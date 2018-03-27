–Metro East Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4

MARCH 29

Property Tax Q&A in Caseyville

Thursday, 6-8 p.m.

Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St.

Free

A representative will be available from the St. Clair County Board of Review to answer your property tax questions. For more information, call 618-345-5848.

MARCH 30

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Friday, 9-11 a.m.

Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton

Join AARP for breakfast with the Easter Bunny and learn some fun and easy exercises and color an egg to take home. For more information, call 877-926-8300.

Art Play Date: Green

Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Edwardsville Children’s Museum, 722 Holyoake Road

$7

Children will create a masterpiece featuring the color green. For more information, call 618- 692-2094.

Dye Eggs with Shaving Cream

Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bunker Hill Public Library, 220 E. Warren St.

Free

Have fun with boiled eggs dyed with your own blend of color and shaving cream. Two eggs per person. For more information, call 618-585-4736.

Easter Bunny Coming to Wood River

Friday, 3-4:30 p.m.]

Midwest Members Credit Union, 101 Wesley Drive

Free

Come get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Each child will get an Easter treat as well. Bring your own camera. For more information, call 618-254-0605.

Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner Buffet

Friday, 4:30-7 p.m.

405 E. 4th St., Alton

$12; children 6-12 $5

Menu includes 5 varieties of fish and sides. For more information, call 618-465-6913.

Tri-City Speedway Opening Night

Friday, pit gates open at 5 p.m.

5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City

$12; kids 12 and under free

Late models & modified. Easter Bunny will be on hand to hide eggs for the kids. For more information, call 618-931-7836.

MARCH 31

The Fellowship of the Ring at The Wildey

Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

$6

Journey to Middle-Earth in this first film in the trilogy. For more information, call 618-307-1750.

E-Recycling in O’Fallon

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

O’Fallon Township High School, 600 S. Smiley St.

Free

Rotary Club of O’Fallon will accept most anything with a cord or battery. Small fees for tube-type TVs and CRT monitors. For more information, call 618- 655-4100.

Easter Fair and Egg Hunt in Bethalto

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

E. Central St., Bethalto

Free

The Rotary Club of Bethalto and Lifebrook Church Presents Easter fun including food, prizes, games and bounce houses. For more information, call 618-377-8804.

Roxana Library Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, 1 p.m.

200 N. Central Ave.

Free

Bring your own basket and scoop up the eggs. All kids welcome to age 12. For more information, call 618-254-6713.

Moonlight Hike at the Nature Institute

Saturday, 7-8 p.m.

2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey

Free

Join TNI members and friends on a night hike along the woodland trails through the Mississippi Sanctuary or Olin Nature Preserve, illuminated by a full moon. Register by visiting www.thenatureinstitute.org/events/moonlight-hike-registration-now-required-6/.

Broadway Showcase Featuring Dawn Turlington

Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry St., Alton

$25

Dawn Turlington with Vince Marten and fellow musicians offer an evening of Broadway classics and duets. For more information, call 618-462-3205.

APRIL 1

Easter Sunrise Service in Bethalto

Sunday, 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, 10 Erwin Plegge Blvd.

Free

Celebrate Easter in Bethalto. For more information, call 618-377-2188.

Enrichment Eggstravaganza

Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive

Free

Special egg hunts for zoo animals. Kids’ enrichment activities will be offered from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Schnuck Family Plaza. For more information, visit stlzoo.org/events/enrichmenteggstravaganza/.

Easter Sunday Brunch Cruise

Sunday, 12:30-3 p.m.

50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, St. Louis, Mo.

$45; $18 kids 3-12

Enjoy Dixieland music and a great brunch menu. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance. For more information, visit gatewayarch.com/experience/riverboat-cruises/specialty-cruises/.

APRIL 2

American Red Cross Blood Drive in Alton

Monday, 3-7 p.m.

YWCA, 304 E. 3rd. St.

Free

For an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter YWCAAlton.

APRIL 3

Private Land Conservation Programs

Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m.

National Great Rivers Research & Education Center, 1 Confluence Way, Alton

Free

This month’s display will feature information about the federal Farm Service Agency’s Conservation Reserve Program and the Wetland Reserve Easement program. For more information, call 618-468-2900.

APRIL 4

L&C Annual Job Fair

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon

The Commons, Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Road

Free

Over 100 jobs available. Dress to impress and bring copies of your resume. For more information, call 618-468-5500.

Frog Walk at the Nature Institute

Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey

$5

Naturalist Paul Shetley will talk about amphibians and teach how to identify them by their sounds and key features. Program is open to those 5 years old and above. Register by visiting thenatureinstitute.org/events/frog-walk/.

–Metro East Calendar of Events March 28 – April 4–