Ringers in Concert
Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. US Highway 50, O’Fallon
Free-will offering
Traveling group will perform music with bells. For more information, call 618-632-5562.
MAY 1
Control and Management of Japanese Hops
Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m.
National Great Rivers Research and Education Ctr., 1 Confluence Way, Alton
Free
Join NGRREC’s Field Biologist Megan Cosgriff as she discusses how the invasive species, Japanese hops, poses a major threat to floodplain forest ecosystems. For more information, call 618-468-2900.
MAY 2
Route 66 10K Cruise – Star Wars Day Run
Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville
Runners dress up to demonstrate their Star Wars geekiness and then run the 6.2-mile course. Shorter routes are available. For more information, email info@route6610k.com.
