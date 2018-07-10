–Metro East Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17

Metro East Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17Chronicle Media — July 10, 2018
JULY 12
Town Hall Meeting for People with Disabilities
Thursday, 2-4 p.m.
IMPACT, Inc., 2735 E. Broadway, Alton
Free
People are invited to the meeting to tell affected agencies what people with disabilities need to be able to live independently in the community. For more information, call 618-462-1411.
Riverview Park Band Concert
Thursday, 8-9 p.m.
Riverview Drive at Bluff Street, Alton
Free
Come hear the Alton Municipal Band play rousing instrumental music. For more information, call 618-219-5107.
JULY 13
Freaky Friday the 13th at Riverbender
Friday, 6-10 p.m.
Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton
$10
Come out to enjoy a scary movie and play games, climb the wall and enjoy other activities. For more information, call 618-465-9850, ext. 212.
Contemporary Indian Art Show Opening Reception
Friday, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey Drive, Collinsville
$20
Music, complimentary drinks and light hors d’oeuvres, as well as voting for favorite piece of art. Exhibit continues through Sunday, July 15. For more information, call 618-346-5160.
Funky Butt Brass Band Performs in Edwardsville
Friday, 8-10 p.m.
Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan
Free
Bring your own seating to enjoy the NOLA brass tunes with a funky twist. No glass containers allowed. For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com.
Tour de Belleville Bike Ride
Friday, noon-11:59 p.m.
Downtown Belleville
$25
Competitive family fun evening ride through downtown Belleville. For more information, call 618-233-1416.
JULY 13-14
Smithton Turner Picnic
Friday & Saturday
Smithton Turner Park, IL-159 & Cletus Street
Free
Annual event features fish-plates and sandwiches, bingo, children’s activities, and the music of ‘Old Salt Union.’ For more information, call 618-233-4180.
JULY 13-22
ALT Presents ‘Hair’
Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Alton Little Theater, 2450 Henry St.
$25
Must be 18 or older to attend the musical. For tickets, call 618-462-3205.
JULY 14
Hummingbird Festival
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, 1 Lewis & Clark Trail, Hartford
Free
The Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders will be catching and banding hummingbirds. For more information, call 618-251-5811.
Vaccine & Microchip Clinic
Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
Metro East Humane Society, 8495 State Rte. 143, Edwardsville
Prices vary
Everyone is welcome to bring their dogs to be vaccinated against rabies ($15) Bordetella ($10), Distemper ($10), and FVRCP ($10). Microchip costs $15. Madison County registration fee for rabies: $10 for spayed/neutered $30 for un-neutered. For more information, call 618-656-4405.
Kevin Lucas Experience
Saturday, 7-9 p.m.
Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton
$10
Kevin Lucas plays adult contemporary music on the marimba. Seating will be cabaret style. For more information, call 618-462-5222.
Movies in the Park: ‘NutJob 2’
Saturday, 8:15-10:30 p.m.
Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan
Free
Movie shown at the Edwardsville City Park Bandstand located next to the public library. For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com.
JULY 14-15
Indian Art Show at Cahokia
Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville
Free
Fine arts by 25 Native American artists from across the nation will be on exhibit and available for purchase. For more information, call 618-346-5160.
JULY 15
Free Carillon Music in Alton
Sunday, 5 p.m.
Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave.
Free
Bring your own seating to the Rose Garden and listen to the bells as played by Sandy Beckman. For more information, call 618-463-3580.
Band Concert in Haskell Park
Sunday, 7-8 p.m.
1200 Block of Henry Street, Alton
Free
Come hear the Alton Municipal Band play rousing instrumental music. For more information, call 618-219-5107.
Music at Metter Park
Sunday, 6-8 p.m.
124 S. Metter Ave., Columbia
Free
Outdoor concert featuring ‘Fanfare!’ Bring your own seating. Food and beverages available for purchase. For more information, call 618-281-7144.
JULY 16
Free Movie for Kids in Roxana
Monday, 1-2:45 p.m.
Roxana Public Library, 200 N. Central Ave.
Free
The movie “Paddington 2” will be shown on the library’s big screen. For more information, call 618-254-6713.
Fosterburg Concert in the Park
Monday, 7-9 p.m.
3001 Main St., Alton
Free
George Portz and friends will play bluegrass music. For more information, call 618-259-0726.
JULY 17
Rockin’ with Robert
Tuesday, 7-8 p.m.
Robert Pershing Wadlow Park, 2800 College Ave., Alton
Free
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the Piasa Party Project. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 618-258-6645.
‘Here Comes the Bride’
Wildey Theatre
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
The Wildey Theater, 242 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$2
Come see the classic movie on the big screen. For more information, call 618-307-1750.
