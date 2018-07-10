–Metro East Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17

JULY 12

Town Hall Meeting for People with Disabilities

Thursday, 2-4 p.m.

IMPACT, Inc., 2735 E. Broadway, Alton

Free

People are invited to the meeting to tell affected agencies what people with disabilities need to be able to live independently in the community. For more information, call 618-462-1411.

Riverview Park Band Concert

Thursday, 8-9 p.m.

Riverview Drive at Bluff Street, Alton

Free

Come hear the Alton Municipal Band play rousing instrumental music. For more information, call 618-219-5107.

JULY 13

Freaky Friday the 13th at Riverbender

Friday, 6-10 p.m.

Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton

$10

Come out to enjoy a scary movie and play games, climb the wall and enjoy other activities. For more information, call 618-465-9850, ext. 212.

Contemporary Indian Art Show Opening Reception

Friday, 6:30-9 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey Drive, Collinsville

$20

Music, complimentary drinks and light hors d’oeuvres, as well as voting for favorite piece of art. Exhibit continues through Sunday, July 15. For more information, call 618-346-5160.

Funky Butt Brass Band Performs in Edwardsville

Friday, 8-10 p.m.

Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan

Free

Bring your own seating to enjoy the NOLA brass tunes with a funky twist. No glass containers allowed. For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com.

Tour de Belleville Bike Ride

Friday, noon-11:59 p.m.

Downtown Belleville

$25

Competitive family fun evening ride through downtown Belleville. For more information, call 618-233-1416.

JULY 13-14

Smithton Turner Picnic

Friday & Saturday

Smithton Turner Park, IL-159 & Cletus Street

Free

Annual event features fish-plates and sandwiches, bingo, children’s activities, and the music of ‘Old Salt Union.’ For more information, call 618-233-4180.

JULY 13-22

ALT Presents ‘Hair’

Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 Henry St.

$25

Must be 18 or older to attend the musical. For tickets, call 618-462-3205.

JULY 14

Hummingbird Festival

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, 1 Lewis & Clark Trail, Hartford

Free

The Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders will be catching and banding hummingbirds. For more information, call 618-251-5811.

Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

Metro East Humane Society, 8495 State Rte. 143, Edwardsville

Prices vary

Everyone is welcome to bring their dogs to be vaccinated against rabies ($15) Bordetella ($10), Distemper ($10), and FVRCP ($10). Microchip costs $15. Madison County registration fee for rabies: $10 for spayed/neutered $30 for un-neutered. For more information, call 618-656-4405.

Kevin Lucas Experience

Saturday, 7-9 p.m.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton

$10

Kevin Lucas plays adult contemporary music on the marimba. Seating will be cabaret style. For more information, call 618-462-5222.

Movies in the Park: ‘NutJob 2’

Saturday, 8:15-10:30 p.m.

Edwardsville City Park, 101 S. Buchanan

Free

Movie shown at the Edwardsville City Park Bandstand located next to the public library. For more information, visit cityofedwardsville.com.

JULY 14-15

Indian Art Show at Cahokia

Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville

Free

Fine arts by 25 Native American artists from across the nation will be on exhibit and available for purchase. For more information, call 618-346-5160.

JULY 15

Free Carillon Music in Alton

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave.

Free

Bring your own seating to the Rose Garden and listen to the bells as played by Sandy Beckman. For more information, call 618-463-3580.

Band Concert in Haskell Park

Sunday, 7-8 p.m.

1200 Block of Henry Street, Alton

Free

Come hear the Alton Municipal Band play rousing instrumental music. For more information, call 618-219-5107.

Music at Metter Park

Sunday, 6-8 p.m.

124 S. Metter Ave., Columbia

Free

Outdoor concert featuring ‘Fanfare!’ Bring your own seating. Food and beverages available for purchase. For more information, call 618-281-7144.

JULY 16

Free Movie for Kids in Roxana

Monday, 1-2:45 p.m.

Roxana Public Library, 200 N. Central Ave.

Free

The movie “Paddington 2” will be shown on the library’s big screen. For more information, call 618-254-6713.

Fosterburg Concert in the Park

Monday, 7-9 p.m.

3001 Main St., Alton

Free

George Portz and friends will play bluegrass music. For more information, call 618-259-0726.

JULY 17

Rockin’ with Robert

Tuesday, 7-8 p.m.

Robert Pershing Wadlow Park, 2800 College Ave., Alton

Free

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the Piasa Party Project. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 618-258-6645.

‘Here Comes the Bride’

Wildey Theatre

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Wildey Theater, 242 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$2

Come see the classic movie on the big screen. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

–Metro East Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17–