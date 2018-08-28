–Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 3

Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 3August 28, 2018
AUG. 30
Bethalto Homecoming
Thurs.-Mon. 5-11 p.m.
Bethalto Central Park, 213 N. Prairie St.
Free
The event features food vendors, carnival, games, and live music. For more information, call 618-377-8051.
AUG. 31
‘Abbey Road Warriors’ Perform in Maryville
Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Fireman’s Park, off Rte. 159
Free
Beatles Tribute Band performs for Maryville Parks and Recreation. Washington Kettle Corn will be available. For more information, visit vil.maryville.il.us.
Midwest Wingfest
Fri. 5 p.m.-midnight; Sat. noon-midnight
134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights
Donations accepted to help area Disabled Vets
The event provides 500,000 wings to people interested in good food and good music. For more information, call 314-252-8942.
AUG. 31 – OCT. 28
Great Godfrey Maze
Fridays 6-10 p.m.;
Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m.;
Sundays 1 p.m.-dusk
Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey
Age 12 and older $6; children 6-11 $4
Family-friendly, alcohol-free cornfield maze. For more information, call 618-466-3324.
SEPT. 1
St. Louis Antique Festival
Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt, Belleville
$6
Largest indoor antique show in the Midwest features 80 dealers from 32 states. For more information, call 608-346-3797.
Foxes Grove Car Show
Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
First car show welcomes cars, trucks, rat rods and motorcycles. Sponsored by Foxes Grove Supportive Living. For more information, call 618-259-0851.
Apple Fest at Eckert’s in Belleville
Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
951 Greenmount Road
Free
Family-friendly festival that includes wagon rides, live music from ‘Shakey Dave,’ and children’s activities as well as everything apple. For more information, call 618-233-0513.
SEPT. 2
Carillon Concert
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton
Free
Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy the music of Dave Drillinger in the Nan Elliot Rose Garden. For more information, call 619-463-3580.
Sunset Cruise on the Hakuna Matata
Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton
$29
Cruise the river, learn its history, and view its geographical features on the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger, all-weather tour boat. For more information, call 618-786-7678.
SEPT. 3
Labor Day Parade in Belleville
Monday, 10 a.m.
Downtown Belleville
Free
The parade begins at 1st Street from Washington and ends at Hough Park. A picnic follows the parade. For more information, visit belleville.net on FaceBook.
