–Metro East Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9

MAY 3

Maryville Farmers’ Market Opening

Thursday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

8 B Schiber Court

Free

Open air producers’ market next to the library. For more information, call 618-304-8335.

MAY 4

Fish Fry in Collinsville

Friday, 3-8 p.m.

Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St.

$5

Meal includes 1 piece of cat/cod or 4 shrimp, 1 side order, and 1 hush puppy. Desserts available. For more information, call 618-344-7195.

MAY 4-5

Motorcycle Test Ride Days

Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Metro East Motorsports, 1714 Frontage Road, O’Fallon

Free admission

Indian Motorcycle Demos on Friday. On Saturday, there will be demos from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free coffee & donuts from 9-11 a.m.; hot dogs and drinks from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Riders must be 21 with valid motorcycle license. For more information, call 618-628-2466.

MAY 5

Kids’ Fishing Derby

Saturday, noon

Bellevue Park, 30 Public Square,

Belleville

Free

A fun competitive fish-and-release experience for youths aged 4-13. Belleville Parks and Recreation will provide prizes plus a lunch of hot dogs, chips and drink for the kids. All participants must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 618-233-7275.

Spring Farm Day in Collinsville

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Willoughby Farm, 631 Willoughby Lane

$2, maximum of $10 per family

There will be craft vendors, hayrides, demonstrations, music, games, and animals. For more information, call 618-346-7529.

Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market

Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

American Legion Post 199, 58 S. State Rte. 157, Edwardsville

Free admission

Event includes a grill that will be open for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 618-772-5033.

All-You-Can-Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast

Saturday, 7-11 a.m.

Edwardsville Masonic Lodge #99, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon

$7 adults; children 4-10 $3

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, and scramble eggs. Dine in or carry out. Event repeats on the first Saturday of each month during the summer. For more information, call 618-656-7137.

May Market in Lebanon

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

W. St. Louis Street

Free admission

Stroll the brick street in historic Lebanon to shop 60-plus vendors offering unique items to enhance your home, both inside & out. For more information, call 616-808-0311.

Mayfest in Waterloo

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Downtown Waterloo

Free

Enjoy music at the bandstand and shop the vendors and food providers. For more information, call 618-939-5300.

Local Artists’ Studio Tours

Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Alton and Wood River

Potters, painters, woodworkers, glass makers and photographers will open their studios to the public. Visit facebook.com/ArtfullyLocal for a map.

Spring Brunch and Fashion Show

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Columbus Plaza Banquet and Meeting Center, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville

$15

Dillards will provide the fashions for the event sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Collinsville Knights. For more information and reservations, call 618-344-8063.

Auditions for Summer Youth Show: Madagascar Jr.

Saturday, 2-5 p.m.

Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon

Free

To audition for speaking roles, candidates will need to sing 16 measures of an upbeat Broadway song with the provided piano player. Contestants must bring their own music. The show is open to actors ages 5-18. For more information, call 660-287-4318.

IBSC Horse Show

Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Illinois Boots and Saddle Club, 3043 Harris Lane, Alton

Free for spectators

Come watch the horses that compete in pleasure, trail and speed contests. For more information, call 618-377-9002.

Vintage Baseball Game

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, 1 Lewis & Clark Trail, Hartford

Free

Bring your own lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the spirit of the gentlemanly sportsmanship of the early 1800s. Event provided by the Alton Baseball Club. For more information, call 618-251-5811.

MAY 6

Maeystown Fruehlingsfest

Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Village of Maeystown

Free

Event includes antiques dealers, local nurseries selling plants, and German food. For more information, call 618-458-6660.

CARD Spring Yard Sale

Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

10 Gateway Drive, Collinsville

Free

Find some treasures at the yard sale behind the CARD activity center. For more information, call 618-346-7529.

Alton Riverfront Adventure Canoe Trips

Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Alton Marina, 1 Henry St.

$60 per person

Discover a new way to see the Mississippi River with a 4-5 hour guided paddling adventure. For more information, call 314-896-4262.

Music in the Park: Bluegrass Edition

Sunday, 1-7 p.m.

Gordon F. Moore Community Park, 4550 College Ave., Alton

Free

The day will feature food and beer from The Old Bakery Beer Company which hosts The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band, Riverbend and Missouri Breaks. For more information, call 618-463-3580.

MAY 9

Big Truck Day in Godfrey

Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Robt. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey

Free

Come out to see many big trucks to climb on, climb in and explore. For more information, call 618-466-1483.

–Metro East Calendar of Events May 2 – May 9–