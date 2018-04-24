–Metro East Calendar of Events April 25 – May 2

APRIL 26

Alton High School Presents ‘My Fair Lady’

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Alton High School Auditorium, 4200 Humbert Road.

$10; $5 for students

Classic musical play dealing with class distinctions in Great Britain at the turn of the century. For more information, call 618-474-2700.

Dance Recital at The Hett

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon

Free

McKendree University dance students present examples of their work. For more information, call 618-537-6863.

APRIL 26-28

Thurs., 5-8 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon

Collinsville Memorial Library Center, 408 W. Main St.

$5 admission on Thurs.; Fri. & Sat. free

Fill a bag with books for $5 on Friday and $3 on Saturday. For more information, call 618-344-1112.

Concealed Carry Training in Troy

Thurs. & Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Road, Troy

$99

Completing this course will certify you and provide the opportunity to apply for the Illinois concealed-carry license. For more information, email jimwiens@bbctroy.org.

APRIL 27

2018 Arbor Day Festival

Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

Free

The day begins with a fishing derby for youth at 4 p.m. and continues with face painting, crafts, and youth activities. Free redbud tree seedlings will be given to the first 300 visitors. For more information, 618-466-3324.

‘Lady Bird’ Shown at The Wildey Theatre

Friday, 7 p.m.

252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$9

The relationship comedy stars Saoirse Ronan as Christine McPherson, a rebellious student at a conservative Catholic Sacramento high school who wants to escape her family and small town constraints to go to college in New York. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

APRIL 27-29

WWII Weekend at Jefferson Barracks

Fri., 1-3 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-noon

Jefferson Barracks Historic Site, 345 North Road, St. Louis

Free

Living history camps will offer a look into military life in the armies of the U.S., British, Canadian, Soviet and German armies. For more information, call 314-615-8800.

Indian Market Days

Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site, 30 Ramey Drive, Collinsville

Free

Native American artists will display their work. Artists include Norris Chee and Keith Yazzie Jay who are Navahos, and Billy Lacy who is from the Oklahoma Cherokee tribe. For more information, call 618-346-5160.

Rogue Theatre Presents ‘Stop Kiss’

Fri.-Sun., 7:30 p.m.

3rd Floor, 1320 Milton Road, Alton

$20 adults; $15 students with ID

A poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably. For reservations, visit theroguetheatreco.ticketspice.com/stop-kiss.

APRIL 28

Plant Sale in Elsah

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Three Rivers Community Farm, 22935 Chautauqua Road

Free admission

Many unique varieties of vegetable starts, bedding plants, native perennials, herbs and cut flowers. All pots and six packs are $3. At the same time, tour the fields, visit the chickens and talk with the farmers. There will also be produce and eggs for sale. For more information, call 618-946-7974.

Home Brew & Music Walk

Saturday, 4:30-9 p.m.

Downtown Belleville

Free

Musical performances will begin at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Belleville Main Street. For more information, call 618-233-2015.

Ballin’ with a Cop

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

YWCA of Alton, 304 E. 3rd St.

Free

Teams are invited to come play scrimmage basketball with members of the Alton Police Department. For more information, call 618-465-7774.

Kite Fly for Kids

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Joe Glik Park, 710 E. Lake Drive, Edwardsville

Free

Family kite flying as well as a demonstration by the Gateway Kite Club. Goodie bags for the first 50 participants. For more information, call 618-692-7538.

Spring Beer Fest in Edwardsville

Saturday, noon-9 p.m.

City Park, 101 S. Buchanan St.

Free admission

Global Brew hosts the festival which features live music and craft beers, some from new breweries. For more information, call 618-632-1818.

WWII Canteen Dance

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Barracks Historic Site, 345 North Road, St. Louis, Mo.

$25

Dance to Big Band music from the World War II era with Michael Lacy and his New Orleans Swing Band. Meal catered by Kenricks for $15. For more information, call 314-615-8800.

Tri-M Community Concert

Saturday, 2-4 p.m.

Collinsville High School, 2201 S. Morrison

Free

The concert will be held outdoors, or if the weather is poor, inside the auditorium. The goal is to encourage children to participate in musical groups, and there will be instructors available to allow youths to try out instruments. For more information, call 618-346-6320.

APRIL 29

Gateway Ringers in Concert

Sunday, 4-6 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. US Highway 50, O’Fallon

Free-will offering

Traveling group will perform music with bells. For more information, call 618-632-5562.

MAY 1

Control and Management of Japanese Hops

Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Ctr., 1 Confluence Way, Alton

Free

Join NGRREC’s Field Biologist Megan Cosgriff as she discusses how the invasive species, Japanese hops, poses a major threat to floodplain forest ecosystems. For more information, call 618-468-2900.

MAY 2

Route 66 10K Cruise – Star Wars Day Run

Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville

Runners dress up to demonstrate their Star Wars geekiness and then run the 6.2-mile course. Shorter routes are available. For more information, email info@route6610k.com.

