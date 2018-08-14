–Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 15 – Aug. 21

AUG. 17-18

Columbia Days

Fri. & Sat., 4-11 p.m.

Turner Hall and Metter Park, 211 E. Cherry St.

Free

Amusement rides, games, food and music. Parade begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 618-281-7144.

AUG. 18

An Evening of Disney Magic

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive

$10-$30

Alton Little Theater presents beloved characters, beautiful music, dance and storytelling under the stars. Lawn tickets are $10. For more information, call 618-462-3205.

Handlebars & Guitars Benefit Children in Need

Saturday, 1-8:45 p.m.

Ted’s Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road, Alton

$15 per Rider; $5 per passenger

Scenic ride through the countryside ending at Drifters in Grafton. All proceeds benefit Patches & Badges for Kids. For more information, call 618-252-0197.

Blessing of the Fleet

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Alton Marina, 1 Henry St.

Free

Boats will parade along the Mississippi River on the way to Our Lady of the River for the annual Blessing of the Fleet. The parade will pass Portage Des Sioux at 2:15 p.m. For more information, call 314-303-2819.

Balloon Glow in Staunton

Saturday, 3-10 p.m.

Staunton Fireman’s Park, 900-998 Montgomery St.

Free

Family-friendly event with food, beverages, kids’ activities, and a balloon launch into the night sky. Balloon rides start at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 618-635-8356.

AUG. 19

JCH Ambulance Association Cornhole Tournament

Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Grafton Winery, 21028 Eckert Orchard Road,

Grafton

$40-$50 per team

Event will gather funds to purchase supplemental equipment for the Jersey City Hospital Ambulances. Food trucks, drinks, music and raffles. For more information, call 618-498-8449.

Karen Cain Entertains on the Carillon

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park,

4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Bring your own seating to the Nan Elliot Rose Garden and enjoy an hour of the music of the bells. For more information, call 618-463-3580.

Lewis & Clark Program

Saturday, 2-4 p.m.

Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Free

Site Superintendent Brad Winn will present a program retelling the often overlooked importance of Illinois in the project. For more information, call 618-656-7469.

Maeystown Fire Dept. BBQ & Show Us Your Ride

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Downtown Maeystown

Free

Enjoy barbecue, cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors. For more information, call 618-458-6660.

AUG. 20

YWCA Line Dancing

Monday, 5:30 p.m.

304 E. 3rd St., Alton

$5

Chicago Style Stepping will be taught and danced, led by Diane Ingram. For more information, call 618-465-7774.

AUG. 21

Rockin’ with Robert

Tuesday, 7-8 p.m.

2810 College Ave., Alton

Free

Bring your lawn chairs or blanket to enjoy the music of Bud Summers. For more information, call 800-258-6645.

Wilderness Walk in Edwardsville

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon

Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave.

Free

Take a guided tour led by Master Naturalist Judy to see the native wetland, prairie, and forest habitats. For more information, call 618-692-7578.

Wildey’s Theatre $2 Movie

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$2

The movie “Big” will be shown. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

