–Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 14

AUG. 9

Night Market on Broadway

Thursday, 7-10 p.m.

Pocket Park on Broadway, Alton

Free admission

Bring your kids, your dogs, your friends and shop local art vendors, get yourself a refreshing drink from Germania Brew House and enjoy the music of Lauren Waters and Loveshinebloom. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

AUG. 9-11

Goshen Theatre Project Presents ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’

Thur.-Sat.; 7:30 p.m.

Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton, Lebanon

$15; child under 10 $10

Take a fantasmagorical ride at McKendree University. For more information, call 618-537-6863.

Grand Finale of the Alton Muny Band

Thursday, 8-10 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Free

Final performance of 2018 for the Alton Municipal Band. For more information, call 618-219-5107.

AUG. 9-12

Gateway Dulcimer Music Festival Concerts

Thurs.-Sun.; 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville

$10

Music of mountain dulcimers, hammer dulcimers, autoharps and ukulele will be presented. For more information, call 618-651-8271.

Ceramic & Fired Arts Show

Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Belle-Claire Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt, Belleville

Free parking

Ceramic and fired art items form a variety of vendors throughout the Midwest. For more information, call 618-235-0666.

Walk for Alzheimer’s & Balloon Release

Friday, 2:30-4 p.m.

Garden Place Senior Living, 480 DD Road, Columbia

Free; donations appreciated

Join in a short walk followed by a balloon release. For more information, call 618-281-4200.

AUG. 11

Disney Character Brunch

Saturday, 10:45 a.m.-noon

Alton Little Theater, 2450 Henry St., Alton

$35

Participants will enjoy brunch provided by My Just Desserts, receive a free Disney Concert T-Shirt and have the opportunity to meet some favorite Disney characters and to audition for “Let It Go” chorus for the Big Disney Concert at the Liberty Amphitheater on Aug. 18. For more information, visit altonlittletheater.org.

Church Yard and Bake Sale

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

First Christian Church, 760 Washington Ave., Alton

A vast array of items will be sold at reasonable prices. For more information, call 618-462-7541.

Bow-wow Pow-wow

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Hayner Public Library at Alton Square

Free

Young people will greet therapy dogs and even read to them. For more information, call 618-462-0677.

Wanda Mountain Boys in Concert

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 N. Broadway, Alton

$10

An evening of traditional Southern Gospel Music in a musical style that is a cross between the Oak ridge Boys and the Statler Brothers. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

Collinsville Electronics/Appliance Recycling Drop Off

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Public Parking Lot, 227 W. Main St.

Free for all acceptable items

Television/computer CRTs accepted for fees from $20-$40. For more information, call 618-344-7232.

AUG. 12

Carillon Artistry by Joyce Anders

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

Bring your lawn chair, sit among the roses and enjoy the music of the bells. For more information, call 618-463-3580.

MCTB Horse Show

Sunday, noon

Triangle H Farm, 2082 S. Moreland Road, Edwardsville

Free

Family friendly, fun horse show featuring western, English, gaited, and speed classes. For more information, visit madisoncountytrailblazers.org.

Evening of Jazz & Elegance

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$50

Wesley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church hosts individuals and groups to celebrate the history of jazz in the area. For more information, call 309-307-1750.

Peach Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

13653 Lodge Blvd., Grafton

Free

The Festival offers a chance to enjoy a free family outing and sample some of the most delicious peaches in the country. Also on hand will be vendors, fresh produce, live music, and activities for the children. For more information, call 618-786-2331.

AUG. 14

$2 Movie at the Wildey

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Wildey Theater, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$2

The movie ‘The Big Chill’ will be shown. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

–Metro East Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 14–