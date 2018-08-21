–Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 28

Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 28August 21, 2018
AUG. 23
Night Market in Alton
Thursday, 7-10 p.m.
Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway
Free
JAC combines with the Germania Brew Haus to sponsor a market featuring handmade or home grown items, live music and great food. For more information, call 618-462-5222.
AUG. 24
Movie at Metter Park
Friday, 7:30-10 p.m.
124 S. Metter Ave., Columbia
Free
Event features ‘Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along.’ Bring your own seating. For more information, call 618-281-7144.
AUG. 24-26
Kirchenfest
Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-midnight;
Sun. 9-10 a.m.
St. Paul Catholic Church, 1412 9th St., Highland
Free admission on Sat. and Sun.
Largest church festival in the area, the event includes German food, live music, auctions, and flea market. $5 admission to Friday night’s Flea Market Pre-Sale. For more information, call 618-654-2339.
AUG. 25-26
Midwest Salute to the Arts
Fri. 6-10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.;
Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Moody Park, Fairview Heights
Free
The works of 100 artists on display, as well as an interactive children’s creation station and children’s gallery. For more information, visit midwestsalute.com.
AUG. 25
Sauce Alton Food Truck Festival
Saturday, 4-8 p.m.
Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive
Free
The festival features food trucks from around the region offering global street food cuisine. For more information, call 800-258-6645.
Alton Marina Anniversary Party
Saturday, starts at 7:30 p.m.
Alton Marina, 1 Henry St.
Free
Celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Marina with music by ‘Smash Band’ and BBQ from Black Iron BBQ. For more information, call 618-462-9860.
Olden Days in Dow
Sat. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Sun. 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tri-County Antique Club Grounds, 23946 IL-3
$5
Vintage vehicles, parade, demonstrations, and live entertainment. For more information, visit tricountyantiqueclub.org.
Discovery Day
Watershed Nature Center
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville
Free
Young people investigate bugs and insects. For more information, call 618-692-7578.
Outdoor Concert Featuring Resurrection
Saturday, starts at 3 p.m.
Tri-County Rod & Gun Club, 20593 Oak Rest Road, Brighton
$25
Journey Tribute band features some of Nashville’s hottest musicians. Free parking. For more information, call 618-372-8272.
American Legion Flea Market
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville
Free
American Legion Post 365 holds its 4th Semi-Annual Indoor Flea Market featuring antiques, crafts, vendors and yard sale. For more information, call 618-345-2508.
AUG. 26
Carol Bierbaum Performs on the Carillon
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
Bring your blanket or chair and spread out in the Rose Garden to hear the music of the carillon. For more information, call 618-463-3580.
Learn to Preserve a Butterfly
Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Maeva’s Coffee, 1320 Milton Road, Alton
$70
Taxidermist Lady Von Black of the St. Louis Creaky Crow will teach those 15 and older how to preserve and frame a butterfly. All materials provided. For registration and information, visit maevascoffee.com.
AUG. 28
Heartland Prairie Walk
Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
Join the group at the observation deck and trek through the prairie to identify plants and birds. For more information, call 618-463-3580.
Spirit of Peoria: Full Day Cruise on the River
Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
St. Louis Riverfront, Arch North Area, South of Eads Bridge
$140 per person
Enjoy a full day of relaxation on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Event includes all-you-can-eat meals, professional storytelling, complimentary drinks, and live entertainment. For more information, call 800-258-6645.
$2 Movie at Wildey
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
The Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$2
The movie ‘The Big Lebowski’ will be shown. For more information, call 618-307-1750.
