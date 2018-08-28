–Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 3

AUG. 30

Bethalto Homecoming

Thurs.-Mon. 5-11 p.m.

Bethalto Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St.

Free

The event features food vendors, carnival, games, and live music. For more information, call 618-377-8051.

AUG. 31

‘Abbey Road Warriors’ Perform in Maryville

Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Fireman’s Park, off Rte. 159

Free

Beatles Tribute Band performs for Maryville Parks and Recreation. Washington Kettle Corn will be available. For more information, visit vil.maryville.il.us.

Midwest Wingfest

Fri. 5 p.m.-midnight; Sat. noon-midnight

134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights

Donations accepted to help area Disabled Vets

The event provides 500,000 wings to people interested in good food and good music. For more information, call 314-252-8942.

AUG. 31 – OCT. 28

Great Godfrey Maze

Fridays 6-10 p.m.;

Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m.;

Sundays 1 p.m.-dusk

Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

Age 12 and older $6; children 6-11 $4

Family-friendly, alcohol-free cornfield maze. For more information, call 618-466-3324.

SEPT. 1

St. Louis Antique Festival

Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt, Belleville

$6

Largest indoor antique show in the Midwest features 80 dealers from 32 states. For more information, call 608-346-3797.

Foxes Grove Car Show

Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

First car show welcomes cars, trucks, rat rods and motorcycles. Sponsored by Foxes Grove Supportive Living. For more information, call 618-259-0851.

Apple Fest at Eckert’s in Belleville

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

951 Greenmount Road

Free

Family-friendly festival that includes wagon rides, live music from ‘Shakey Dave,’ and children’s activities as well as everything apple. For more information, call 618-233-0513.

SEPT. 2

Carillon Concert

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy the music of Dave Drillinger in the Nan Elliot Rose Garden. For more information, call 619-463-3580.

Sunset Cruise on the Hakuna Matata

Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton

$29

Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger, all-weather tour boat. For more information, call 618-786-7678.

SEPT. 3

Labor Day Parade in Belleville

Monday, 10 a.m.

Downtown Belleville

Free

The parade begins at 1st Street from Washington and ends at Hough Park. A picnic follows the parade. For more information, visit belleville.net on FaceBook.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 3–