–Metro East Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4

Metro East Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4March 27, 2018
MARCH 29
Property Tax Q&A in Caseyville
Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St.
Free
A representative will be available from the St. Clair County Board of Review to answer your property tax questions. For more information, call 618-345-5848.
MARCH 30
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Friday, 9-11 a.m.
Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton
Join AARP for breakfast with the Easter Bunny and learn some fun and easy exercises and color an egg to take home. For more information, call 877-926-8300.
Art Play Date: Green
Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Edwardsville Children’s Museum, 722 Holyoake Road
$7
Children will create a masterpiece featuring the color green. For more information, call 618- 692-2094.
Dye Eggs with Shaving Cream
Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bunker Hill Public Library, 220 E. Warren St.
Free
Have fun with boiled eggs dyed with your own blend of color and shaving cream. Two eggs per person. For more information, call 618-585-4736.
Easter Bunny Coming to Wood River
Friday, 3-4:30 p.m.]
Midwest Members Credit Union, 101 Wesley Drive
Free
Come get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Each child will get an Easter treat as well. Bring your own camera. For more information, call 618-254-0605.
Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner Buffet
Friday, 4:30-7 p.m.
405 E. 4th St., Alton
$12; children 6-12 $5
Menu includes 5 varieties of fish and sides. For more information, call 618-465-6913.
Tri-City Speedway Opening Night
Friday, pit gates open at 5 p.m.
5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City
$12; kids 12 and under free
Late models & modified. Easter Bunny will be on hand to hide eggs for the kids. For more information, call 618-931-7836.
MARCH 31
The Fellowship of the Ring at The Wildey
Saturday, 7-10 p.m.
252 N. Main St., Edwardsville
$6
Journey to Middle-Earth in this first film in the trilogy. For more information, call 618-307-1750.
E-Recycling in O’Fallon
Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
O’Fallon Township High School, 600 S. Smiley St.
Free
Rotary Club of O’Fallon will accept most anything with a cord or battery. Small fees for tube-type TVs and CRT monitors. For more information, call 618- 655-4100.
Easter Fair and Egg Hunt in Bethalto
Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
E. Central St., Bethalto
Free
The Rotary Club of Bethalto and Lifebrook Church Presents Easter fun including food, prizes, games and bounce houses. For more information, call 618-377-8804.
Roxana Library Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, 1 p.m.
200 N. Central Ave.
Free
Bring your own basket and scoop up the eggs. All kids welcome to age 12. For more information, call 618-254-6713.
Moonlight Hike at the Nature Institute
Saturday, 7-8 p.m.
2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey
Free
Join TNI members and friends on a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by a full moon. Register by visiting www.thenatureinstitute.org/events/moonlight-hike-registration-now-required-6/.
Broadway Showcase Featuring Dawn Turlington
Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m.
Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton
$25
Dawn Turlington with Vince Marten and fellow musicians offer an evening of Broadway classics and duets. For more information, call 618-462-3205.
APRIL 1
Easter Sunrise Service in Bethalto
Sunday, 6:30-10:30 a.m.
Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, 10 Erwin Plegge Blvd.
Free
Celebrate Easter in Bethalto. For more information, call 618-377-2188.
Enrichment Eggstravaganza
Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive
Free
Special egg hunts for zoo animals. Kids’ enrichment activities will be offered from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Schnuck Family Plaza. For more information, visit stlzoo.org/events/enrichmenteggstravaganza/.
Easter Sunday Brunch Cruise
Sunday, 12:30-3 p.m.
50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, St. Louis, Mo.
$45; $18 kids 3-12
Enjoy Dixieland music and a great brunch menu. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance. For more information, visit gatewayarch.com/experience/riverboat-cruises/specialty-cruises/.
APRIL 2
American Red Cross Blood Drive in Alton
Monday, 3-7 p.m.
YWCA, 304 E. 3rd. St.
Free
For an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter YWCAAlton.
APRIL 3
Private Land Conservation Programs
Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m.
National Great Rivers Research & Education Center, 1 Confluence Way, Alton
Free
This month’s display will feature information about the federal Farm Service Agency’s Conservation Reserve Program and the Wetland Reserve Easement program. For more information, call 618-468-2900.
APRIL 4
L&C Annual Job Fair
Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon
The Commons, Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Road
Free
Over 100 jobs available. Dress to impress and bring copies of your resume. For more information, call 618-468-5500.
Frog Walk at the Nature Institute
Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m.
2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey
$5
Naturalist Paul Shetley will talk about amphibians and teach how to identify them by their sounds and key features. Program is open to those 5 years old and above. Register by visiting thenatureinstitute.org/events/frog-walk/.
–Metro East Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4–