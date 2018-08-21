–Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 28

AUG. 23

Night Market in Alton

Thursday, 7-10 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway

Free

JAC combines with the Germania Brew Haus to sponsor a market featuring handmade or home grown items, live music and great food. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

AUG. 24

Movie at Metter Park

Friday, 7:30-10 p.m.

124 S. Metter Ave., Columbia

Free

Event features ‘Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along.’ Bring your own seating. For more information, call 618-281-7144.

AUG. 24-26

Kirchenfest

Fri. 6-9 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-midnight;

Sun. 9-10 a.m.

St. Paul Catholic Church, 1412 9th St., Highland

Free admission on Sat. and Sun.

Largest church festival in the area, the event includes German food, live music, auctions, and flea market. $5 admission to Friday night’s Flea Market Pre-Sale. For more information, call 618-654-2339.

AUG. 25-26

Midwest Salute to the Arts

Fri. 6-10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.;

Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Moody Park, Fairview Heights

Free

The works of 100 artists on display, as well as an interactive children’s creation station and children’s gallery. For more information, visit midwestsalute.com.

AUG. 25

Sauce Alton Food Truck Festival

Saturday, 4-8 p.m.

Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive

Free

The festival features food trucks from around the region offering global street food cuisine. For more information, call 800-258-6645.

Alton Marina Anniversary Party

Saturday, starts at 7:30 p.m.

Alton Marina, 1 Henry St.

Free

Celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Marina with music by ‘Smash Band’ and BBQ from Black Iron BBQ. For more information, call 618-462-9860.

Olden Days in Dow

Sat. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sun. 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tri-County Antique Club Grounds, 23946 IL-3

$5

Vintage vehicles, parade, demonstrations, and live entertainment. For more information, visit tricountyantiqueclub.org.

Discovery Day

Watershed Nature Center

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville

Free

Young people investigate bugs and insects. For more information, call 618-692-7578.

Outdoor Concert Featuring Resurrection

Saturday, starts at 3 p.m.

Tri-County Rod & Gun Club, 20593 Oak Rest Road, Brighton

$25

Journey Tribute band features some of Nashville’s hottest musicians. Free parking. For more information, call 618-372-8272.

American Legion Flea Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville

Free

American Legion Post 365 holds its 4th Semi-Annual Indoor Flea Market featuring antiques, crafts, vendors and yard sale. For more information, call 618-345-2508.

AUG. 26

Carol Bierbaum Performs on the Carillon

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Bring your blanket or chair and spread out in the Rose Garden to hear the music of the carillon. For more information, call 618-463-3580.

Learn to Preserve a Butterfly

Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Maeva’s Coffee, 1320 Milton Road, Alton

$70

Taxidermist Lady Von Black of the St. Louis Creaky Crow will teach those 15 and older how to preserve and frame a butterfly. All materials provided. For registration and information, visit maevascoffee.com.

AUG. 28

Heartland Prairie Walk

Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Join the group at the observation deck and trek through the prairie to identify plants and birds. For more information, call 618-463-3580.

Spirit of Peoria: Full Day Cruise on the River

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

St. Louis Riverfront, Arch North Area, South of Eads Bridge

$140 per person

Enjoy a full day of relaxation on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Event includes all-you-can-eat meals, professional storytelling, complimentary drinks, and live entertainment. For more information, call 800-258-6645.

$2 Movie at Wildey

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$2

The movie ‘The Big Lebowski’ will be shown. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 28–